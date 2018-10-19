Project Bike, Dude Nord, Hotpants soul and funk night: 40 free things to do this weekend

Kinngait Studios

FRIDAY:

Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Kinngait Studios, part of the West Baffin cooperative that opened in Nunavut, Canada, in 1959, supports Native artists interested in exploring the aesthetic possibilities of printmaking. Over the past 70 years, those artists’ work—redolent with nature’s most fantastical and magical qualities—have been embraced by collectors around the globe. In this singular exhibition, artists depict a widerange of imagery from traditional Inuit practices, contemporary subject matter, and Inuit lore. Among the creatives is Kananginak Pootoogook, the first Inuit artist to be included in the Venice Biennale (2017). Most traditional printmaking techniques are used at Kinngait Studios, but the printers are known for the stonecut method using native soapstone. There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 19, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. –Camille LeFevre

Hotpants Funk & Soul Dance Night

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Straya

With YANA and Harakiri. 9 p.m. Oct. 19; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Theyself (CD Release Show)

With Tabah and Humbird. 10 p.m. Oct. 19; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Loretta Bebeau

Coming Together

New work by Loretta Bebeau. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 19. Free. Homewood Studios, 2400 Plymouth Ave., Minneapolis; 612-587-0230.

Adrienne Novy

Poet presents her new collection, 'Crowd Surfing with God,' with local poets Graham Harrison, Jasper Hardin, and EJ Schoenborn. 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Halloween Festivities at Mall of America

Featuring Fright Lights Halloween Spectacular, professional pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and other family friendly events. For a complete list of events, visit nickelodeonuniverse.com. Daily from Oct. 8-31; Most events are free. Nickelodeon Universe, 5000 Center Court, Bloomington; 952-883-8600.

Ellie Kingsbury

Reading Between the Lines

Installation exhibition by Ellie Kingsbury highlighting the lives of the homeless. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 20. 12-6 p.m. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Panic!

Standups attempt to create brand-new material live onstage. Midnight. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. from Jan. 31; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Ron Campbell

Ron Campbell

Animator of 'Yellow Submarine' and director of the Beatles 1960's Saturday Morning Cartoon series will be offering for sale original cartoon paintings as well as other work from his 50-year career in animation. 4-8 p.m. Oct. 19; 12-6 p.m. Oct. 20; 12-4 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Dude Nord at Du Nord 'The Big Lebowski'

SATURDAY:



Third Annual Dude Nord

People might argue that a Big Lebowski celebration should be held at a bowling alley, but that’s just, like, their opinion, man. For the third annual Dude Nord night, Du Nord Craft Spirits wants visitors to chill out on their patio and watch the movie on a big screen with friends. There’s no reason to worry about the October weather; the distillery is hosting a best sweater contest before the screening to encourage folks to keep warm. They’ll also be pouring film-inspired cocktails throughout the night. The Big Lebowski may be set in 1991, and 2018 marks its 20th anniversary, but the cult-classic flick remains as timeless as White Russians, nihilists, and shady porn producers. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. –Loren Green



Mrs.(Reunion Show)

With the Miami Dolphins, Oyster World, and Itch Princess. 9 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Neon Blaque

With Jayso Creative and Datren Sipity. 10 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Late Late Breakfast

A rapid-fire standup show, part of the 10,000 Laughs Festival. 4:30 p.m. Free. Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dana Sikkila

Project Bike

Artwork, film, and photographs from a bike tour of Minnesota led by Dana Sikkila. More info at the410project.com. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-9500.



Saturday Brunch Show at Morts

Featuring Trash Catties and Wax Lead. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Sophia S.W. Bogle

Book restorationist provides consultations and demonstrations on how to repair your books. 5 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Kit Wilson

Kit Wilson: Along the Shoreline; Holly Swift: The Edge of Water

New paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 20. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

18th Annual Collage Concert

Featuring more than 300 students and faculty, with choral, orchestral, jazz, chamber, world music, wind ensemble, and solo performances. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Adrienne Novy

Poet presents her new collection, 'Crowd Surfing with God.' 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



E.Q. Wright

Author presents his new children's book, 'Raccoon! Raccoon!' 11 a.m. Oct. 20; Free. Barnes & Noble Booksellers - Calhoun Village, 3216 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-922-3238.



Gao Hong and Issam Rafea

With pre-concert talk and demonstration at 6:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Stephanie Watson

Author presents her new picture book, 'Best Friends in the Universe,' with a family dance party and book signing. 3 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



SUNDAY:

Smoke Out Festival

Featuring a whole hog roast, drinks, fashion, art, food, raffle, specialty beers, live music from Alex Rossi and Friends, and hosted by GO96 DJ D-Mil and Chef Justin Southerland (winner of Iron Chef). 12-5 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Handsome Hog, 225 Sixth St. E., St. Paul; 651-340-7710.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Brewing A Better Climate Trivia Series

Trivia competition presented by Climate Generation, with portion of the proceeds benefiting their programs. 6 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Driving in the Rain: The Fine Art Photography of Jerome Berglund

Photographs. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sun., Oct. 21 featuring sword swallowing, glass eating, and human blockhead stunts of Kazimir the Hungry. Free. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-861-9360.



Kathleen Novak

Author presents her new book, 'The Autobiography of Corrine Bernard.' 5 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony: A Day in the Country

Featuring pianist Michael Kim. 1 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



United States Marine Band

4 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi; 651-426-3261.

Making It Real: Our History with Police and Our Future Without Them

Featuring new work from Jacob Yeates, Sishir Bommakanti, Aja MarieUssrey, Ali Abdirahman, and Sophea Ek. Closing reception 1-5 p.m. Sun., Oct. 21 featuring community discussion and resource sharing. Daily from Oct. 5-21; Free. New Rules - Shared Workspace and Event Venue, 2015 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-548-4110.