Private island Super Bowl rental with helipad, nice coffee maker is yours for $250k

Minneapolis has made sure of it by recruiting unpaid volunteers, privatizing the light rail, relocating the homeless, assembling a tax-dodging host committee, and rolling out mega-dollar concerts.

But one accommodation may have gone overlooked ahead of the February 4 game at U.S. Bank Stadium: helipad availability! Fear not, because the toniest Super Bowl rental in town is ready for personal aircraft and so much more.

A helipad is just one of the features at 5570 Maple Heights Rd., a palatial estate on a private island in Lake Minnetonka's Saint Albans Bay. Touted as "the most prestigious home in Minneapolis," the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion is actually located in suburban Greenwood, and it can all be yours for $250,000 during Super Bowl week.

Among the highlights sprinkled throughout the 20,000-square-foot compound:

6 fireplaces

Glass elevator

10-person jacuzzi

Sauna/spa

8-car garage

Movie theater

A pretty nice coffee maker, if we're to believe the photos

It's about a 30-minute drive to U.S. Bank Stadium, though making use of that sweet helipad would (presumably) shorten the game day commute.

Adding to the fun, the island is football-shaped. See:

Kam Talebi, co-owner of CRAVE restaurants, purchased the home in 2013 for $2.1 million. It previously belonged to criminal tax cheat Jeffrey Wirth.

If the $500 cleaning fee isn't a deal-breaker, you can rent the place here. Let's take a photo tour, courtesy of rental listing host Prudden Company: