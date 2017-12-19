Private island Super Bowl rental with helipad, nice coffee maker is yours for $250k
Super Bowl LII should be serious fun for the plutocratic ruling class.
Minneapolis has made sure of it by recruiting unpaid volunteers, privatizing the light rail, relocating the homeless, assembling a tax-dodging host committee, and rolling out mega-dollar concerts.
But one accommodation may have gone overlooked ahead of the February 4 game at U.S. Bank Stadium: helipad availability! Fear not, because the toniest Super Bowl rental in town is ready for personal aircraft and so much more.
A helipad is just one of the features at 5570 Maple Heights Rd., a palatial estate on a private island in Lake Minnetonka's Saint Albans Bay. Touted as "the most prestigious home in Minneapolis," the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion is actually located in suburban Greenwood, and it can all be yours for $250,000 during Super Bowl week.
Among the highlights sprinkled throughout the 20,000-square-foot compound:
- 6 fireplaces
- Glass elevator
- 10-person jacuzzi
- Sauna/spa
- 8-car garage
- Movie theater
- A pretty nice coffee maker, if we're to believe the photos
It's about a 30-minute drive to U.S. Bank Stadium, though making use of that sweet helipad would (presumably) shorten the game day commute.
Adding to the fun, the island is football-shaped. See:
Kam Talebi, co-owner of CRAVE restaurants, purchased the home in 2013 for $2.1 million. It previously belonged to criminal tax cheat Jeffrey Wirth.
If the $500 cleaning fee isn't a deal-breaker, you can rent the place here. Let's take a photo tour, courtesy of rental listing host Prudden Company:
