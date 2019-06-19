Pride parties, Uptown Food Truck Fest, a bike ride for Pride: A-List 6.19

"Dior to Disco" Soo Jin Kang

WEDNESDAY 6.19

Dior to Disco: Fashion in the Era of Second Wave Feminism

Goldstein Museum of Design

The Goldstein Museum of Design, the little museum with a collection larger than that of the Weisman Art Museum and the Walker Art Center combined, once again delves into its treasure trove with an exhibition that focuses on women and fashion in the mid-20th century, exploring how clothing reflected societal mores of the time, innovations in fabric and pattern, and what women wore during Second Wave Feminism. Literature from the University of Minnesota archives lends gravitas, as if any were needed. Think pantsuits and platforms, femininity and androgyny, homemakers and working women. Dior’s “New Look” didn’t stand a chance. 1985 Buford Ave., 364 McNeal Hall, St. Paul; 612-624-7434. Through September 15 —Camille LeFevre



Queertopia ’19

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre

Queertopia is back for another round of Pride Month evenings featuring theater, dance, music, visual arts, and more. Last year’s event sounded the alarm on the state of emergency facing LGBTQ communities. This year’s title, “Sustained EMERGEncy,” refers to the continued assault on queer rights across the nation. Show highlights include new work by musician/artist Venus de Mars, and an audience participation piece by Gabriela Santiago about storytelling, disaster, and cookie dough. Gabrielle Civil, Moe Lionel, Kol Lisinski, Niara Williams, Sci-Fi, and Teighlor McGee will also share works. Before or after each show, check out macabre portrait photography by Alice Ferox, pieces by Tori Hong on intergenerational healing and joy, and projects by Ellis Perez and Juliette Myers. Thursday’s performance will have ASL interpreters and audio description, while Friday is sober night. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. $15/$20 at the door. 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-721-2535. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Clayton English

Acme Comedy Co.

“I wasn’t necessarily a class clown,” says comedian Clayton English, “but if you were sitting next to me, I’d say something funny that would make you laugh. I entertained the immediate area, not the whole class.” When he wasn’t cracking jokes, he was drawing cartoon characters and superheroes in his notebook. “That’s what I did most of the time instead of taking notes,” he laughs. He considered pursuing animation as a career. “Once I realized how tedious it was—especially hand-drawn animation—I thought, ‘I’m not going to have the patience for this.’” Comedy had a different appeal. “It’s magical,” he says. “This person is talking for a whole hour, and everything they’re saying is funny. Why don’t regular people talk like that?” He was in his mid-20s when he finally decided to give it a shot. “It just clicked,” he said. Oddly, the butterflies hit when he got off stage. “Immediately after my stomach started to hurt. I was outside sitting on the curb. People thought I was drunk.” That didn’t deter him. “After that, I just wanted to get onstage as much as possible.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Adam Hunter

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Having a fairly common name, comedian Adam Hunter often gets mistaken for other entertainers and athletes. For example, Wikipedia thinks he’s an Australian soap actor. “I had a Wikipedia page,” he explains, “and I tried to update it with all my credits, like Last Comic Standing, Chelsea Lately; I was on The Tonight Show twice. I used IMDB as a source, but the Wikipedia monitor kept taking it down, saying it wasn’t true.” Hunter sent clips to prove he was a working comedian, to no avail. “It was so frustrating, I just gave up, so now I’m an Australian soap actor. There’s worse things to be, I guess.” People also think he’s the pro wrestler Adam Hunter, who recently was involved in a steroids scandal. “People got mad at me for that, and they always tell him how much they love or hate his jokes.” Onstage these days, Hunter talks about his family. “I write about what I believe in, and just try to get as many laughs as possible.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

"Shadows at the Crossroads" Seitu Jones, Ta-coumba T. Aiken

THURSDAY 6.20

Shadows at the Crossroads

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

A long time in the making, these seven sculptures, created collaboratively by iconic Twin Cities artists Seitu Jones and Ta-coumba T. Aiken, continue a project the two made for Nicollet Mall in 1992. Each piece features a shadow/silhouette of a community member, chosen by the Walker Art Center Teen Arts Council, and is embedded with a verse by poet Rosemary Soyini Vinelle Guyton. It’s a lovely tribute not only to the community, but to Jones and Aiken, who have spent decades contributing meaningful sculpture, public works, and public art in the Twin Cities. Thursday’s public reception will include tours, remarks from both artists, and a poetry reading from Guyton. 5 to 8 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Camille LeFevre

Beer Dabbler at Pride Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY 6.21

2019 Pride Dabbler

Loring Park

Whether it’s the frigid Winter Dabbler, the baseball stadium-set Summer Dabbler, or the friendly Pride Dabbler, each Beer Dabbler installment celebrates the craft beers that capture Minnesota’s ever-changing brewery scene. Pride Dabbler features 50 breweries pouring select beers at Loring Park the day before the big festival. Dabblers aren’t just about beer and culture, though. There’s also usually live entertainment; this year’s Pride Dabbler will include a drag show, a silent disco, and live music, meaning it’s a party even when you’re in line for a refill. Tickets and more info can be found at beerdabbler.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. $50-$60; $20 designated driver. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. —Loren Green

BLB Pride Block Party

Bryant-Lake Bowl

After taking some time off, Bryant-Lake Bowl’s Pride weekend kickoff party is returning. The celebration will be outside, right around the corner from the restaurant, theater, and bowling alley. The evening will be neighborly, friendly, and queer, and will feature a variety of entertainment onstage. The lineup includes old-school hip-hop moves with Epitome No Question, glam rock from Venus DeMars and All the Pretty Horses, performances from the Dykes Do Drag crew, feminist punk tunes from Genital Panic featuring Tina Schlieske, and the funk-electric trio Static Panic. There will be food, drink, and adult beverages as well at this no-waste event, and revelers can check out local artists and organizations while chilling with friends, neighbors, and allies. A portion of sales will benefit OutFront Minnesota. All ages. 6 to 10:30 p.m. Free. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737. —Jessica Armbruster

Pop Up! Pride Edition

First Avenue

Pride weekend is here. One way to kick things off is at this dance party, presented by DJ Shannon Blowtorch and the Current. Hosted by Charity Purple Queen, the event will include DJ sets from Blowtorch, AriAtari, and Boyfrrriend, as well as performances by Dykes Do Drag, Lex Allen, New Black City, and BRKFST Dance Company. This is a great way to start the weekend, as you dance, socialize, and enjoy talented LGBTQ artists doing what they do best. Blowtorch is a master of setting the mood right, and has brought together a fantastic group for the occasion. 18+. 9 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Sheila Regan

Back to the ’50s Weekend

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

This weekend, the Fairgrounds hosts the 46th annual Back to the ’50s Weekend. Auto enthusiasts will have plenty to feel giddy about, as over 11,000 cars will line the festival grounds. There will be hot rods, muscle cars, and other classic vehicles from decades past. Check out new paint jobs, works in progress, and polished miracles on wheels. A swap meet will draw in those working on their own projects, there will be an artists’ market to explore, and live music on the Leinie stage will entertain all. There will also be plenty of food and drink vendors on hand. If you’re heading over on Saturday, be sure to take advantage of the park-and-ride offering. Find more info at msrabacktothe50s.com. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$12; kids 12 and under free with paid adult. 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Various locations

“We rely on catching the attention of people in parks who maybe weren’t planning on coming to see a show,” says Joseph Papke, artistic director of Classical Actors Ensemble. “They see a crowd, they wander over, and end up spending the next hour with us.” That generally means choosing a comedy for the company’s annual foray into local parks, and this year it’s going to be The Merry Wives of Windsor. Falstaff’s failed wooing, says Papke, holds up as humor. “It’s 400 years later, and it’s still funny on the page.” The company is setting the courtship-centered romp in the mid-1960s. “Just before Summer of Love, so there’s a lot of fun color in that period, a lot of fun fashion,” says Papke. Falstaff as a swinger? “It makes me think of a Peter Lawford type.” Last year’s Romeo and Juliet set audience records for the company, proving the Bard is still a draw—especially if you can BYO picnic spread. This week’s shows are at the Lake Harriet Rose Garden (Friday), Lake of the Isles (Saturday), and Grandview Park in South St. Paul (Sunday). Find more times, dates, and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Through July 21 —Jay Gabler

