Profess your love to hotel chain, win $10K wedding reception
Love, pollen, and opportunity are truly in the air.
For the purposes of this blog, let's focus on love and opportunity (though don't fly blind regarding pollen).
The Courtyard Marriott's East Town Ballroom at Seven Corners is giving away a $10,000 wedding reception prize package for a couple willing to dabble in public professions and hashtags.
Here's how the contest works: Using the hashtag #MplsWeddingGiveaway, submit a 30-second video sharing your "love story" to the Minneapolis hotel's Facebook page by May 31. In early June, the Marriott team will select a winner whose viral affection entitles them to a waived rental fee, food, booze, and all the other wedding reception whathaveyous (complete details here).
Is the East Town Ballroom even fit for a proper reception? According to two reviews at wedding website The Knot, it is. And considering the average U.S. wedding cost $31,000 in 2015, it's a downright spectacular venue.
For more lovebird content, check out our photo profile of 14 Twin Cities couples who got married for free on Valentine's Day.
