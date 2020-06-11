Print shop Burlesque of North America is giving away protest posters, window signs today

Print shop/gallery Burlesque of North America announced today that it is putting its resources toward fighting for justice and equality. They’re doing that by giving away hundreds of postcards, window signs, and protest posters for anyone who stops by their Northeast digs today.

'Who Protects Us From You' by Mike Davis

“We believe Black Lives Matter and we proudly stand beside anyone who believes this as well,” states the Burlesque crew via email. “When the global design community began sharing posters dedicated to this cause, we felt it was necessary to step up to help amplify these messages by putting ink to paper.”

After scraping together funds from the artists, friends, and neighbors to purchase a giant palette of paper, they began printing hundreds of materials. Participating designers include Stephen ESPO Powers, Jordan Crane, Barry Blankenship, Justin Santora, Cecily Furlong, Bryan Beaver, and Mike Davis.

Can’t make it to northeast Minneapolis today? The project, dubbed “Prints for the People,” hopes to continue beyond this afternoon, with plans to distribute stacks of free art to local businesses, farmers’ markets, and more. These items might also become available for sale, with all proceeds going to Black organizations, artists, education, and resources.

'Defund the Police' by Jordan Crane

If you would like to donate to the project, you can Paypal [email protected]

Here are the details on where you can get this free art today (aka Thursday, June 11):

Vevang MPLS

2807 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

2:30-5:30 p.m.

Outside the BRLSQ studio building

1101 Stinson Blvd. NE (at Broadway), NE Minneapolis

4-7 p.m.

Other options:





You can also download and print many of these pieces for free at the People's Posters Instagram account.