Saloon Pride Block Party

The Saloon is ramping up to Pride weekend with a bunch of free fun and cheap drink specials. Each day you'll find you-call-it $4 drink specials from noon to close from Monday through Thursday. On Monday Go Tuck Yourself will feature drag with special guest Kasha Davis from RuPaul's Drag Race at 10 p.m. Tuesday is the Miss Saloon Pageant, where someone will be crowned queen of the club, also at 10 p.m. Wednesday is all about Mother Pearl Bango (5 p.m.), followed by karaoke at 9 p.m. Finally, Thursday is a RuPaul's Drag Race viewing party, with judge Ross Mathews in attendance at 6 p.m. (there is a cover after 10 p.m.). All of these events are 18+, except for Bango, which is 21+. Check saloonmn.com for full lineup, schedule, and tickets for weekend events. Noon to close Monday through Thursday (and into the weekend). The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835.

Sing

Monday, June 18, 9:15 p.m. @ Van Cleve Park.

Tuesday Night Comedy Showcase

Pro comics take the VFW stage for a night of free comedy. Event organizer Hessley Rey (DJ King Gorilla) is celebrating his birthday this evening, so expect some drink specials and surprises. Tuesday, June 19, 8:30 to 10 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Back to the Future

Tuesday, June 19, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Image courtesy Hennepin Theatre Trust

Avenues: Made Here Launch at 5 to 10 on Hennepin

Come celebrate Pride at this family-friendly downtown street party. During the evening folks will be able to take tours of the new Made Here installations in storefronts, billboards, and entryways. Play chess and other games, engage with street performers, and take in free music. Onstage will be drag kings and queens, choral groups, and DJs. Wednesday, June 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. Parking Lot at 500 Hennepin, Minneapolis.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 20, 9:15 p.m. @ Windom Northeast Park.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thursday, June 21, 9:15 p.m. @ Currie Park.

Third Thursday: Pride

Mia is throwing a Pride party for their monthly Third Thursday event. Make a Pride flag to wave at the festival and parade, take a pic in the Pride-themed photobooth, and chat with folks from OutFront Minnesota. There will also be a screening of TPT's documentary Out North, with director Daniel Bergin in attendance. FlipPhone will be organizaing pop-up drag performances from Julia Starr and Tygra Trinity Slarii, tunes will be provided by DJ KEEZY, and there will be eats from Samurai Teppanyaki and Fro Yo Soul. Thursday, June 21, 6 to 9 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.