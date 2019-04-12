Art in Bloom Image courtesy Mia

FRIDAY:

Art in Bloom 2019

Art in Bloom might be one of the best signs of spring in Minneapolis. Each year, Mia invites florists to create arrangements inspired by pieces from the museum’s collection. The results feature a refreshing mix of interpretations, whether floral artists are matching the colors of an abstract work or pulling things together to call back to the shape of a sculpture. You can stop by and see these pieces during gallery hours all weekend, and there are planned happenings. Friday’s TGI Flowers will offer cocktails and other entertainment, while Sunday will be especially family-friendly, with activities in the galleries. The festival also offers a variety of workshops, talks, and benefit parties. Find the complete schedule at artsmia.org. Daily from April 11-14; Most events are free; some require tickets. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Jessica Armbruster

Electric Dreams IV

Featuring Chemistry with Moksha, Fresko, Jason Heinrichs, and Guy Wright. 9 p.m. April 12; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Poor Nobodys

9:30 p.m. April 12; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Du Nord throws a tiki party Image courtesy Du Nord

Tiki Weekend Spring Kickoff

It’s spring in Minnesota. That means one day we might get slushy snow, the next it will be sunny and bikeable. All of that is better than what we had last month, so let’s celebrate. This weekend, Du Nord is hosting a staycation in Minneapolis. They’ll be busting out a rum they’ve saved for this party, and will mix it into fancy tiki drinks. Food trucks will stop by each day. Potter’s Pasties and Pies is scheduled for Friday, and singer-songwriter James Rone will play tunes that evening. The patio will be open all weekend, and spring attire is encouraged. 4 p.m.-12 a.m. April 12; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. April 13; Free. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. –Jessica Armbruster

A Vintage Adventure III

Moth Oddities hosts a pop-up at Duke Albert featuring vintage finds from their last road trip. Read more about the business here. 5 to 8 p.m. Duke Albert, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Access/Print & Look/See

Annual student exhibition. Opening reception 5:30-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 12. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Easter Egg* Hunt (*not that kind)

Discovery-based exhibit spans the mall, with large, small, static, and interactive installations. Participating artists include Jennifer Davis, Bobby Rogers, Caitlin Karolczak, Ashley Fairbanks, and many more. Friday through April 20. Rosedale Center, 10 Rosedale Ctr., Roseville.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Samantha Rickner

Samantha Rickner: Treading Deep Waters

Photographs. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 12. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Fine Arts Festival

Showcase featuring the talents of students and faculty presenting arts, music, theater, and creative writing performances. More info at www.inverhills.edu/fafestival. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Daily from April 11-12; Free. Inver Hills Community College, 2500 80th St. E., Inver Grove Heights; 651-450-8500.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Two Rivers Chorale Presents: A Place Called Home

7:30 p.m. April 12; Free. Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale, Edina; 952-920-8515.



Wentworth Library Spring Book Sale

Featuring thousands of gently used books, media, and music for sale, for all ages and interests. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 12-13; Free. Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul; 651-554-6800.

Dog Day at the California Building Promo

SATURDAY:

Dog Day 2019

It’s not every day that you can bring your dog to an art crawl, but that is exactly what you are supposed to do at California Building’s Dog Day. The open-studio event will showcase 25-plus artists in galleries and other spaces for you to explore. The first 100 guests will score swag bags filled with treats and deals for pups, and humans can enjoy free coffee as well. Other fun includes a photo contest and lots of socializing with dog lovers and art hounds. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. –Jessica Armbruster

Record Store Day 2019 at Barely Brothers Records

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, discounts, giveaways, and live performances by Eleganza, Black Widows, Kiss the Tiger, Matt Arthur & the Bratlanders, the Badinovs, and Michael May, with a DJ set by Lori Barbero. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13; Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul; 651-340-5128.



Record Store Day 2019 at Caydence

Featuring RSD exclusive releases, art sale, Gray Duck Chai tasting, Midwest Skateboarding Alliance performances, food, and live music from 9 a.m.-11 p.m., with acoustic sets in the morning, Drifter Music Group sets in the afternoon, and metal/hardcore sets at night. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. April 13; Free; $8 beginning at 6 p.m. for live music. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-207-6856.



Record Store Day 2019 at Electric Fetus

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, prize giveaways, Glam Doll Donuts, Peace Coffee, food trucks, in-store specials, kids' craft area, and live music from David Huckfelt, 26 Bats, Wax Lead, and DJ sets from Jake Rudh, Micky Alfano, Andrea Swensson, and Lori Barbero. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Record Store Day at Dead Media

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, discounts on used vinyl, basement sale, and DJs spinning throughout the day. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13; Free. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.



Record Store Day at Down In The Valley

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, storewide discounts, contests, and a Justin Courtney Pierre in-store at 8 p.m. (at the Golden Valley location). 9 a.m. April 13; Free. Down In The Valley, Golden Valley Shopping Center - Highway 55 & Winnetka, Golden Valley; 763-544-0033.

Christopher Corey Allen

Christopher Corey Allen: ‘ardkore, a thing like you and me

Solo show. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 13. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Record Store Day at Extreme Noise

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, coffee and pastries, sale items, giveaways and contests, and live music from No Funeral and Detractors. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13; Free. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0100.



Record Store Day at Fifth Element

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, giveaways, contests, food truck, t-shirt printing, used vinyl sales, 50% off Rhymesayers CDs/20% off Rhymesayers vinyl, and in-store performances. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 13; Free. Fifth Element, 2411 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-377-0044.

Record Store Day at Mill City Sound

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, giveaways, prizes, limited-edition t-shirts, and instore DJs throughout the day. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13; Free. Mill City Sound, 812 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 952-456-6547.

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities L-R: Work by Chompalot Art, Lumen Electronic Jewelry, the Bittiest Baubles

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities 2019

GeekCraft Expo is a little bit like a vendor’s mart at a ComicCon. Here all fandoms are welcome, whether you’re into super kawaii anime or watching people shred zombies on The Walking Dead. There will be cute-as-hell plushies made to look like Pokemon and Totoro, candles and bath bombs named after characters from Supernatural, and plenty of 12-sided-die jewelry. Have you always wanted a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle outfit with built-in tutu? They have that here, too. All of these sweet items are handmade by local geeky crafters and makers. Added bonus: This event is free if you register online at www.eventbrite.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14; It's free if you pre-register online; $2 otherwise. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000. --Jessica Armbruster



Hymie's Record Store Day Block Party

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, discounted records, food, drinks, poster art, and live music from Toki Wright & Big Cats, Mina Moore, Little Fevers, Pleasure Horse, and Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders. All ages. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13; Free. Hymie's Vintage Records, 3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-8890.



Record Store Day at Roadrunner Records

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, large used selection, sidewalk bargain sale, exclusive t-shirt, food and drinks. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13; Free. Roadrunner Records, 4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-0613.



Record Store Day at SolSta Records

Featuring RSD exclusive vinyl, doughnuts from Mel-O-Glaze, coffee, food truck, giveaways, and a live performance by Falcon Arrow. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. April 13; Free. SolSta Records, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

Third Daughter, Restless Daughter

Artists in Action: Third Daughter Restless Daughter

Hmong sisters Wone Vang and Youa Vang of Third Daughter Restless Daughter are the subversive cross-stitch dream team you didn’t know you needed in your life. These funny and talented sewers will be at the Minnesota Museum of American Art to teach you about their punk-rock crafty ways. Try your hand with the needle and hear stories from these two talented artists. While you’re at it, you can check out “The Good Making of Good Things: Craft Horizons Magazine, 1941-1979,” an enticing exhibit that pairs the museum’s extensive collection of craft art with issues of the magazine that was put out by the American Craft Council. 2-5 p.m. April 13; Free. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571. –Sheila Regan

Trash & Treasure: A Vintage & Designer Sale

A multi-estate and person vintage and designer clothing sale, plus collectibles and housewares. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Storage Contemporary, 2205 California St. NE #514, Minneapolis.

Thrift Queens Pop-Up Vol. 1

Clothing and more for all genders and bodies. The group will be donating 25% of gross profits to the Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Direct Hit

With Rational Anthem, 86 Wolfpack, and the Right Here. 9 p.m. April 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

New Rocket Union (Vinyl Release Show)

With Please Stop and Floor Model. 10 p.m. April 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Isa Gagarin

A Babel of O'orms | Intervals

Featuring works by Riley Fichter and Isa Gagarin. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Apr. 13. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.

The House | The Yard

Group exhibition featuring work by eight artists completing their Master of Fine Arts degree from the U of M. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Apr. 13. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.



"...For Now" - A New Work by Paris1919

Music experience directed by Chris Strouth, with special guests Natalie Nowytski, Michele Kinney, Ben Davidson, Matt Rahim, and visuals by Tony Biele. 7 p.m. April 13; Free. Christ Church Lutheran, 3244 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6611.



Balkanicus: 15th Annual Concert of Balkan Contemporary Music

Followed by a post-show reception. 7:30 p.m. April 13; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Pastry Ride: Rolling Through History

Family-friendly bike ride with pastries, coffee, and raffle prizes. Registration on Facebook. 9-11 a.m. April 13; Free. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.



Phyllis Root and Betsy Bowen

Author and illustrator present their new book, 'The Lost Forest.' 3 p.m. April 13; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.

Modist Brewing

Printerstellar - A Third Anniversary Party for Modist Brewing Company

Printerstellar is Modist’s third anniversary party, to be celebrated with a special collection of space-themed art prints on sale. Proceeds will raise money for Reach for the Stars, a nonprofit that helps send kids to space camp. The North Loop brewery will also help kids and adults reach for the stars with a virtual reality space tour, live mural painting, and food (including eats from Galactic Pizza). There will also be plenty of special beers on tap, and live and DJ tunes will include sets from Astronautalis, Astralblak, NUR-D Club, Mike2600, and Babyghost. 3 p.m.-12 a.m. April 13; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. –Loren Green



Sparkle Presents: Goalies and Girlies

MNUFC home opener at Allianz Field party, featuring drag performances, live entertainment, drink specials, and the MN United game on the big screen. 12 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 13; Free. Black Hart of St. Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-528-8028.



Spring Bazaar

Featuring goods from Hackwith Design House and Hennepin Made, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Youthlink. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13; Free. Hennepin Made, 144 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-5445.



Two Rivers Chorale Presents: A Place Called Home

4 p.m. April 13; Free; donations accepted. Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 NW Hanson Blvd., Coon Rapids; 651-681-9272.

L-R: Patrick Pryor, Jodi Reeb, Mark Barlow, Kurt Seaburg

SUNDAY:

Jodi Reeb, Kurt Seaburg, Mark Barlow, Patrick Pryor

Landscape as revealed through four distinctive aesthetic perspectives surrounds the visitors of this welcome exhibition. Hung throughout the multilevel atrium, the work fills the spectrum from exquisitely detailed in its representation (Kurt Seaburg) to luminous in its abstraction (Patrick Pryor). Jodi Reeb’s recent encaustic work blends both in haunting scenes full of warning and renewal. Mark Barlow’s Montana-inspired oil paintings take us through the rivers and woods of the west. Artist talk with Kurt Seaberg and Mark Barlow 1-3 p.m. Sun., Apr. 14. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313. –Camille LeFevre

15th Annual Hotdish Revolution!

All are invited to compete for best hot and Jell-O dishes at this event featuring live music, local craft beer, and more. Award categories include spicy, vegetarian, tater tot excellence, and peoples' choice. This event is free if you're competing; otherwise it's $15 entry. Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Arctic Market

Featuring a lineup of 30 local makers selling jewelry, woodwork, home goods, apparel, and other handcrafted items. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Como: Making a Global Impact

Lecture series featuring a different conservation champion sharing stories, photos, and videos from their work in the field. Find the lineup and more info at www.comozooconservatory.org. 10:30 p.m. Every Sun. from April 7-May 31; Free. Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Heba Y. Amin: Cultural Subversion as Artistic Practice

Lecture by Mizna's curator of visual arts. 4:30 p.m. April 14; Free. American Craft Council, 1224 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-206-3100.



Michael Moos, Tim Nolan, and Joyce Sutphen

Poets read new work in celebration of Moo's new collection, 'The Idea of the Garden.' 3 p.m. April 14; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.