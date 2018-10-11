Red Bull Crashed Ice skips St. Paul in 2019. Is Boston our new mortal enemy?

Boston and Yokohama are to blame.

Yesterday, Crashed Ice announced that the races would be coming to Yokohama, Japan; Jyväskylä, Finland; and the American leg of the tour would be in Boston.



Over the past seven years, the extreme sport has brought over 100,000 visitors to downtown St. Paul to watch the sporting competition in the dead of winter.

Local celebrities and politicians have also visited the 500-meter downhill course. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and former Mayor Chris Coleman have both attempted to make their way to the bottom at one point.

City officials hope to eventually bring the event back. In the meantime, you can get your winter sports fix at events like the City of the Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship, and several sporting tourneys scheduled during the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.