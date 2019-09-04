Raunchy movies, Flugtag St. Paul, Crypticon 2019: A-List 9.4-10

WEDNESDAY 9.4

David Huntsberger

Acme Comedy Co.

After relocating to Austin, Texas, David Huntsberger is considering leaving Los Angeles, where he’s lived for the past 10 years, for good. “It seems likely we’ll stay [in Austin], but we also talk about moving someplace like Nevada that’s big and open and quiet.” Huntsberger grew up near Carson City, Nevada, and sometimes misses the slower pace. “I could take my horse and ride out into the desert and not see another person for hours. I remember talking with my friends and saying, ‘Can you imagine living in one of those cities? How do they do it?’ Then the other day I was sitting in traffic thinking, ‘How did this happen?’” The former Professor Blastoff podcast co-host now has a solo show, Space Cave. “Science is the only language you can use to describe the universe at large,” Huntsberger notes. “We live in a solar system in a galaxy, and people say, ‘Whoa, science stuff.’ But no, that’s just like describing your house and all its rooms.” While science does inform some of his set, it’s broader than that. “It factors in, but it’s not science comedy.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Dan Savage Hump! Fest Image courtesy event organiers

THURSDAY 9.5

Dan Savage’s 14th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

St. Anthony Main Theatre

Decades ago, before the internet was a thing, people had to venture to adult movie theaters if they wanted to watch porn. Since 2005, Dan Savage has been keeping this old-school format alive at this traveling Hump! Film Festival. Each iteration features a carefully curated collection of five-minute shorts. There’s no polished porn here, however, as all submissions are amateur-made. What you’ll see on screen varies widely each season, as these horny one-time stars come in all shapes and sizes, both young and old, and have all kinds of different gender identities, sexualities, and kinks. Tickets and more info can be found at www.humpfilmfest.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday; 6, 8:15, and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20. 115 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-4723. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Dance: 2 NITE ONLY Showcase

Tek Box

To celebrate the amazing diversity of dance styles and movement practices in the Twin Cities during the annual Arts Midwest Conference, seven local companies are presenting samples of their work in one dynamic showcase. In an excerpt from “Morituri te Salutant,” Black Label Movement rocks the stage with physical derring-do along with live animations by Paul Herwig. Brownbody, which singularly merges black history and figure skating in examinations of power dynamics, takes to the stage with work that cultivates awareness. Queerness infuses April Sellers’ deconstruction of national identity in “Patriot Erectors.” BRKFST Dance Company, Shapiro & Smith, ARENA Dances, and Ballet Co. Laboratory also add their singular choreography to the mix. 7:30, 8:20, and 9:25 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through Friday —Camille LeFevre

Lev Fer

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I was constantly getting into trouble and had no regard for authority,” comedian Lev Fer says about growing up in North Carolina. “All I cared about was making the people around me laugh. To me, that’s the greatest feeling in the world. Being around people you love and making them laugh.” However, he didn’t immediately seek a career in comedy, instead applying for college along with his classmates. “When I was a kid I was pretty smart, and I thought I was going to be a lawyer. Turns out I just liked to wear suits. That’s not a good reason to go into a career like that.” When he started working on his first college application, something struck him. “My future flashed before my eyes,” he recalls. “I saw myself going to college, then business school, like my brother, and becoming a manager. I immediately knew I had to commit to comedy.” Shortly after graduating, he moved to New York City. After two years of not getting very far, he made a short YouTube film about being a standup in the Big Apple. His friends were mortified, and told him to take it down, as they feared it would kill his career. He obliged, but it had already been seen by a management company, and they signed him shortly after. Fer is now headlining clubs across the country and is building an hour he hopes to release as a special next year. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Revelers at Crypticon Star Tribune

FRIDAY 9.6

Lucky 70

Rogue Buddha Gallery

Local artist Dougie Padilla is turning 70. To celebrate, Rogue Buddha Gallery is hosting an exhibition of his art, as well as a number of related events. Padilla works in a variety of mediums, often drawing on spiritual themes for his pieces, which feature bright colors, vivid creatures, exploding patterns, and mystical energy. The show will include paintings, drawings, original prints, tile work, and an immersive ofrenda (altar) installation of Día de los Muertos skulls. Things kick off at the opening reception on Friday, September 6, where you can wish Padilla a happy birthday from 7 to 11 p.m. Other events include a conversation with Karen Mary Davalos on September 12, a performance and book launch on September 26, and a talk with Padilla on October 3. Free. 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. Through October 12 —Sheila Regan

Chloe Radcliffe

The Comedy Corner Underground

Four years ago, Chloe Radcliffe was laid off from Target as part of the Great Purge of 2015. While others sought similar job opportunities, Radcliffe decided to go a different route, trying standup comedy for the very first time. “I thought I’d try it once and then never do it again,” she says, “but I loved it immediately.” Since then, she has moved to New York, was named one of Conan O’Brien’s “Comics to Watch” as part of the New York Comedy Festival, and has been a driving force behind the 10,000 Laughs Festival. “There’s a cycle that I think most people pursuing a dream experience,” she says. “Feel successful, ride that high, feel unsuccessful, beat yourself up, rinse and repeat. In Minneapolis, that cycle happens every six months for me. In New York, it happens once a week.” This weekend, Radcliffe will be riding that high when she returns to Minneapolis as a headliner, armed with a polished hour of material that could easily show up on a Netflix special or late-night talk show very soon. Still, she hasn’t let her rise in comedy change her need for constant reassurance. “At this point, my focus is just headlining small rooms like the CCU. I’ve also got a couple of non-standup projects cooking, so please follow me on Instagram. Please God, I need this.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 p.m. Saturday. $10. 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis. Also Saturday —Patrick Strait

Dougie Padilla

Crypticon MN

Hilton Minneapolis St. Paul Airport - Mall of America

Jesse Ventura, the brash professional wrestler who jolted the political establishment as governor of Minnesota, will serve as an honorary guest at the 14th annual Crypticon, a celebration of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. Opinions of Ventura’s prowess as governor (not to mention as a B-movie actor) are known to vary wildly, but his livewire personality will undoubtedly prove a draw for the con’s reliably energetic audience. Of course, Ventura’s is merely the most prominent name among a celebrity roster that includes actors from the Hellraiser films (including Doug Bradley, synonymous with his iconic role as demonic cenobite Pinhead), the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise (including enduring heroine Heather Langenkamp), and two alumni from television’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Nicholas Brendon, Mark Metcalf). All told, over 20 guests will be on hand to sign autographs, snap photos, and participate in panels and Q&As. Attendees can also browse dealer rooms for original art and souvenir memorabilia, recharge to a frightful film in the screening room, partake in the joyfully macabre cosplay contest, or haunt one of the many informal after-hours parties. Find tickets and more info at crypticonminneapolis.com. 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $17-$32 daily; $50 weekend package; $70-$154 VIP passes. 3800 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-2100. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

The Birds

Theatre in the Round

Inspired by Daphne du Maurier’s short story from 1952 (and, of course, Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic thriller from 1963), this stage adaptation from Conor McPherson utilizes the celebrated Irish playwright’s ability to derive tension from intimately dire circumstances. Toward that goal, The Birds’ premise is rife with nightmarish promise, as the titular creatures inexplicably transform into feral flocks, dive-bombing victims from the skies in a blood frenzy. Fleeing for their lives, three complete strangers (a frustrated novelist, a mentally unstable man, and an enigmatic young woman) find themselves confined to a rural farmhouse with little to distract from the dangers amassing outside—other than harboring suspicions of one another and the shadowy neighbor lurking somewhere too close for comfort. Aspiring to maximize the piece’s enveloping anxiety, this revival from TRP will undoubtedly benefit from the company’s signature stage, allowing a voyeuristic 365-degree view of their claustrophobic confines. Under the direction of Seth Kaltwasser, this ambitious new production looks to unleash The Birds’ spine-chilling potential, allowing the frightful tale to take flight. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through September 29 —Brad Richason

Dear Gaza Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 9.7

Dear Gaza Block Party

West 24th Street

This Saturday, folks will come together in the Wedge neighborhood to celebrate Palestinian culture and to showcase the local Arab-American community. The afternoon will include music onstage from the likes of Hello Psychaleppo, a Syrian artist who mashes 1950s Arabic pop with electronic music, and Brooklyn-based garage-rock girl band Habibi. Clarissa Bitar, Yevrah, WNDRLND, DJ Yasmeenah, Kamoon, and others will play sets as well. There will also be dance performances, and art activities exploring traditional Palestinian textiles. World Street Kitchen and Milkjam Creamery will serve up special menus inspired by Arab eats. This event, now in its fifth year, has raised over $90,000 for organizations that offer aid to people in the Gaza Strip; this year’s $10 suggested donation will benefit the Anera In-Kind Medical Relief Program. 4 to 10 p.m. Free; $10 suggested donation. 2401 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. West 24th Street between Lyndale and Garfield, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Red Bull Flugtag St. Paul

Harriet Island Regional Park

“Flugtag” is German for “Flying Day.” And while flying is definitely the goal of this competition, most entrants will probably be doing more of a flop or a crash into the water. But that’s part of the fun. This international event is stopping by St. Paul for the second time. Fifty Twin Cities teams have created contraptions to hurl off a runway over the Mississippi River. A panel of judges will determine winners based on distance, creativity, and showmanship. Competitors include the Jucy Lucy-inspired Das Fliegenlucy, featuring employees from the Nook in St. Paul; the St. Paul RacoonTeurs, who will honor the racoon who took the internet by storm after climbing the UBS Building; and the Spoonbridge Cherry Glider, named after the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden piece. After the event, stop by the Flugtag Block Party on West Seventh Street for live music, beer, and eats. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 200 Dr. Justus O’Hage Blvd., St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

Theaster Gates Photo by Sara Pooley

Theaster Gates: Assembly Hall

Walker Art Center

For his first major U.S. exhibition, Chicago-based social practice artist Theaster Gates bucks Marie Kondo-ization and other minimalist trends to methodically install four rooms with castoff objects he’s collected. The objective behind re-contextualizing these items is to inject them with new meaning. As viewers, looking at them provides only one pathway in. Gates encourages us to also investigate their historical and cultural provenance, delight in the inspiration behind them, celebrate the conversations they elicit, and reach deeply into their resonance as representations of African-American material culture. In the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden stands Gates’ first outdoor commission, Black Vessel for a Saint, in which a salvaged statue of Saint Laurence, the patron saint of librarians and archivists, stands watch. This show is included with museum admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through January 12 —Camille LeFevre

Night Market at Chroma Zone Mural & Art Fest

Creative Enterprise Zone

The Creative Enterprise Zone, an artist hub located in the Raymond/University area of St. Paul, invites you to immerse yourself in the world of street art. This multi-day festival features mural painting, nighttime fun, and beer. Things kick off Friday with a reception and party at Dual Citizen Brewing Co. (725 Raymond Ave.), which will get a new outdoor mural this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, barhoppers will be encouraged to drink beer at a variety of St. Paul breweries—including Lake Monster, Can Can, Black Stack, and Bang—with $1 from each branded pint benefiting the festival. Saturday and Sunday, Little Mekong Night Market returns with an artsy edge. In addition to Asian eats, dance, and performances, local artist Reggie LeFlore will create a glow-in-the-dark mural using fluorescent spray paint. Sunday will include a “sound mural,” hosted by experimental artists Beatrix*Jar. Find the complete schedule of happenings at www.chromazone.net. 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Free. The intersection of University Avenue West and Lasalle Street, St. Paul. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

My Aqal Stage

Cedar Cultural Center

In 2017, multimedia artist Ifrah Mansour teamed up with people in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood to create a giant nomadic Somali house, called an “aqal.” The interactive installation was part of the Northern Spark festival. This week, Mansour is returning to the project. Over the course of three days, she will lead the building of a new aqal. Then, on Saturday, it will open up to the public. There will be a reception starting at 6 p.m., which will include snacks and mini-performances. Starting at 9:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from Thunder Band, buraanbur poetry led by Caasho Buranburtooy, and a set featuring the Somali Museum Dance Troupe. The aqal will return for several pop-ups, including events on September 13 and 20, and it will also be at the Global Roots Festival from September 23-25. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Sheila Regan

ExtraVEGANza at Linden Hills Event photo

SUNDAY 9.8

ExtraVEGANza

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Sundays in September at Linden Hills Market will be all about showcasing local vegan businesses and animal-rights organizations. This includes savory and sweet treats from Prairie Vegan Pies, popsicles made from locally sourced ingredients by Saint Pops, and goods from a variety of Twin Cities bakeries and pastry shops. Sample your way through and find new things to crave. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-867-0854. Through September 29 —Jessica Armbruster