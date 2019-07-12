Travis Voels

FRIDAY:

The Merry Wives of Windsor

“We rely on catching the attention of people in parks who maybe weren’t planning on coming to see a show,” says Joseph Papke, artistic director of Classical Actors Ensemble. “They see a crowd, they wander over, and end up spending the next hour with us.” That generally means choosing a comedy for the company’s annual foray into local parks, and this year it’s going to be The Merry Wives of Windsor. Falstaff’s failed wooing, says Papke, holds up as humor. “It’s 400 years later, and it’s still funny on the page.” The company is setting the courtship-centered romp in the mid-1960s. “Just before Summer of Love, so there’s a lot of fun color in that period, a lot of fun fashion,” says Papke. Falstaff as a swinger? “It makes me think of a Peter Lawford type.” Last year’s Romeo and Juliet set audience records for the company, proving the Bard is still a draw—especially if you can BYO picnic spread. Find more times, dates, and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Friday at Como Park in St. Paul; 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis; and 2 p.m. Sunday on Raspberry Island in St. Paul.

Distal Descent, BlurCurve, Alien Book Club, DeadCenter

21+. 9:30 p.m. Hexagon Bar Minneapolis, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Denim Matriarch, TABAH

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Ramsey County Fair

Featuring food, animals, carnival rides, exhibits, family activities, and more. For more info visit www.ramseycountyfair.com. 5-11 p.m. Daily from July 10-11; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from July 12-13; 12-9:30 p.m. July 14; Free. Ramsey County Fairgrounds, 2020 White Bear Ave., Maplewood; 651-770-2626.

Jungle Book

Fri., 9 p.m. Dickman Park, Minneapolis.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Bauhaus turns five with a birthday party. Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

5 Years of Awesöme

It’s been five years since northeast brewery Bauhaus Brew Labs tapped its first kegs. It’s also been five years since “Haus” band Viva Knievel, featuring several brewery members, first rocked the start-up’s stage. Now they bring you 5 Years of Awesöme, a party with lots of beer and food trucks, live jams, and inflatable games (including human-sized versions of foosball and Hungry Hungry Hippos). The party begins midday with jams spun by DJ Stepmom, followed by the gypsy jazz of the Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, and the groove of Purple Funk Metropolis, with the rollicking Viva Knievel closing out the night. 12-11:45 p.m. July 13; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. --Loren Green

Vintage on a Dime Sale

Shop from vendors like Tandem Vintage, Dearheart Vintage, Moth Oddities, Madam Madam, and WAAM Industries. Cold press coffee will be provided by Milkweed. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2925 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.

Lucky 13(th of July) Book Sale

Shop new and used books. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Irreverent Bookworm, 5163 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-500-4339.

WACSO

Walkin' Around Checkin' Stuff Out...

Local illustrations on canvas by WACSO. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., July 13. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Free Kombucha Making Class

11 a.m. Northern Brewer, 6021 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fistful of Datas, Pablo Honeys

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Summer Open House and Annual Studio Artist Sale

Featuring free family fun with hands-on, clay-themed games, contests, food, and featured artists exhibitions. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13; Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.

NE Food Truck Rally Grant Boelter

Northeast Food Truck Festival

This Saturday, 14 different food trucks will be setting up shop in the Able Seedhouse parking lot to serve eats and drinks for a good cause. The lineup includes Animales Barbeque Co., Anchor Fish & Chips, the Herbivorous Butcher, and Sasquatch Sandwiches. Snack on sushi, ice cream, and pizza. A $5 wristband will get you access to Able’s favorite brews, and all proceeds from sales will benefit Meals on Wheels, which delivers food to elderly and disabled folks. The music lineup will include country tunes from the Federales, punk jams from Scrunchies, and rock from Arcwelder. 3-10 p.m. July 13; Free; $5 to drink. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642. --Jessica Armbruster

Art at St. Kate’s

Juried art fair featuring local crafts and fine arts, presented by Artists' Circle and Textile Center. 10-5 a.m. July 13; Free. St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6000.

David Cohen

5-7 p.m. July 13; Free. Underground Music Cafe, 408 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-400-2036.

