Remembering Gordon Parks, Made in MN at Mia: This week's very hands-on art happenings

Remembering Gordon Parks' Legacy in the Twin Cities

Where it’s at: Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 Kent St., St. Paul

What it’s about: In anticipation for the Minnesota Museum of American Art’s exhibition, “Gordon Parks: A Homecoming,” the M is gathering anecdotes, stories, and mementos for at an event hosted by Parks’ great-niece Robin Hickman-Winfield and student scholars from the Gordon Parks High School.

Why you should go: While known internationally as a prominent photojournalist and artist, Gordon Parks has strong roots in Minneapolis. Find out how and why this weekend.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Third Thursday at Mia Bruce Silcox

Third Thursday: Made in Minnesota

Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Mia is teaming up with independent quarterly magazine Make Minnesota for the latest edition of the museum’s Third Thursday Series. Make Minnesota’s latest issue’s theme, “perspectives,” is the launching point for the evening, which will feature live artist demonstrations throughout the building, including stamp making by Rare Press, screen printing with Laura Brown, woodblock printing with the Women’s Woodshop, weaving demonstrations by Maggie Thompson of Makwa Studio, and a floral photo booth with Apricot Floral Design. Music will be provided by Douala Soul Collective.

Why you should go: Meet all kinds of different makers at this crafty event at Mia. With medicinal botanical producers, art makers, and food experts, this should be a great Minnesota make together.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday

"Figments"

Opening Reception: Figments

Where it’s at: Denler Gallery, 3003 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

What it’s about: Senior graphic design majors from St. Paul’s University of Northwestern will have work on view at Denler Gallery. Participating artists include Cameron Dahlstrom, Jillian Hatter, Kaitlyn Lundin, Hannah Nelson, My Linh Olsen, and Kwar Paw.

Why you should go: Get a taste of a number of different designers at the start of their careers.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday

Coffee House Press heads to Minneapolis Central Library

Participation Required: Archives, Nicollet Mall & Collaboration

Where it’s at: Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Coffee House Press’s current “In the Stacks” resident Miriam Karraker hosts this event featuring interactive experiences designed to take place in the stacks of the downtown library. Dancer/artist Judy Hollo Shui Xian, interdisciplinary artist Stevie Ada Klaark, and writer/artist Andy Sturdevant have a series of activities and investigations in store for you in this event pondering the nature of public space, research, and collaboration.

Why you should go: Who says libraries aren’t cool? Get thee to the stacks.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday