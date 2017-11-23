Erin Smith Photography

Holidazzle 2017

Festive outdoor holiday market featuring local vendors selling their crafts, gift items, food, and beverages, with live music, movie screenings, outdoor skating rink, and visits from Santa. More info at www.holidazzle.com. 5-9 p.m. Every Thu; 5-10 p.m. Every Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Every Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sun. Nov. 24-Dec. 23; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Third Annual Leftovers Ride

Black Friday bike ride hosted by Joyful Riders Club and Freewheel Bike. 4-10 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.



Craig Clark Band

9 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Erik Koskinen

Performance and signing. 2 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.

Imperial Black Friday

Rare and aged Imperial Stouts tapped throughout the day with flights available. 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Republic at Seven Corners, 221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6146.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Christmas festival featuring open-air market, gifts, German food, beer garden, choirs and carolers, book signing by Belinda Jensen, Father Christmas and the North Pole Trolley, and Kinderworld for the children. More info at www.excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily from Nov. 24-25; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26; Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior; 952-474-7837.



Jake Baldwin Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Mixed Blood Theatre presents Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s widely read 2003 novel about a boy with autism who sets out to solve the mystery of a neighbor’s dog speared to death with a pitchfork. 7:30 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Nov. 9-Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 12-Dec. 3; Free; $25 guaranteed reservations. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.

Schmidt Holiday Market

Featuring artwork and goods available to purchase from local artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 24-25; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26; Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St W, St Paul.



Sculpt, Weave & Etch: Fine Art & Craft for the Holidays

Work by Maggie Thompson, Brad Menninga, D.C. Ice, Guillermo Guardia, and Stuart Loughridge. Artists' reception 4-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 24, featuring music and refreshments. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26; Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St W, St Paul.

Sociable Cider Werks Four-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring craft vendors from Minneapolis Craft Market, food vendors from Linden Hills Farmers Market, food truck, bike giveaway, specialty ciders tapped every hour, mulled cider, photos with Santa, live music, and door prizes. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Nov. 24; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

SATURDAY:



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Outdoor rink in heart of downtown St. Paul, with skate lessons and skate rental available. Closed Christmas and New Years day. Daily from Nov. 18-Feb. 11; Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Back Alley

9 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



CFPA Minneapolis Pop-Up Art Sale

Local artists selling their work on Small Business Saturday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis; 612-821-9202.

Small Business Saturday at Showroom

Featuring free Tarot Card readings by Mayamade, live music by Sarah Morris, wine from Familglia Meschini Wines, discounts and sales. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

50th and France Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Featuring visit by Santa, carolers, and goods from local artisans. Winter Market continues on Dec. 2, 9, and 16. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.

Interact's Great Big Holiday Art Sale

Featuring sale prices on original art and studio garage sale. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-209-3575.



Midway Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Featuring wares from local small businesses, crafters, artisans, and artists, with music, holiday stories, and family activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



No Boys In The Booth: Sax Sells

9:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Nokomis Tree Lighting

Featuring holiday music, photos with Santa, free books for children, gift bags, and food donation collection. 4 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Oxendale's Market, 5025 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-4474.



Omar Abdulkarim

7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Shop Small Saturday Pop-Up

Featuring vintage clothing and items from There There, Casey Deming, and Double Peace Studio, with brunch and $3 mimosas available. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Dumpling, 4004 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-8795.



U of M Trumpet Ensemble Concert

5 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.

SUNDAY:



Bespeak Holiday Pop-Up

Local vendors selling a variety of made-to-measure goods. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26; Free. The Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-813-5300.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Caffeine and Correspondence

Host Jessica Lindgren provides stationary, writing implements, and postage for correspondence. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 24; 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29; 1-3 p.m. Nov. 26; Free. The Coffee Shop Northeast, 2854 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-259-8478.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. from Feb. 12; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 17; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mumblin' Drew

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 24; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Sept. 24-Dec. 30; Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.