Image courtesy Red Hot Art

Red Hot Art Festival 2019

You have a few more weeks until the two biggest summertime arts fests take over Loring Park and Uptown. In the meantime, Red Hot Art will be repping Minnesota makers, businesses, and creatives in Stevens Square Park. Here you’ll find the kind of amazing work you typically don’t see at massive art events. Check out Rock Johnson Ceramics, whose sexually explicit tumblers could be used to consume coffee or wine. Val’s Brew Treats recycles spent grain into yummy biscuits for your dog, while Midwest American Shaman will be on hand with CBD products for humans. Live music is planned throughout both days, and includes City Pages’ Picked to Click winners the Gully Boys (Saturday) and Mayda (Sunday). Food trucks will be stopping by, and hands-on art activities will entertain the little ones. Find more info at www.facebook.com/redhotartfest. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14; Free. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-0200. --Jessica Armbruster

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Featuring dealers selling a variety of vintage, rare, and current music, comics, books, toys, and memorabilia, presented by Sound+VisionMN. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.

Dan Buettner, 'My Kind of Soldier'

The Last Portrait Show/Random Places

Daniel Buettner says he’s had enough. After years of creating marvelous paintings in which animal-human hybrids ignite the imagination with wit and wickedness and animals share a canvas with quotidian objects in hilarious sendups of cultural mores (or venture into the uncanny), Buettner is ready to move on. So this is your last chance to laugh out loud while marveling at his technique. Meanwhile, Robert Roscoe, in his photo exhibition “Random Places,” puts the quotidian at the fore. The architectural details, rich materiality, and historic resonance of buildings are the subjects of his work, which comment on time and transformation. Artist reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., July 13. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. --Camille LeFevre

Bumblebee

9 p.m. Bottineau Field, Minneapolis.

Bumblebee

7:30 p.m. Hampden Park, 993 Hampden Ave. W., St. Paul.

Womens' Art Institute

Work from the 2019 Women's Art Institute

This summer, 16 contemporary women artists participated in the Women’s Art Institute Summer Studio Intensive, a rigorous program of deep reflection and artistic production that also generated insights into the philosophical, aesthetic, and historic challenges of art-making today. This exhibition showcases bodies of work the participants completed during the four weeks, including efforts from Theresa Beaulieu, Sandy Gillespie, Katherine Glass, Betsey Hodson, Fawzia Khan, Gwen Partin, Nina Martine Robinson, and Kimberlee Joy Roth. In a variety of media, the artists exude renewed confidence while pondering the value and possibility of artistic expression. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sat., July 13. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. --Camille LeFevre

Arbor Lakes Art Fair

Featuring paintings, sculptures, and ceramics from local artists on display and on sale, with a kids activity plaza, and fair food. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14; Free. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-0504.

Twin Cities World Refugee Day Star Tribune

SUNDAY:

Twin Cities World Refugee Day 2019

Refugees should be celebrated, protected, and respected. Now that our country is tanking any resemblance of humanity, events like World Refugee Day are more important than ever. At this event, folks will be able to take in dance, music, and spoken word from 15 different performers and cultural groups. A resource fair will introduce guests to 50 organizations working to aid local refugees. Food and an artists’ mart will provide a feast for the eyes and the stomach. Learn more about the event and what you can do for human rights at tcworldrefugeeday.org. 2-7 p.m. July 14; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Bastille Day 2019

Celebration of all things French, featuring performances by Douala Soul Collective, Johnny Montreuil, DJ Salif Keita, Café Accordion Orchestra, Fatawu Sayibu and the Whale in the Thames, with trivia, vendors, races, food and wine, presented by the Alliance Française of Minneapolis-St Paul and Meritage. 12-6 p.m. July 14; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400.

Bastille Day Block Party at Barbette Eric Melzer

Bastille Day Block Party 2019

This event includes a local artists’ market and food vendors (Fries! Champagne! Beer!), plus live entertainment from host MC Foxy Tann, DJ Sean McPherson, Tacky Annie, Nadine DuBois & Les Folies Risque, Sweet J.A.P., Mark Mallman, Circus Juventas, and others. 2-9 p.m. July 14; Free. Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

Tattersall Fourth Birthday Bash

Featuring drinks from throwback menus, slushies, giveaways, and live music from Ted Leo and Haley. 2-9 p.m. July 14; Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Black Panther

9 p.m. Harrison Park, Minneapolis.