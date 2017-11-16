Rad art from Cuba, virtual gardening, and other shows worth your time

Silke Otto-Knapp

Silke Otto-Knapp: Bühnenbilder



Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Midway welcomes German-born, Los Angeles-based artist Silke Otto-Knapp for an exhibition. "Bühnenbilder" translates to “scenery” in German.

Why you should go: Known for her ghostly, grey-scale works featuring dancers and female artists, it should be interesting to see the artist take on object-filled subject matter with her own absurdist style.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday.

L-R: Jacqueline Brito, Roberto Torres-Lameda, Nestor Vega

Made in Cuba/Hecho en Cuba

Where it’s at: Squirrel Haus, 3450 Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: In a counterpoint exhibition to the Walker’s “Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,” Squirrel Haus puts together their own Cuban exhibit with an opening party happening this Saturday. Modeled after Havana’s Fábrica del Arte Cubano (Cuban Art Factory), the event will feature Cuban music, movies, food, and drinks, plus art for sale.

Why you should go: If you can’t get enough Cuban art after seeing the Walker’s massive exhibition, head on over across the river to see what Squirrel Haus has put together.

When: 3-11 p.m. Saturday.

Garden One Hackday

Where it’s at: Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Better World Museum partners with IoT Fuse and the tech community for an event about creating a garden. Using virtual reality, you can add plants, create a hydroponic recycled bottle garden, plant seeds for root veggies, and more.

Why you should go: Using technology to create a more livable planet is what Better World Museum is all about. Try your hand at virtual reality and get ideas for creating your own real-life garden next year.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Julie Buffalohead

Julie Buffalohead



Where it’s at: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Julie Buffalohead returns returns to Bockley Gallery, where she was last featured in a wonderful solo show in 2014. A member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, her work dances between everyday joys and sorrows, all while brimming with social critique.

Why you should go: With deer, fox women, unicorns, and more, Buffalohead’s work is filled with creatures magical and earthly. With a gift for storytelling and pathos, the talented painter will rope you into her world.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday.