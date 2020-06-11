Print shop Burlesque of North America is giving away protest posters, window signs
Nothing quite beats a powerful statement made with a permanent marker on the back of a pizza box, but these new protest prints are pretty rad.
Print shop/gallery Burlesque of North America announced today that it is putting its resources toward fighting for justice and equality. They’re doing that by giving away hundreds of postcards, window signs, and protest posters for anyone who stops by their Northeast digs today and tomorrow.
“We believe Black Lives Matter and we proudly stand beside anyone who believes this as well,” states the Burlesque crew via email. “When the global design community began sharing posters dedicated to this cause, we felt it was necessary to step up to help amplify these messages by putting ink to paper.”
After scraping together funds from the artists, friends, and neighbors to purchase a giant palette of paper, they began printing hundreds of materials. Participating designers include Stephen ESPO Powers, Jordan Crane, Barry Blankenship, Justin Santora, Cecily Furlong, Bryan Beaver, and Mike Davis.
Can’t make it to northeast Minneapolis today or tomorrow? The project, dubbed “Prints for the People,” hopes to continue beyond this afternoon, with plans to distribute stacks of free art to local businesses, farmers’ markets, and more. These items might also become available for sale, with all proceeds going to Black organizations, artists, education, and resources.
If you would like to donate to the project, you can Paypal [email protected]
Here are the details on where you can get this free art:
Vevang MPLS
2807 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis
2:30-5:30 p.m. THURSDAY, June 11
Outside the BRLSQ studio building
1101 Stinson Blvd. NE (at Broadway), NE Minneapolis
4-7 p.m. FRIDAY, June 12
Other options:
You can also download and print many of these pieces for free at the People's Posters Instagram account.