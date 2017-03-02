Red carpet Oscar looks that can be worn right now in Minnesota (really!)

(L-R: Covered Uptown, Cliche)

Bright white

White doesn’t have to be bridal, you know. Moonlight star Naomie Harris wore a sleek white Calvin Klein gown with an uneven hem (and mismatched shoes!) on the carpet. Model Karlie Kloss wore a white caped look, which was a cool blend of dramatic and futuristic. There’s nothing fresher in the springtime than a crisp white dress; just keep your look minimal to steer clear of the Vera Wang comparisons, and definitely don’t wear it to a wedding that you’re not the star of. Just steer clear of red wine.

(Metallics, two different ways. L-R: Proper, Cliche)

Metallics & champagne

A bunch of celebrities dressed up like the Oscar statue himself in shiny metallics. Charlize Theron wore a bronzy-gold Dior gown, while Nicole Kidman wore an embellished champagne Armani Prive dress right off the runway. Metallics can be worn year-round, and always look glam and appropriate at black-tie (or at least semi-dressy) events. You can also rock a ‘90s-inspired metallic slipdress with a denim jacket or flannel over it to tone down the shine a little.

(L-R: Covered Uptown, Cliche)

High collars & lace

YES to the return of romantic granny-Victorian style. A few celebrities wore high turtleneck collars on the carpet, like Dakota Johnson’s gold Gucci with an ‘80s neckline or Ruth Negga’s red lace collared gown. It’s so dramatic, a little bit spinster lady from a Dickens novel and a little bit sexy too. You can channel their Crimson Peak vibes with a sheer lace turtleneck worn with jeans, or find a prairie-inspired Gunne Sax look in the racks at Buffalo Exchange. You might just find that the severe neckline is your new favorite.

(L-R: Primp Boutique, Cliche)

Fringe

Everyone was freaking out over winner Emma Stone’s gold Givenchy Haute Couture column with a ‘20s-esque fringe skirt. Her fringe was way less Stevie Nicks and way more MGM, which is how we’d wear it in 2017 too. Well-made fringe can be so elegant, but as we move into spring and you’re feeling more bohemian than starlet, by all means, fringe it up via jackets and swishy skirts. Best Actress Oscar not included.

If you wanna try out any of these trends, a good place to start is at Rewind’s famous Get Pretty sale, which starts on Friday. All clothes and shoes were 50-percent off, while the rest (home goods, accessories) are marked at 25-percent off. The twice-yearly Get Pretty sale has legions of fans, so get there early to find the best stuff. In the past, we've spotted an Oval Room jacket, a slinky violet blazer, a Coach bag, a huge ‘50s taffeta skirt, and way, way more. (Rewind Minneapolis, 2852B Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis. March 3-5.)