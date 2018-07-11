Queer party Daddy turns 1, Bauhaus turns 4, Bell Museum reopens: A-List 7.11-17

WEDNESDAY 7.11

The BodyCartography Project

Weisman Art Museum

For almost a month, the BodyCartography Project, known for engaging audiences in movement in places other than the stage, will be inhabiting the Weisman Art Museum. From July 11 to 15, the group (founders Olive Bieringa and Otto Ramstad, along with some of the Twin Cities’ hippest, most adventurous movers) perform felt room, a three-hour immersive experience for viewers that plays with imagination and perception. Later in July and into August is action movie, a one-on-one collaboration between a dancer and a viewer; followed by Lineage, which includes U of M medical students and somatic movement practitioners. Watch, feel, join in, be moved. Felt room kicks off on Wednesday, July 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a talk with Bieringa and Ramstad on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. There are many related happenings; check wam.umn.edu to see the complete schedule. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. Through August 8 —Camille LeFevre

Langston Kerman

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I live in a very black neighborhood,” Chicago native Langston Kerman tells an audience. “The blackest store in my neighborhood is called Books and Things. There is actually a store in my neighborhood called Books and Things. They mostly sell lotion.” He explains the blackest thing about Books and Things is that 24 hours a day, they play snippets from the speeches of Louis Farrakhan on a speaker outside the store. For those not familiar with the controversial figure, Kerman says, “all you really need to know is that he hates you. He hates everything about you—white people, specifically.” Kerman doesn’t pay much attention to it, though. “If it’s not pornography, I’m not listening. Take off that shirt, Farrakhan.” In addition to doing standup, Kerman is also a series regular on HBO’s Insecure. 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

"felt room" BodyCartography Project

THURSDAY 7.12

Rachel Feinstein

Acme Comedy Co.

Rachel Feinstein started her standup career as the opening act for her father’s blues outfit. Her set was based on impressions of her raucous relatives, a skill that became the foundation of the character-driven act audiences enjoy today. She was drawn to comedy for a simple reason: “I had a talent for it and an absence of talent for all things academic,” she explains. “I felt powerful when I was imitating people and being inappropriate. I felt a lack of power when I was attempting to complete any assignment. Luckily, my parents pushed me to do standup. They told all of us to do what we liked, or we would rapidly decay inside.” Having funny friends keeps her sharp (her bestie is Amy Schumer). “My closest friends are all funny,” she says. “I have this friend Mike Wood. We just went to lunch, and he was doing these ridiculous public falls, and I don’t think anything makes me laugh harder. I was laughing so hard I was crying and choking on my ice cream. I have a really hard time acting like an adult. It’s boring.” 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Michael Che

Pantages Theater

Don’t be fooled by his easygoing demeanor; comic Michael Che possesses an incisive wit that tears absurd social conventions to shreds. Che has proven himself to be one of the most consistently hilarious and insightful humorists in recent years. His standing as a top-tier comic was reflected in his swift ascension through the ranks Saturday Night Live: He was brought onboard as a writer in 2013, landed a spot as the first black co-anchor on the show’s satiric Weekend Update a year later, and was promoted to the rank of co-head writer in 2017. But while the SNL gig bestows high-profile recognition, Che’s comedic talents remain most impressive on the standup stage. Turning his keen observations on our tumultuous cultural state, Che can be expected to cover topics both political (the shamelessness of Donald Trump) and personal (his own fumbling enlightenment of gender/racial identities). 8 p.m. $40-$49.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason

FRIDAY 7.13

Boom Days Festival 2018

Boom Island Brewing Company

This weekend marks the fifth annual Boom Days, Boom Island’s celebration of Belgian heritage and their small brewpub on North Washington Avenue. The understated brewery will have a full lineup of beers flowing, including several made in classic European styles and a few with New World takes. The brand-new brews are Cuvée de Boom, a blend of Belgian blond ale and Chardonnay with no hops whatsoever, and Petite Rosé, which mixes Belgian strong ale with Mediterranean rosé. Available in limited supply, both options showcase the complex, accessible, one-of-a-kind offerings of the brewery. Boom will be celebrating all weekend long; the taproom schedule includes bicycle repair sessions, Saturday morning yoga, a Sunday homebrew competition, electric bike tours, food trucks, live music, and workshops. Find the complete lineup at boomislandbrewing.com. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free; get $1 off drink tickets by biking to festival. 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635. Through Sunday —Loren Green

Mill City Summer Opera: Carmen

Mill City Ruins

French composer Georges Bizet’s Carmen is more than the greatest work of his career, it’s in the conversation as one of the defining works of the entire artform. Carmen is as accessible to newcomers as it is rewarding to aficionados; its opéra comique style hews fairly close to the structure of a modern musical, while the richly intertwined motifs of Bizet’s lush, thrilling score invite endless relistening. Blood runs hot—until it just plain gushes—in this love triangle between the lovestruck Don Jose (Adam Diegel), the seductive outlaw Carmen (Audrey Babcock), and a braggadocious bullfighter (Luis Orozco), set in 19th-century Spain. See it for the first time, or see it as never before under the stars in the beautiful broken-topped outdoor setting of the Mill City Ruins, in this annual offering of the Mill City Summer Opera. And speaking of newcomers, the company—founded in 2012 by bassoonist and teacher Karen Brooks, and cast with nationally acclaimed talent—will offer a shortened, family-friendly 10:30 a.m. matinee, free for kids and $5 for adults, on Wednesday, July 18. Find tickets and more info at millcitysummeropera.org. There will be an opening-night pre-party at 6 p.m. Friday, July 13, with after-party following the performance. 7:30 p.m. July 13, 15, 17, 19-20, 22, 24. $50-$125; $200-$250 opening night. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555. Through July 24 —Bryan Miller

Grand Opening: Inside and Out

Bell Museum

The Bell Museum’s snazzy new building and grounds are open and ready for the public. The iconic dioramas from the old museum have traveled to their new home, and are all cleaned up and gorgeous. New things in store include a giant beaver and wooly mammoth, as well as a brand-new planetarium, which will definitely become a must-see attraction. Continuing the Bell’s legacy of scientific research mixed with interactive exhibits and art, the new space offers many things to see, learn, and explore, fusing knowledge and beauty with curiosity and community engagement. Things kick off on Friday night with an opening gala, followed by expanded hours for the rest of the weekend. 6 p.m. opening-night party Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $40 Friday; $9-$12 Saturday and Sunday (planetarium tickets are $6-$8). 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-626-9660. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Wallpaper: An altered book experiment

Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art

Rachel Reinstein

Eminent mixed-media sculptor and installation artist Harriet Bart and prolifically exuberant painter Jon Neuse both inhabit Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, where intellectual discourse and aesthetic magic occur on a regular basis. One day, they decided to give 12 of their fellow artists—all known for engaging creativity with books—a copy of Wallpaper: A Collection of Modern Prints, along with this simple yet potent instruction: Alter as you see fit. Those copies now make up an exhibition in the gallery. There will be a public reception and artists’ conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 13. Free. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244. Through August 10 —Camille LeFevre

SATURDAY 7.14

Dragon Boat Festival

Lake Phalen

The annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Phalen Park this year, with two days of dragon boat races as well as traditional dance, culture, and music showcases. That includes Taiko drumming, martial arts, kids’ activities, and food. This year is especially exciting: The event kicks off with a groundbreaking ceremony for Xiang Jiang Pavilion, one of three structures that have recently arrived from one of St. Paul’s sister cities, Changsha, China. After the opening ceremonies, there’ll be a Lion Dance procession at 10:30 a.m. from the Phalen boat house to the construction site, where Mayor Melvin Carter and other dignitaries will give brief remarks. Dragon boat races are scheduled throughout both days. Find more info at www.dragonfestival.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Daddy: One Year Anniversary Party

First Avenue

One year ago, variety show/dance party Daddy debuted at Icehouse. Since then, the event has grown in popularity, selling out pretty much everywhere it goes. Each evening is filled with unabashed weirdness, queer energy, and amped-up fashion. Event organizers are proud that Daddy has made it to its first birthday, and are celebrating that landmark tonight at First Avenue. Expect electronic tunes from space travelers Symone Smash It, plus drag, burlesque, and performance from the likes of Marcel Michelle Mobama and Queen Duin. The lineup also includes Dua Saleh, Doña Pepa, NewBlackCity, GNAT Glitter Kink, and Gigi Bernadette. 18+. 9 p.m. $12/$15 at the door. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster

Make new friends at Boom Days.

