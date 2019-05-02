Punk rock train wrecks, sex in space, and shitty jobs: May's top indie flicks

Her Smell

Trylon Cinema

7 p.m. May 8

$12

Punk rock from the ‘80s, like 60’s rock ’n’ roll and 90’s rap, is a bygone gem whose heroes are still among us, finishing their stories.

Director Alex Ross’ Her Smell captures the triumph and hangovers of punk lore. Elizabeth Moss plays a punk god who ascends into fame in a blast of substances and narcissism during the genre’s heyday, then takes a classic Behind The Music descent into failure and rebirth.

The saga is carried by Moss, who lets loose, pumping crazy punk energy into this project as if she's making up for every subdued handmaid scene.

Working Woman

Landmark Theater

One week starting May 10

Working Woman follows a woman engulfed by expectation.

Her husband, a failing restaurateur who can't pay the bills but still cops a tone, expects a model mother and wife. Orna keeps her head above water, mothering the shit out of her babies while landing a job to hold everybody down.

What does that get her? A break? No: more outrageous expectations. Her boss leans on her for extra work and eventually for sex. The trauma swallows up her whole life.

Director Michal Aviad shoots in a procedural style. But he switches out the murder with daily working-woman indignities and sexual harassment.

Aniara

Landmark Theaters

One week starting May 17

In good times, we cling to social convention. In horrifying times, confusingly, we cling to them even harder.

Therein lies the satire of Aniara (Swedish), about the world ending and people living on a spaceship headed for mars.

As things get worse (there are problems with the ship) general cultural rules about sexual pleasure and having kids don't disappear but change.

The ship and its crew, now on the brink of death, becomes a home of endlessly unfolding life. Aniara is a sci-fi feat, pushing every theoretical button with snazzy visuals to boot.