Profess your love to hotel chain, win $10K wedding reception

The Courtyard Marriott's East Town Ballroom at Seven Corners is giving away a $10,000 wedding reception prize package for a couple willing to dabble in public professions and hashtags.

Here's how the contest works: Using the hashtag #MplsWeddingGiveaway, submit a 30-second video sharing your "love story" to the Minneapolis hotel's Facebook page by May 31. In early June, the Marriott team will select a winner whose viral affection entitles them to a waived rental fee, food, booze, and all the other wedding reception whathaveyous (complete details here).

Is the East Town Ballroom even fit for a proper reception? According to two reviews at wedding website The Knot, it is. And considering the average U.S. wedding cost $31,000 in 2015, it's a downright spectacular venue.

