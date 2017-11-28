Random window sign states that Steeple People is reopening this winter

Thrift shoppers were bummed when the Wedge neighborhood institution announced that it would be vacating its space of 37 years to make way for more condos. Since closing in March, the store has gone dark on social media (though to be fair both their Twitter and Facebook pages haven't been updated in years).

Now, two signs are taped to the window of the empty building, and they appear to be announcing a new location on Eat Street.

Great news! #steeplepeople A post shared by Katrina K (@danger_dot) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:25am PST

City Pages has reached out to the email address posted on the window, but have yet to hear back. If the shop is truly opening this winter, then it will surely be a Christmas miracle for lovers of deals and secondhand clothing.

The move would make sense. There's a building at 1901 Nicollet Avenue that has had "for lease" signs up for years, and the spot frequently has space available and listed on Zillow.

Last December Lee Carlson, president of Steeple People's board of directors, stated that the shop had been looking for an affordable new location for quite some time.

"We knew that we would have to vacate our current location at some time, so we have been searching for a suitable replacement for about three years," she stated. "Regrettably, we have not been able to find another location that we can afford."

Steeple People is a community outreach ministry founded by members of Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church. Since opening in 1979, the shop has donated over $1 million to a variety of charity organizations and community services.