4 Years of Awesöme

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Bauhaus Brew Labs have set themselves apart in the ever-growing beer scene by making great German-influenced—but very Minnesotan—lagers and ales. While it feels like a party at Bauhaus’ taproom on most nights, this Saturday they will turn it up to 11, as the brewery is celebrating anniversary number four with an all-ages party. During the day, there will be yard games for the kids, a dog park for furry friends, and a DJ set from Joe Paris Christensen. At dusk, the taps will be flowing to a soundtrack of Organic Thursdays followed by Haus Band Viva Knievel. Beers offered include Bauhaus’ core lineup, the summer seasonal Short Pants Lemon Shandy, and four special infusions. Butcher Salt and Gerhard’s Brats will be parked close by to make sure nobody goes hungry. Noon to midnight. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Loren Green

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Guthrie Theater

The Legend of Georgia McBride is a revelatory journey. This Florida-set, Matthew Lopez-penned musical doesn’t traverse geographical distances so much as explore the inner boundaries of Casey, a floundering Elvis impersonator who comes to find inspiration in Miss Tracy Mills, an extravagant drag queen. To Casey’s surprise, performing in drag proves gratifying both personally and professionally, bringing him accolades as stage superstar Georgia McBride. He unites with Miss Tracy Mills and her equally dauntless partner, Rexy, to astonish audiences with a series of show-stopping musical numbers set to the likes of Edith Piaf and Amy Winehouse. Jeffrey Meanza directs, and Jayson Speters, making his Guthrie debut as Casey, leads a top-notch supporting cast. Setting aside the dazzling choreography by Matthew Gardiner, Georgia McBride’s most striking impression arguably comes from the notion that Casey never feels more ecstatic than when he steps into his gender-bending character’s sparkly platform boots. It’s a personal epiphany that challenges both Casey’s sense of identity and cultural assumptions, asserting a newfound empowerment with a defiant display of sequins. The show is in previews July 14-19. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. Saturdays starting July 28; 7 p.m. Sundays. $29-$77. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through August 26 —Brad Richason

Animal Bloopers/Gift Wrap

Rosalux Gallery

In addition to continually captivating us with new ventures into aesthetic and artistic excellence, Robert Roscoe and Daniel Buettner both exhibit a fantastic sense of humor and cultural incisiveness. In “Animal Bloopers,” Buettner takes us further into the uncanny by placing animals in human situations, resulting in works that are at once droll and acerbic. Roscoe’s background as an architect and a historian of the absurd infuses his new tissue-paper collages with structure, texture, and mirth. There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through July 29 —Camille LeFevre

The dawn of a new era at the Bell.

Northeast Food Truck Rally

Able Seedhouse & Brewery

On most days, brewpubs host a single food truck. This Saturday at Able Seedhouse, however, there’ll be at least a dozen options. Vehicles parking outside include Thai Thai Street Food, Tot Boss, Sasquatch Sandwiches, and Blue Fire Pizza. Go sweet and order up a cone from HomeTown Creamery. Or choose from Mediterranean, barbecue, and Lao treats. Secondhand Hounds will host a kissing booth with pups, there will be slides and other bouncy fun for kids, a giant Connect Four game for all ages will be set up, and local vendors will sell their wares. Rockers the Mighty Mofos, Monica LaPlant, and Catbath are scheduled to take the stage, as well as country act the Federales. 3 to 10 p.m. Free. 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642. —Jessica Armbruster

Bacon and Beer Classic

CHS Field

The Bacon and Beer Classic proudly bestows the titular duo with a headliner status worthy of their widespread popularity. The gathering showcases the diverse range of beer and the delectable versatility of bacon via the ingenuity of the vendors. Covering libations will be some 100-plus beers poured from an impressive array of regional breweries, while edible options encompass over 30 bacon-centric dishes dreamed up by local chefs. Attendees can take advantage of unlimited samples as they wander the ballpark, perhaps stopping to take in some music or participate in a lawn game. Those up for a challenge can even partake in a blind beer taste test or compete in a bacon-eating competition. Three ticket options are available, including the maximized indulgence of early entry, a pork belly tasting, a donut wall, and a limited-edition brew created specifically for the occasion. Find tickets and more info at www.baconandbeerclassic.com. Noon to 6 p.m. $55-$95. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. —Brad Richason



SUNDAY 7.15

Bastille Day Block Party 2018

Outside of Barbette

Each year, Barbette packs crowds onto a side street in Uptown for Bastille Day, a French holiday honoring a key turning point in the revolution. There will be live music, spectacle, and lines for champagne cocktails. Pop-rocker Jeremy Messersmith, surf-punksters Black Widows, and the Brass Messengers will take the stage to play tunes. Burlesque artist Nadine DuBois, Infiammati Fire Circus, and the Picnic Operetta crew will also entertain. There will be a local artists’ area to explore, and picnic foods, ice cream, and alcohol will be served. Bring cash. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Be the Match. 3 to 10 p.m. Free. 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710. —Jessica Armbruster