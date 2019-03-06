Radio for immigrants rights, taxidermy homages, and other art shows this week

Radio Rhizome



Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artists Nooshin Hakim and Pedram Baldari are launching a new radio station dedicated to immigrants’ rights. By pairing artists with researchers at the University of Minnesota, the project aims at empowering creatives using resources available at the U. The inaugural broadcast will feature Hakim and Baldari discussing what’s next for the program, including interviews, storytelling, and sound performances.

Why you should go: A museum isn’t just a museum anymore. With the Weisman’s new Creative Collaboration program, it’s becoming a central spot for discussions that impact the community more broadly. Come find out what it’s all about, with the launch of this new important series.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday

Lex Thompson

TuckUnder Projects: Re/collect



Where it’s at: TuckUnder Pavillion at Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE #117, Minneapolis

What it’s about: For First Thursday Open Studios at Casket Arts, TuckUnder Projects features Lex Thompson’s homage to 19th century naturalist, artist, taxidermist, and diorama enthusiast Martha Maxwell.

Why you should go: Blending documentary and creations inspired by Maxwell’s life achievements, this is an inspiring take on the lost art of preserving natural history.

When: 6-9 pm Thursday

Fred Anderson

“Land Shapes” by Barbara McIlrath/ “Painting in Place” by Fred Anderson



Where it’s at: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis

What it’s about: In “Land Shapes,” McIlrath depicts the village of Old Frontenac, located on the edge of the Mississippi and Hicks Valley, near the artist’s studio in Pepin, Wisconsin. The artist accentuates aspects of the landscape as if they were puzzle pieces. Meanwhile, Anderson’s “Painting in Place” acts as a kind of journal, featuring imagery of the places and things he interacts with in his daily life, from street corners to still life.

Why you should go: Find a deeper understanding of the midwest through the eyes of these two painters, who offer their individual take on this place.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday

Ashely Peifer, Betsy Ruth Byers



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: In “wonder/wander,” Ashely Peifer employs motifs from childhood to grapple with anxiety in her mixed-media works. Meanwhile, Betsy Ruth Beyer confronts climate change -- particularly the disappearance of glaciers -- in “Deferred Grievance.” She also draws on her own body as part of her research.

Why you should go: If you are looking for some healing, both for yourself and for the world, this exhibition fits the bill.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday