Prince-themed dog parties, beer and cider fests, Mr. Rogers on the big screen: A-List 6.5-11

WEDNESDAY 6.5

Crash and Burn 8

Acme Comedy Co.

Crash & Burn, a weeklong gig where four comedians must do 20 minutes of all-new, never-performed material, returns to Acme this week. Comic Tim Slagle, who organizes the series, is coming off a performance that is the polar opposite of Crash & Burn. He recently filmed a special for Dry Bar, the Provo, Utah-based outfit that specializes in clean comedy. It’s been a boon for many comics, but it’s also a challenge—even for comics who don’t work blue. “It’s a different definition of clean,” he says. “I had one bit, and I realized as I was going over it in my head that I say, ‘Oh, God.’ It’s in character, but then I thought, ‘I can’t say that.’ They call it Provo clean.” Now he’s focused on Crash & Burn, which will feature fellow comedians Sara Schaefer, Michael Palascak, and Chad Daniels. “The first year I went on totally cold and just started riffing, and I came up with 20 new minutes,” he says. “I thought, ‘That’s how I’m going to do it from now on.’” The following year he struggled a bit. “So, for the past six years, I start a couple of weeks out trying to figure out an angle that’s going to work.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Rose Smith, 'Journey to Minnesota'

THURSDAY 6.6

Rose and Melvin Smith: Remembering Rondo

Weisman Art Museum

The celebratory work of Rose and Melvin Smith, two Minnesota artists who lived in and documented the demise of Minneapolis’ Rondo neighborhood, is the focus of this exhibition, along with the myriad ways in which the community continues to endure. Melvin’s witty collage portraits and three-dimensional models of Rondo buildings are enhanced by Rose’s portraits of family members and musicians. Together, their work speaks to the vibrant spectrum of life in Rondo. In doing so, the work reveals the invaluable complexity of our larger African-American community. There will be an exhibition preview party on Thursday, June 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. (register at wam.umn.edu) and a community celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. Through September 8 —Camille LeFevre

Dry Powder

Grain Belt Warehouse

Contemporary playwright Sarah Burgess’ Dry Powder is an extremely dark comedy that focuses on the predatory practices of KMM Capital Management, a private equity firm devoted to increasing its market share, no matter the social cost or ethical ramifications. When KMM’s practices come under fire from the media and public, a fiercely pragmatic trio of officers must find a way to save face, lest the outcry jeopardize the company’s “dry powder” (cash reserves to cover investments). They find a potential public relations ploy in the proposed acquisition of a family-owned luggage company, but the ruse has unanticipated consequences for all involved. Dry Powder trolls egotists so obsessed with material gain that they cannot comprehend why they would be condemned. Burgess derives grim humor from blatant efforts to disguise rapacious ventures as virtuous gesture, depicting their financial malfeasance with a rollicking dose of absurdity. This area premiere from Dark & Stormy Productions features a standout cast of Sara Marsh, Robert Dorfman, Alex Galick, and Darrick Mosley, under the seasoned direction of Michaela Johnson. For tickets, go to www.darkstormy.org. 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-10, and Wednesdays starting June 19. $15-$39. 77 13th Ave. NE., Minneapolis; 612-401-4506. Through June 29 —Brad Richason

Dustin Ybarra

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Dustin Ybarra, like many comics, began his career talking about the things he knew about as a twentysomething man: partying, food, and girls. “Have I had any growth?” he asks, laughing. “No. Fast food is still a big chunk of my set.” That’s not the only thing he covers nowadays, though. “I talk about immigration, because that’s a hot topic. I’m half Mexican. So I guess I have to, and I can without people freaking out.” However, not everyone is on board. “It’s different everywhere,” he notes. “I was in Houston, and I did this bit about it, and someone came up afterwards—a pretty hardcore Trump supporter—and he tried to get all political with me. I said, ‘Dude, you’re at a comedy show. Chill out.’” Ybarra confesses he’s really not that politically aware. “I’ve never been a political guy. I’m kind of dumb with the world of politics. I don’t know what I’m talking about, so I’m not going to give an opinion. Onstage I just try to take everyone out of the world into this weird immature place of fast food and video games.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

'Spring Awakening' Jack Hinz Designs

FRIDAY 6.7

Spring Awakening

Gremlin Theatre

Spring Awakening was an immediate hit with critics and audiences when it debuted in 2006, and continues to be frequently staged even amid the teen-oriented musicals produced in its wake. The work stands apart from other Broadway treatments of teen angst thanks to its rock-infused score by Duncan Sheik and coming-of-age book by Steven Sater (reworking a German play from 1891) with moving depictions of love, loss, and heartache. Set in a German town in the late 19th century, Spring Awakening follows a group of alienated youths struggling to cope with arising passions that none fully comprehend. With the subject of sexuality all but verboten, the teens rely on rumored half-truths and information gleaned from furtively read books. Proving even more complex than physical intimacy, however, are the emotional consequences faced by the musical’s two central figures, Wendla and Melcher, impassioned young lovers with little social support or parental guidance. Such relatable dilemmas transcend the period setting and spark a touching universality, facets certain to be showcased in this Chameleon staging under the ever-inventive oversight of Minnesota Fringe’s artistic director, Jay Gilman. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, June 10; 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$25. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008. Through June 30 —Brad Richason

Wag Together Weekend

The Howe/Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

This weekend, dog lovers will be invited to celebrate Prince at two special events hosted by Sidewalk Dog. Things kick off at the Howe on Friday with a happy hour for both people and canines. Order up a tasty treat for your mutt and yourself; a portion of the proceeds from the dog menu and from Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail sales will benefit Pause 4 Paws. The patio party will also include Tunes from DJ Dudley D, and there will be a dog-themed mural highly worth sharing on the ’gram. On Saturday, the celebration continues with a brunch at Stanley’s featuring Prince-shaped biscuits, music from DJ Jay Tappe, and more funds raised for Pause 4 Paws. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free. The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-3663. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Work by Areca Roe and Rebecca Krinke

SATURDAY 6.8

Drunken Forest | Down Below

Rosalux Gallery

Inspired by surrealist artist Leonora Carrington’s memoir, Down Below, and the ongoing evolution of her own artistic practice, Rebecca Krinke has created a new bed sculpture that takes viewers further into a singular realm of wonder and terror. She’s added a mirrored pool and a soundscape (by David Hedding) to this installation, also titled Down Below. Here, dream and transformation are made visible. Areca Roe joins Krinke in the joint exhibition with “Drunken Forest,” a series of photographs shot in Alaska that examines the destabilizing effects of climate change. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, June 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis. Through June 30 —Camille LeFevre

Summer Buzz and Mighty Buzz Release Party

Urban Growler Brewing Company

Urban Growler’s outdoor patio includes a flower garden made in collaboration with the Wildflower Project. The flora provides more than just pretty scenery to enjoy while drinking a beer, however. The space is also a welcome mat for pollinators who play a vital role in the ecosystem—as well as in Urban Growler’s beer. At the Summer Buzz party, folks can try the brand-new Mighty Buzz IPA, which was made with Minnesota-grown hops from Mighty Axe. A number of local organizations will offer honey tastings, DJ tunes will be provided by Just Wulf and the Ring Toss Twins, and more than 30 local artists and makers will be on hand for a pop-up market. 2 to 6 p.m. Free. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128. —Loren Green

Deutsche Tage 2019

Germanic-American Institute

Now in its 61st year, Deutsche Tage invites people to celebrate German traditions and eats. As with any good festival, there will be plenty to eat and drink, including the iconic bratwurst and tart German potato salad and sauerkraut. Paulaner beers will flow freely, as will German wines, Jägermeister, and Apfelschorle, a popular drink from the region that combines apple juice with carbonation. Dampfwerk Distilling will create a special cocktail for the day, and you can shop their German-style spirits at the party. Tunes will be mostly traditional, with polka bands, accordion players, and a sampling of Swiss Alp horns playing onstage. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; $3 wristband required for alcohol. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

"Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings" at SooVAC Essma Imady

Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings

Soo Visual Arts Center

When Essma Imady returned to Damascus for the first time since leaving in 2011, she was surprised to feel disconnected from her former home city. This was the inspiration for her latest project, “Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings.” Through installation, sculpture, video, and other media, she explores memory and how the violence of war colors recollections, associations, and narratives as we try to move on. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, June 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through July 20 —Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Cider Festival 2019

Como Lakeside Pavilion

Wrapping up Minnesota Cider Week with a bang, this festival showcases over 30 cider makers. There will be roughly 100 different varieties available for sampling, including Minnesota selections from Number 12, Duluth Cider, Minneapolis Cider Company, Keepsake, and Milk & Honey, plus national and international brands like Angry Orchard and Aspall. In addition to appley alcohol, Spring Café and Red River Kitchen will have food, and educational sessions will help attendees learn more about this historic and nuanced beverage. Nationally, cider is booming, with more than 900 makers in total in the States. The Minnesota Cider Festival provides a chance to try several new varieties under one roof. Find tickets and more info at eventbrite.com. 21+. 2 to 5 p.m. $50; $60 VIP; $10 designated driver. 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-488-4920. —Loren Green

11th Annual St. Paul Summer Beer Fest

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

The St. Paul Summer Beer Fest offers everything you could want from a beer festival. There will be tastings offered from more than 80 breweries, some located in the Twin Cities (Bad Weather, Modist, Venn), others from across the state (Castle Danger, Waconia), and some from around the country (Left Hand, Bells, 21st Amendment). There is also live music to enjoy during hydration breaks, and food trucks—such as Tot Boss and Nate Dogs—to keep imbibers fueled throughout the event. Set at the International Bazaar on the Fairgrounds, the fest’s booth setup gives it a market vibe, which is complemented by the Fairgrounds-based vendors who will be on site during the party. Find tickets and more info at www.stpaulsummerbeerfest.com. 21+. 1 to 5 p.m. $45; $60 VIP; $15 designated driver. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Loren Green

Through the Narrows

Z Puppets Rosenschnoz

Through the Narrows is part play, part crafting session. The event starts out with a puppetry show that, as seen through the perspectives of a centuries-old woman and a small boy, incorporates Moses crossing the Red Sea and the Trail of Tears, a series of treacherous forced relocations of Native communities in the mid-1800s. Created by Z Puppets artists Shari Aronson and Chris Griffith, with music by Greg Herriges, the production draws on Jewish and Native American histories to explore the notion of strength. After the show, audience members are invited to create their own small—but strong—puppets to take home. Performances are limited to 15 people, so be sure to reserve a spot in advance. 7 p.m. Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays. $10-$25 sliding scale. 4054 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-1435. Through June 15 —Sheila Regan

'Won't You Be My Neighbor'

TUESDAY 6.11

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Father Hennepin Park

Fred Rogers was too wonderful for this world. Through his children’s show, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, he taught important life lessons and encouraged kids to talk about their emotions with his gentle stories and skits. That’s not all he was, however. He was also revolutionary, appearing before the U.S. Senate to fight for funds to support educational programming on PBS. He was subversive, casting Francois Clemmons as a police officer, making him the first recurring role for an African American on a kids’ show. He was even technologically forward, encouraging the use of VCRs to record his program during a time when stations were fighting against them. But overall, Mr. Rogers preached a message of humanity and kindness. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? tells his story through interviews with his wife, children, and friends, which includes Koko, the sign language-speaking (and kitten-befriending) gorilla. 9 p.m. Free. 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster