Pride parties, food trucks in Uptown, goth picnicking: 44 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

BLB Pride Block Party Image courtesy event organizers

BLB Pride Block Party

After taking some time off, Bryant-Lake Bowl’s Pride weekend kickoff party is returning. The celebration will be outside, right around the corner from the restaurant, theater, and bowling alley. The evening will be neighborly, friendly, and queer, and will feature a variety of entertainment onstage. The lineup includes old-school hip-hop moves with Epitome No Question, glam rock from Venus DeMars and All the Pretty Horses, performances from the Dykes Do Drag crew, feminist punk tunes from Genital Panic featuring Tina Schlieske, and the funk-electric trio Static Panic. There will be food, drink, and adult beverages as well at this no-waste event, and revelers can check out local artists and organizations while chilling with friends, neighbors, and allies. A portion of sales will benefit OutFront Minnesota. All ages. 6-10:30 p.m. June 21; Free. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737. –Jessica Armbruster

Rewind to Now

Featuring Minnesota skate photography from 1984-2019. 6:30-9 p.m. Cal Surf, 1715 Lake St. W., Minneapolis; 612-822-6840.

Hotpants Funky Soul Dance Night

Featuring Laurent Réus. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Bosco

With Decomposer. 9 p.m. June 21; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Brad Kahlhamer

Brad Kahlhamer: A Nation of One

Large-scale paintings, drawings, and works on paper. Daily from June 20-Aug. 25; Free. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571.

Mary Poppins Returns

Fri., 9:03 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

6:30 p.m. El Rio Vista Recreation Center, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul.

New Eyes Festival

Staged readings featuring a musical by Isabella Dawis and Tidtaya Sinutoke, a new play by Katie Ka Vang, and a piece by Preston Choi. RSVP and more info at www.theatermu.org/new-eyes19. 6:30 p.m. June 21; 2 p.m. June 22; Free. Theater Mu, 355 Wabasha St N, St Paul; 651-789-1012.

Classical Actors Ensemble presents 'The Merry Wives of Windsor.' Rob Matsushita

The Merry Wives of Windsor

“We rely on catching the attention of people in parks who maybe weren’t planning on coming to see a show,” says Joseph Papke, artistic director of Classical Actors Ensemble. “They see a crowd, they wander over, and end up spending the next hour with us.” That generally means choosing a comedy for the company’s annual foray into local parks, and this year it’s going to be The Merry Wives of Windsor. Falstaff’s failed wooing, says Papke, holds up as humor. “It’s 400 years later, and it’s still funny on the page.” The company is setting the courtship-centered romp in the mid-1960s. “Just before Summer of Love, so there’s a lot of fun color in that period, a lot of fun fashion,” says Papke. Falstaff as a swinger? “It makes me think of a Peter Lawford type.” Last year’s Romeo and Juliet set audience records for the company, proving the Bard is still a draw—especially if you can BYO picnic spread. Find more times, dates, and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. This week’s shows are at the Lake Harriet Rose Garden (Friday), Lake of the Isles (Saturday), and Grandview Park in South St. Paul (Sunday). 7 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from June 14-Aug. 2; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from June 16-Aug. 2; Free. –Jay Gabler

Scorch Fireball 2019

4 p.m.-2 a.m. June 21; 7 p.m.-2 a.m. June 22; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. June 23; Free. eagleBOLTbar, 515 Washington Ave. S, Minneapolis; 612-338-4214.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Dirty Banks

With Sabyre Rae and Era Novair. 10 p.m. June 21; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"The Pleasure Garden" Sarah Jones, 'Camellia Japonica (Pink) (II)'

The Pleasure Gardens

Photographs by Sarah Jones. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., June 21. Free. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722.



Twin Cities Jazz Fest

Free jazz festival throughout Mears Park and in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood, featuring headliners James Carter, NNenna Freelon, Lean on Me: Jose James Celebrates Bill Withers, Grace Kelly, Yogev Shetrit, Aurora Nealand with Tom McDermott, Mayito Rivera with Charanga Tropical, Jorge Luis Pacheco, and Bob DeFlores. Visit www.twincitiesjazzfestival.com for complete lineup, locations, and more info. Daily from June 20-22; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

"Two/Too" L-R: Leslie Barlow, Ta-coumba Aiken

Two/Too

Ta-coumba Aiken has been busy. Not only is he presenting new work, created in collaboration with Seitu Jones, at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden this week, he also has an exhibition of paintings, on view with works by the fast-rising Leslie Barlow, opening at Artistry. It’s a meeting of minds a generation apart: The eminent Aiken has a reputation for dynamic, abstract motifs while Barlow creates beautifully detailed, realistic paintings. Both artists reflect different aspects of the African-American experience, multiculturalism, and otherness with resonance and relevance. Here’s an unprecedented opportunity to view two masters at work. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, and an artists' talk 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre

Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games

Featuring competitions between over 3,000 athletes from throughout Minnesota. More info and complete schedule at somn.org./summer. Daily from June 21-23; Free. University Of St. Thomas, 1000 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 651-962-4600.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Star Tribune

SATURDAY:

Twin Cities Pride 2019

Each year, Twin Cities Pride takes over Loring Park for a party offering a variety of fun. There will be live music and performances (including TLC on Saturday), family events and hands-on activities for little ones, organizations tabling their services and resources, a beer garden for friends looking to hang, and sporting events to watch and partake in. Sunday’s parade offers spectacle, as drag queens, politicians, bands, burlesque queens, and others lend a little color to downtown Minneapolis. This year’s route is moving due to construction on Hennepin, instead traveling Second Avenue South starting at Third Street and eventually turning on 12th Street. Festivities aren’t limited to the park, as many bars and clubs will host after parties, and official field trips include family-friendly picnics and outings to sporting events. For a full schedule of happenings, visit www.tcpride.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (parade marches at 11 a.m. Sunday). 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 22-23; Free; $20 for Saturday night's concert. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Mix: Totally '80s Pride!

Featuring music by DJs Shiek, Lenka Paris, and Sxooba, karaoke, and food and drink specials. 12-8 p.m. June 22; 12-6 p.m. June 23; Free. Cafe and Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500.

Joyful Riders take a ride for Pride. Patrick Stephenson

TUTU 22: Joyful Riders Birthday Party

Each month, the Joyful Riders crew come together at Surly for a brew and a casual bike ride around the neighborhood. This weekend, they are stepping up their game with a 22-mile route that will end with a birthday party. Riders (and folks stopping by later) are encouraged to rock a tutu in celebration of the club. Cyclists will meet at Surly for friendly chats and introductions. From there, people will ride to Sociable Cider Werks in northeast Minneapolis, where they’ll find drink specials, live music, and a yoga session (donations are encouraged if you plan to pose). In honor of Pride month, the Joyful Riders will be collecting cash during festivities to benefit OutFront Minnesota. All ages. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040. –Jessica Armbruster



Ride to Pride

Featuring drink specials and discounted tacos with a Ride to Pride spokecard, followed by a casual bike ride to the Pride celebration at Loring Park. 12-4 p.m. June 22; Free; $5 for spokecards. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Ste #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.



Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre

With King Goro and Gorgatron. 9 p.m. June 22; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

SCENE TV Raw will be at the Punk Rock Flea Market SCENE TV Raw

Punk Rock Flea Market

Featuring records, tapes, clothes, zines, books, comics, art, antiques, and toys for sale. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22; Free. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0100.

Falcon Arrow

With Vernon Wayne and Silt. 10 p.m. June 22; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Goth Picnic

Featuring food and beverages, stories, and camaraderie, hosted by Elysium Society. 3-10 p.m. June 22; Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Sat., 9:05 p.m. Bryant Square Park

The Fitting Room One Year Anniversary Party

Featuring live music, food, drinks, and a streetside fashion show. 12-6 p.m. June 22; Free. The Fitting Room, 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-345-7391.

Luubaan Stories

Community building using theater, film, and storytelling, featuring workshops, educational activities, music, dance, face painting, kids activities, and keynote speakers Zaynab Abdi of Green Card Voices and Osman Ali of Somali Museum. 2-10 p.m. June 22; Free. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.

Tin Whiskers

Tin Whiskers 5th Anniversary Party

People have been drinking pints under Tin Whiskers’ robot mural for five years. During that time, we’ve been treated to creative weekly releases, and the brewery recently began exploring how beer can recreate the flavors of Minnesota’s favorite candy bars. At Tin Whiskers’ fifth anniversary party, the brewery will pour a variety of their flagship and favorite beers, and they’ll even offer a limited sneak peek at Bit-O-Honey Blonde Ale (tapping at 2 p.m.) before the Nut Goodie Porter returns at 4 p.m. Black Market StP will be serving up barbecue, there will be tunes from country duo Lakewood Cemetery, and there will be live T-shirt printing during the afternoon. Get there early if you’d like a free pastry from Keys Cafe & Pub. 12-11 p.m. June 22; Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734. –Loren Green

American Composers Forum Presents: NextNotes

Concert featuring new music written by teenage composers. More info at composersforum.org. 7:30 p.m. June 22; Free. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



[email protected]: Jaedyn James and the Hunger

With Prairie Fire Lady Choir. 2-6 p.m. June 22; Free; parking is $5. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Steinway Junior Piano Competition Winners Recital

Featuring performances by pianists ages 7-18. 7 p.m. June 22; Free. Schmitt Music, 2906 W. 66th St., Southdale Square, Edina; 612-238-9930.

Food Truck Festival in Uptown Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY:

Uptown Food Truck Festival 2019

This Sunday, 65 different food trucks will be parked in Uptown to feed the masses. There will be trucks serving up barbecue, ice cream, banh mi, sushi burritos, and falafel. Businesses that may be familiar to you include Butcher Salt, O’Cheeze, Birchwood Cafe, Anchor Fish & Chips, and Hot Indian. Whether you want to dine on something familiar, try something new, or do a little of both, you’ll have plenty of time to digest, as the festival has expanded to 10 hours. Meaning, you can legit do brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert at this thing if you want to. Beer will also be available, and bands will take the stage throughout the day. Uptown is phase one of this three-part event, which will also see food trucks stopping by en masse in Anoka and St. Paul this summer. Find more info at uptownfoodtruckfestival.com. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 23; Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240. –Jessica Armbruster

Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade 2019

This year’s route is moving due to construction on Hennepin, instead traveling Second Avenue South starting at Third Street and eventually turning on 12th Street and ending at Harmon Place. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 23; Free.

The Avengers: Infinity War

Sunday, 8:45 p.m. Free. Currie Park, 500 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

MPLS Pride One Hit Wonders Dance Party

Featuring drink specials, food, and DJ sets by Tricky Miki and Mark Mallman. 2-6 p.m. June 23; Free. The Bird, 1612 Harmon Place, Minneapolis; 612-767-9495.



Monello Pride Party

Featuring drink specials on the patio while the Pride Parade goes by, with an afterparty at Constantine with music by Michel.Be, Talia Knight, DJ Lady Em, and QueenDuin. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 23; Free. Monello, 1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-6207.

Scandinavian Summer Fest

Scandinavian Summer Fest

Featuring Scandinavian music, dancing, crafts, and the crowning of the 2020 Miss Svenskarnas Dag. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23; Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Stranger Things Costume Contest

Celebration of the launch of ‘Stranger Things’ season three, featuring a costume contest and Q&A with actor David Harbour. 1 p.m. June 23; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.