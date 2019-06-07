Getty

FRIDAY:

Wag Together Weekend

Kick off the weekend with a Prince-themed dog party at the Howe, where there’s a happy hour for both people and canines. Order up a tasty treat for your mutt and yourself; a portion of the proceeds from the dog menu and from Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail sales will benefit Pause 4 Paws. The patio party will also include Tunes from DJ Dudley D, and there will be a dog-themed mural highly worth sharing on the ’gram. 4-6 p.m. June 7; Free. The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-729-3663.

Petty Larcenists

With Partial Traces, Lifestyle Shakes, and Blood Banks. 9 p.m. June 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Be Kind, Rewind: Prince Edition

Featuring 90's and 00's music videos and hits on vinyl, with a healthy dose of Prince. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Free. Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, 1121 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-5020.

"Outcry" Whitney Bradshaw

Outcry

Portraits of women screaming by Whitney Bradshaw. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 7. Free. The Show Gallery, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

Elle PF

With Speedweed and Steve Miller Lite. 10 p.m. June 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Sully

Fri., 8:57 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell.

Angela Divine Photography

Nana Aforo and Angela Divine

Photo montages and paintings. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., June 7. Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

National Get Outdoors Day

Featuring canoeing, paddle boarding, fishing, nature crafts, archery, mountain biking, birding, family and kids activities, and more. For more info visit www.nationalgetoutdoorsday.org. 4-8 p.m. June 7; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"Another Fine Mess" Russ White

Another Fine Mess

Drawings and installations by Russ White. Opening reception 5-10 p.m. Fri., June 7; artist’s talk 1-4 p.m. Sun., June 9. Daily from June 7-9; Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

Glass in the New Century

Academic research symposium featuring keynote speaker Helen Lee. 2:15-7 p.m. June 7; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 8; Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, special receptions, and more in the area. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

"Cultures, Chicken Feet, & Conical Hats" Peter Wong

Cultures, Chicken Feet, & Conical Hats

Photographs by Peter Wong. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., June 7. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



American Composers Forum Presents: Zacc Harris Group

More info at composersforum.org. 12 p.m. June 7; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Rose Smith, 'Journey to Minnesota'

Rose and Melvin Smith: Remembering Rondo

The celebratory work of Rose and Melvin Smith, two Minnesota artists who lived in and documented the demise of Minneapolis’ Rondo neighborhood, is the focus of this exhibition, along with the myriad ways in which the community continues to endure. Melvin’s witty collage portraits and three-dimensional models of Rondo buildings are enhanced by Rose’s portraits of family members and musicians. Together, their work speaks to the vibrant spectrum of life in Rondo. In doing so, the work reveals the invaluable complexity of our larger African-American community. The show opened on Thursday this week. Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. --Camille LeFevre

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Summer Buzz Amanda Davies

SATURDAY:

Summer Buzz and Mighty Buzz Release Party

Urban Growler’s outdoor patio includes a flower garden made in collaboration with the Wildflower Project. The flora provides more than just pretty scenery to enjoy while drinking a beer, however. The space is also a welcome mat for pollinators who play a vital role in the ecosystem—as well as in Urban Growler’s beer. At the Summer Buzz party, folks can try the brand-new Mighty Buzz IPA, which was made with Minnesota-grown hops from Mighty Axe. A number of local organizations will offer honey tastings, DJ tunes will be provided by Just Wulf and the Ring Toss Twins, and more than 30 local artists and makers will be on hand for a pop-up market. 2-6 p.m. June 8; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. –Loren Green



Tiger Maul

With Obchod Na Korze, Greg Wheeler and the Polygamist, and Mall Cops. 10 p.m. June 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Brain Bleed

With Deterioration, Getting Stabbed, and Diagoro. 9 p.m. June 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Stanley's Barktastic Brunch

Brunch at Stanley’s featuring Prince-shaped biscuits, music from DJ Jay Tappe, and funds raised for Pause 4 Paws. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. June 8; Free. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.

Loring Park Music Festival

Featuring food vendors, a beer garden by Lakes & Legends, and music from Mikkel Beckman & Friends, Mill City Singers, Steam Machine, Frank Hornstein & Friends, Silver River Band, Larry Long & the Medicine Band, and Honky Tonk Jump. Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes

4th Annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes

Street art festival featuring live entertainment, food, family activities, and sidewalk chalk art by professionals, amateurs, and art enthusiasts from around the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from June 8-9; The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-0504.

Live Music at Excelsior Art on the Lake

Clark Machtemes and the Traveled Ground, Billy Johnson, the Soul Sisters, Miriam Erickson, Gather in the Rambler, and Graden Hill Duo on Saturday; the Jolly Pops, Bettina Villamil, Ali Gray Music,

and Pretty Beggar. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. Excelsior Art On the Lake, Water St., Excelsior; ; 952-474-6461.

Creed 2

Sat., 8:57 p.m. Bossen Field.

Deutsche Tage 2019 Courtesy GAI

Deutsche Tage 2019 (German Days)

Now in its 61st year, Deutsche Tage invites people to celebrate German traditions and eats. As with any good festival, there will be plenty to eat and drink, including the iconic bratwurst and tart German potato salad and sauerkraut. Paulaner beers will flow freely, as will German wines, Jägermeister, and Apfelschorle, a popular drink from the region that combines apple juice with carbonation. Dampfwerk Distilling will create a special cocktail for the day, and you can shop their German-style spirits at the party. Tunes will be mostly traditional, with polka bands, accordion players, and a sampling of Swiss Alp horns playing onstage. Find more info at gai-mn.org/DeutscheTage. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 8; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9; Free; $3 wristband required for alcohol. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027. –Jessica Armbruster

Fahrradtour (Bicycle Ride) 27K

Guided bike ride on open roads for cyclists 14 and up, benefiting Cycles for Change. 8:30 a.m. June 8; Free; registration required. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.



Goat To Your Happy Place

Featuring live goats at the brewery, specialty beers and exclusive casks. 1-4 p.m. June 8; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.

L-R: Work by Areca Roe and Rebecca Krinke

Drunken Forest/Down Below

Inspired by surrealist artist Leonora Carrington’s memoir, Down Below, and the ongoing evolution of her own artistic practice, Rebecca Krinke has created a new bed sculpture that takes viewers further into a singular realm of wonder and terror. She’s added a mirrored pool and a soundscape (by David Hedding) to this installation, also titled Down Below. Here, dream and transformation are made visible. Areca Roe joins Krinke in the joint exhibition with “Drunken Forest,” a series of photographs shot in Alaska that examines the destabilizing effects of climate change. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, June 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Camille LeFevre

Roadrunner 33rd Birthday Blast

Celebration of Roadrunner Records 33rd birthday featuring storewide sale, sidewalk bargains, junkyard picnic, and live music from John Magnuson, the Lanes, Brian Just, Kinda Kinky, the Silent Treatment, the Carnegies, and King Kustom & the Cruisers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 8; Free. Roadrunner Records, 4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-0613.



Irreverent Bookworm Open Day

This new bookstore, which hasn’t officially opened yet, is hosting an open house and sale. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 5163 Bloomington Ave. S, Minneapolis.

"Excerpts From My Might Journey and Other Ephemera" Gaylord Schanilec

Excerpts from My Mighty Journey and Other Ephemera

Prints by Gaylord Schanilec. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., June 8. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Crosby Farm Park: Autumn

Paintings by Joyce Lyon. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., June 8. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

"Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings" at SooVAC Essma Imady

Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings

When Essma Imady returned to Damascus for the first time since leaving in 2011, she was surprised to feel disconnected from her former home city. This was the inspiration for her latest project, “Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings.” Through installation, sculpture, video, and other media, she explores memory and how the violence of war colors recollections, associations, and narratives as we try to move on. "Seeming," featuring work by Torey Erin, will also be exhibited in the gallery space. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, June 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. –Jessica Armbruster

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

"Queer Forms" Brian Vu, 'Moet'

SUNDAY:

Queer Forms

Group exhibition on the theme of LGBTQ liberation. Public reception 4-7 p.m. Sun., June 9. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Princess and the Frog

Sun., 8:57 p.m. The Trailhead.

Shopping for vinyl on a bus at Minneapolis Vintage Market. Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring vintage vendors, cider, and Sleepy V’s doughnuts. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Minneapolis Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Golden Valley Pride Festival

Golden Valley Pride Festival 2019

Celebration of the Golden Valley LGBTQ community, featuring live music, family and kids’ activities, food trucks, community exhibitors, beer garden, and Pride Run. 12-6 p.m. June 9; Free. Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley; 763-512-2345.



Juneteenth Celebration

Celebration of African American history featuring art making, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, music, and theater. 1-3 p.m. June 9; Free. North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-630-6600.



Minnesota Boychoir Spring Concert

7 p.m. June 9; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.