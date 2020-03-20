Queer Circus, live music, Assassin's Creed: Free stuff to do this weekend, coronavirus edition

The free party is now at your house. The following is a roundup of free streaming events, video game downloads, fun social media projects, and virtual tours scheduled this week.

Are you looking for even more music? Which have a bigger list of upcoming band, music, and jam streams over here.

Stay safe, everyone!

#FormalFriday

FRIDAY:

Free internet!

The City of Minneapolis has set up a resource page with instructions on how to use free internet via USI or Comcast. Check it out here.

Formal Friday: Dress Up in Your Living Room

Have you been living in your PJs all week in quarantine? This Friday, the FlipPhone folks are hosting a fancy happy hour where folks are encouraged to dress in their weekend finery, formal tea look, or rave gear and post their looks with the hashtag #FormalFriday. Use the tag and surf through fun images on the Facebook event page, Instagram, and Twitter. 6 to 9 p.m.

Lil mosey

Varsity Theater is going to live stream a show this Friday. Check it out at this link here from 2 to 11 p.m.

Lydia Liza’s Live Script Readings

The past couple of days, Lydia Liza has gone live on Instagram at around 8 p.m. to read a movie script. She did The Cable Guy, then Goodfellas (complete with stage makeup). Scrolling endlessly through Netflix is already too much, so it’s nice to have something chosen for us. Just please no Contagion.

Watch her every night very night (so far) at 8 p.m. on Instagram here. You can tip her on Venmo @lydia-hoglund . --Sophie Vilensky

Queer Circus

SATURDAY:

Queer Circus Online

This all-inclusive digital queer circus experience will feature kings, queens, aerialists, clowns, magicians, burlesque, singers, contortionists, musicians, and miscellaneous weirdos. Performers include Martina Marraccino, Gabe Gabriel, Alexandro Rox, Ba'al Brassica, Leo Bruslavtsev, and Christina Jackson. Like what you see? Send a tip via Venmo at @QueerCircusMN. All tips will be pooled and split amongst the participating performers. Find them streaming on Skype this Saturday, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Drag Queen Karaoke

Flip Phone drag artists are performing live on Zoom. Follow this Facebook event page for details. 8 to 10 p.m.

SUNDAY:

Dance Church Live Stream w/Carlos Polanco

Click here for the stream. 11 a.m.

Amy Rice

ONGOING:

Acme Comedy is uploading videos to their YouTube account weekly.

Stay Home and Make Art

Local artist Amy Rice has uploaded free pieces to download for coloring sessions.

Pilates in the Park

City Pages contributing writer Camille LeFevre is hosting online pilates classes for all.

Play Assassin’s Creed for free this weekend

This game is a super addictive time eater. Travel back to ancient Greece, meet Sophocles, fight for Sparta or Athens (or both!), and hook up with pansexual pirates. Ubisoft is offering a free download from March 19 through 22 for Xbox, PC, and PS4 here.