Two/Too

Artistry

Ta-coumba Aiken has been busy. Not only is he presenting new work, created in collaboration with Seitu Jones, at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden this week, he also has an exhibition of paintings, on view with works by the fast-rising Leslie Barlow, opening at Artistry. It’s a meeting of minds a generation apart: The eminent Aiken has a reputation for dynamic, abstract motifs while Barlow creates beautifully detailed, realistic paintings. Both artists reflect different aspects of the African-American experience, multiculturalism, and otherness with resonance and relevance. Here’s an unprecedented opportunity to view two masters at work. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, and an artists’ talk 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through August 2 —Camille LeFevre

Tin Whiskers

SATURDAY 6.22

5th Anniversary Party

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.

People have been drinking pints under Tin Whiskers’ robot mural for five years. During that time, we’ve been treated to creative weekly releases, and the brewery recently began exploring how beer can recreate the flavors of Minnesota’s favorite candy bars. At Tin Whiskers’ fifth anniversary party, the brewery will pour a variety of their flagship and favorite beers, and they’ll even offer a limited sneak peek at Bit-O-Honey Blonde Ale (tapping at 2 p.m.) before the Nut Goodie Porter returns at 4 p.m. Black Market StP will be serving up barbecue, there will be tunes from country duo Lakewood Cemetery, and there will be live T-shirt printing during the afternoon. Get there early if you’d like a free pastry from Keys Cafe & Pub. Noon to 11 p.m. Free. 125 Ninth St. E., St. Paul; 651-330-4734. —Loren Green



Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park

Each year, Twin Cities Pride takes over Loring Park for a party offering a variety of fun. There will be live music and performances (including TLC on Saturday), family events and hands-on activities for little ones, organizations tabling their services and resources, a beer garden for friends looking to hang, and sporting events to watch and partake in. Sunday’s parade offers spectacle, as drag queens, politicians, bands, burlesque queens, and others lend a little color to downtown Minneapolis. This year’s route is moving due to construction on Hennepin, instead traveling Second Avenue South starting at Third Street and eventually turning on 12th Street. Festivities aren’t limited to the park, as many bars and clubs will host after parties, and official field trips include family-friendly picnics and outings to sporting events. For a full schedule of happenings, visit www.tcpride.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (parade marches at 11 a.m. Sunday). Free; $20 for Saturday night’s concert. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Joyful Riders take a ride for Pride. Patrick Stephenson

TUTU 22: Joyful Riders Birthday Party

Surly Brewing Company

Each month, the Joyful Riders crew come together at Surly for a brew and a casual bike ride around the neighborhood. This weekend, they are stepping up their game with a 22-mile route that will end with a birthday party. Riders (and folks stopping by later) are encouraged to rock a tutu in celebration of the club. Cyclists will meet at Surly for friendly chats and introductions. From there, people will ride to Sociable Cider Werks in northeast Minneapolis, where they’ll find drink specials, live music, and a yoga session (donations are encouraged if you plan to pose). In honor of Pride month, the Joyful Riders will be collecting cash during festivities to benefit OutFront Minnesota. All ages. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330. —Jessica Armbruster

Colin Jost

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

If you’re finding yourself having Colin Jost withdrawals now that it’s summertime, you’re in luck. While the SNL star might not be coming back to your television for a few more months, you can catch him live and in person this Saturday night at Mystic Lake. Best known for his politically charged one-liners from behind the Weekend Update news desk, Jost is also an incredible writer (he’s currently one of the co-head writers of SNL), actor, tabloid darling (did you hear he’s engaged to some actress or something?), and occasional pro wrestler (his match at this year’s Wrestlemania was a sight to behold). This weekend, Jost will be onstage by his lonesome, performing his standup, which is a combo of stuff that could very well be Update material, as well as personal stories and memories that are not as NBC-friendly. If his turn hosting last year’s Emmys is any indication, he’ll have no problem filling up the big stage with his smart, layered jokes, and his cute-as-shit boy face. 8 p.m. $29-$69. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799. —Patrick Strait

Guys and Dolls

Guthrie Theater

Adapted from a series of stories by Damon Runyon, Guys and Dolls is set in a highly stylized version of Midtown Manhattan in the 1930s. The musical follows the parallel paths of two inveterate gamblers, Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit, as they attempt to mount an epic underground craps game while simultaneously beating the odds at romance. For Nathan, that means coming to terms with his feelings for nightclub performer Miss Adelaide, his long-suffering fiancée of 14 years. By contrast, Sky’s wooing of the morally upright Sarah Brown, leader of the charitable Save-a-Soul Mission, is founded on a wager. Befitting the heightened sentiments of musical romances, Sky and Sarah are soon swooning over one another to the enchanting tunes of Frank Loesser. Ideally positioned as a summer crowd-pleaser, this Kent Gash-directed production is sure to pay off in spectacular fashion thanks to an ensemble headlined by Jeremiah James, Olivia Hernandez, Rodney Gardiner, and Kirsten M. Wyatt. The show is in previews through June 27. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays; check online for 1 p.m. matinees. $34-$93. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through August 25 —Brad Richason

Sandra Bernhard

Parkway Theater

As a rising comic in the 1970s, Sandra Bernhard developed a reputation as a brash commentator on the most vacuous aspects of pop culture, commanding attention with an unapologetic candor. Her success led to decades of acting work, most notably in Martin Scorcese’s The King of Comedy and a recurring role as Nancy Bartlett on Roseanne, where she played one of the first openly lesbian characters on a network sitcom. Even amid these high-profile ventures, however, Bernhard retained her commitment to the stage, transforming her performances from conventional standup to a more idiosyncratic style incorporating live music and cabaret. While audiences can expect a pointed skewering on the state of the nation this Saturday, Bernhard’s attentions are too wide-ranging to be limited to political punditry. An astute observer of human behavior, Bernhard also has an aptitude for insightful musings drawn from her own experiences. 7 p.m. $59/$79 at the door. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Brad Richason

Food Truck Festival in Uptown Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY 6.23

Uptown Food Truck Festival 2019

Uptown Minneapolis

This Sunday, 65 different food trucks will be parked in Uptown to feed the masses. There will be trucks serving up barbecue, ice cream, banh mi, sushi burritos, and falafel. Businesses that may be familiar to you include Butcher Salt, O’Cheeze, Birchwood Cafe, Anchor Fish & Chips, and Hot Indian. Whether you want to dine on something familiar, try something new, or do a little of both, you’ll have plenty of time to digest, as the festival has expanded to 10 hours. Meaning, you can legit do brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert at this thing if you want to. Beer will also be available, and bands will take the stage throughout the day. Uptown is phase one of this three-part event, which will also see food trucks stopping by en masse in Anoka and St. Paul this summer. Find more info at uptownfoodtruckfestival.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free; $2 for a drink wristband. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

MONDAY 6.24

Funniest Person with a Day Job

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

There are a lot of funny people working normal, boring day jobs. Each summer, House of Comedy takes 84 of the best, worst, and everything in between and puts them onstage for the chance at $1,000 and the prestigious title of Funniest Person with a Day Job. This Monday, the best of the best will compete in the contest’s finals. The competition started back in April with prelims and semi-finals taking place each week, with different groups of celebrity judges helping to whittle down the pack. While some of the contestants are aspiring comedians who can be found at open mic nights all over town, the contest also brings out the hidden gems of naturally talented funny people just looking for that giant novelty check. Will the next comedy megastar be discovered at House of Comedy this Monday? Maybe. But more likely you’ll see the winner get really excited and blow their winnings on booze... only to have to show up hungover for their real job on Tuesday morning. 16+. 7:30 p.m. $15. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. —Patrick Strait