Radical nonprofit Boneshaker Books is closing

After nearly a decade, Seward neighborhood’s Boneshaker Books is closing up shop. The nonprofit collective made an announcement last night via Facebook:

After ten years, Boneshaker has chosen to close its doors. Faced with the decision to renew our lease in 2020, the Collective reviewed our finances and sadly, we are no longer viable… Ten years of nonprofit operation is no failure, and we couldn’t have done it without all of those who have lent their time, ideas, and voices over the past decade.

The Seward shop was volunteer-run. After opening in 2011, it quickly became known for its collection of hard-to-find radical and progressive books and publications. They also had a wonderful children's section and great lit (including local authors), all in a cozy, neighborhood feel. Should you order a book online or request something to be delivered that wasn’t in-store, it would arrive via bike messenger.

A community space, Boneshaker hosted a variety of happenings throughout the month, such as reading clubs like Cracked Walnut (short fiction) and the Twin Cities Queer Book Club. It was also a home base for the Women's Prison Book Project, which accepts donations and supplies free reading materials for prison inmates. There’s no word yet where that charity will relocate.

While shop is now listed on social media as “permanently closed,” the Boneshaker crew does plan to opening up again briefly for a final sale, to be announced at a later date.