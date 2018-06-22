Top/clockwise: Xiaolu Wang, 'I.Am.Mural.'; Leslie Barlow, 'Philando Castile'; Angie Renee, 'Why.' Courtesy Mia

FRIDAY:

Art and Healing: In the Moment

After the death of her son Philando Castile, Valerie Castile began receiving artworks from Twin Cities artists. In addition to helping her deal with her grief and outrage, those pieces also helped Valerie feel loved, supported, and less alone. To continue healing, she proposed an exhibition to Mia. “Art and Healing: In the Moment,” organized in collaboration with a community advisory group, is the result: 15 works (sculpture, paintings, video, posters, and even textiles) that delve into questions about Philando’s fatal shooting. Created to spark conversation, the exhibition includes works by Sarah White, Angie Renee, Leon Wang, plus Xiaolu Wang’s heartbreaking I.Am.Mural. Talk by Bryan Stevenson, director of the Equal Justice Initiative, at 5 p.m. Fri., June 22. Free; reservations are required for the talk. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Camille LeFevre

Hey, Remember Nostalgia; Panther Ray; Edward the Confessor

10 p.m. June 22; free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Wonder

Movie screening. Friday, June 22, 9:15 p.m. @ Kenwood Park.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival 2018

Featuring headliners Tia Fuller, Houston Person with the Emmet Cohen Trio, Nayo Jones, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Aurora Nealand, and Tom McDermott. For lineups and locations, visit www.twincitiesjazzfestival.com. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from June 21-23; Free; some events are ticketed. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Twin Cities Jazz Festival at Vieux Carre

Featuring three sets a night from a variety of groups, all with no cover. 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from June 21-23; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

"Formation" at MCBA Denise Carbone

Formation: A Juried Exhibition of the Guild of Book Workers

The Guild of Book Workers launches its two-year national tour at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts this week before traveling to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Philadelphia. The show’s extraordinary array of 50 pieces were selected by artists and guild members. Come see how top book artists from around the country are exploring paper, printing, binding, non-binding, accordion folds, freestanding paper, and all the other ways that book arts can be manifested. There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 22. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



MN Sinfonia

7:30 p.m. June 22; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



Manitou Days 2018

Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, beach dance, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 14-July 4; prices vary. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.



Michael Monroe

6-9 p.m. June 22; Free. Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St., Apple Valley.



Romeo and Juliet

Classical Actors Ensemble presents Shakespeare in the park. Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Friday, June 22 at Matthews Park (East 24th Street and 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis); 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis); and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24 at Cedar Lake Hidden Beach (Off of 21st and Kenwood, Minneapolis).



Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games

Featuring over 3,000 athletes from over the state competing in various sports, with live music, outdoor movie, and a Victory Village. More info at somn.org/summer. Daily from June 22-24; Free. University Of St. Thomas, 1000 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 651-962-4600.

The Wall That Heals

Mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, with a mobile education center. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 21-24; Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.

Free tap dance lessons for all. Can Can Wonderland

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Dee Miller Band

8:30 p.m. June 22; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

The Light in the Ocean

With A Dream Set Fire, Inhumanity, and Grandpa Gordy. 9 p.m. June 22. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundereds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Pull for Pride at Father Hennepin Park. Tj Turner Pictures

SATURDAY:

2018 Twin Cities Pride Festival

Twin Cities Pride returns this summer for two days of fun. This festival offers sporting tournaments, representatives from political and outreach organizations, a beer garden, food trucks, and family fun in Loring Park. Or just sit on a nice patch of grass and chat up some new friends. Saturday night’s concert headliner is early-aughts icon Brandy. The parade on Sunday morning is always memorable. As it marches along Hennepin Avenue, you’ll spot local sports teams, businesses, entertainers, and more, and there are plenty of places serving cocktails along the route. For a full schedule of happenings, visit www.tcpride.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 23-24. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Free Rides to Pride

Download a pass from MetroTransit here.

Yacht Rock

Smooth sounds from the '70s and '80s. Hosted by DJ Jake Rudh, DJ Jan. Featuring old commericials,videos, TV shows, and more on the big screen. Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

Pull For Pride Minneapolis

Deadlift competition open to all gender identities and experience levels, benefiting Avenues for Homeless Youth, with food trucks, raffle giveaways, DJ, and awards ceremony. More info at www.pullforpridempls.com/minneapolis. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23; Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Sable Bedlam

With Dark Martian, Backwater Pornsite, and Down Inferno. 9 p.m. June 23. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Somali dancers celebrate in Minnesota. Mustafa Ali

Somalis + Minnesota

With the U.S. Somali population larger in Minnesota than anywhere else, the time is long overdue for a renewed appreciation and understanding of this diverse community whose contributions continue to enrich our ever-evolving state. “Somalis + Minnesota,” an immersive new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center, developed in collaboration with the Somali Museum of Minnesota, retraces the rich history of the group, expounding upon indigenous Somali customs and traditions before retracing the devastation wrought by the civil war that led to mass migration in the 1990s. Ultimately the exhibit leads into the present day, touching upon the innumerable ways Somali culture has been interwoven into the larger fabric of our society. Highlights include a reconstructed nomadic hut (known as an Aqal Soomaali), collections of vintage photographs, rare artifacts, commentary from Somali historians, and interactive multimedia presentations that allow everyday Somalis to recount their own unique experiences. Opening-day events include family fun, special food and drink, plus free museum admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000. --Brad Richason



Moana

Saturday, June 23, 9:15 p.m. @ North Mississippi Regional Park.

Blinds

With Kaleem the Dream and Bronson Wisconsin. 10 p.m. June 23; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Books and Beer Pop-Up Bookstore

Featuring a variety of Minnesotan authors with books for sale. More info here. 1-6 p.m. June 23. Free. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul; 651-265-7800.

Come drink with cats. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pints & Purrs

Everything’s better with beer, even cats. See for yourself at the third annual Pints & Purrs Fundraiser this Saturday at Boom Island Brewery. In addition to drinking plenty of Belgian-inspired craft beer, you can spend up to seven hours partaking in feline-themed activities. Have your face painted (whiskers, anyone?) by a pro before you strut your stuff in front of cameras on the red carpet. Play cat-themed games, and make “kitty krafts” including cat toys to take home or to donate. The kitten video fashion show will have rescue kittens competing for your donation dollars, while kitten therapy will allow you eight minutes of cuddle time with any number of adoptable, adorable fur balls (reserve online in advance so you don’t get left out). If you’re hungry after all that cat-lovin’ fun, Gastrotruck will be on site to satisfy your appetite. A portion of Boom Island’s taproom sales will benefit Feline Rescue, a St. Paul-based cat rescue organization that provides shelter and veterinary services for cats in need until they find new homes. 1 p.m. June 23; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635. –Erica Rivera



Romeo and Juliet

Classical Actors Ensemble presents Shakespeare in the park. Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis).

Photobook conversation with Paula McCartney and Chad Rutter

McCartney shares her recently completed quarterly photobook project, What Doesn’t Kill You Will Likely Try Again. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. soovac, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Call & Response

Mark making by Jack Dale. Opening reception 4-8 p.m. Sat., June 23. Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.

The Fitting Room

Grand Opening Party for the Fitting Room

Check out the new space. Noon June 23. The Fitting Room, 316 West 38th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

24th Annual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring work by over 100 artisans, family activities, and live music from Jack and Kitty, You Oughta Know, David Gerald, and Riverside Swing. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24. Free. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan; 651-675-5550.



Back to the Farm

Portraits of farm animals by Patty Voje. Artist talk and opening reception 4 p.m. Sat., June 23. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Midsommar Dag

Raising of the Majstang (Swedish maypole), craft and art fair, family activities, games, music, folk dances, and smorgasbord from 11-12:30 p.m. More info at gammelgardenmuseum.org/events. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23. Free; $15 for smorgasbord, $8 for kids. Gammelgarden Museum, 20880 Olinda Trail, Scandia; 651-433-5053.



Saturday Brunch Show at Morts

Featuring Trash Catties, Fiji-13, and the Smokes. All ages. 12-3 p.m. June 23; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Soul Tree

8:30 p.m. June 23. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir

6 p.m. June 23. Free. St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, Minneapolis; 952-924-2540.

Art on the water. Daniel Buren

Regatta: Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile

French conceptualist Daniel Buren is always full of surprises—including finding uses for his artwork. He’s transcribed the French words for sail (voile) and canvas (toile) into striped fabric sails used during sailboat races in cities throughout the world. We’ll get to watch them on a lake, then up close at an installation in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. This is his latest city-specific piece, and it’s a perfect one for local summer sailing and art fanatics. See the sails in action during regatta day at Bde Maka Ska (3010 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis) on Saturday, June 23. Three days later, sails from the winning boats go up in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Sailboat regatta performance art event on Bde Maka Ska beginning at 10 a.m. on June 23. 9-11:30 a.m. June 23. Bde Maka Ska, 3000 E. Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis. –Camille LeFevre

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Food Truck Festival Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY:

Uptown Food Truck Festival 2018

Most days, folks can find food trucks in downtown Minneapolis or outside of a brew hall, but nary a vehicle makes its way to Uptown. This Sunday, however, more than 65 trucks will stop by Calhoun Square to feed shoppers as they stroll along Hennepin Avenue. Choose from a wide variety of eats, including spicy Indian food, giant burritos, burgers, fried fish, cupcakes, and even cookie dough. Wash it down with beer, and enjoy live music throughout the day. For a complete lineup of trucks, visit www.uptownfoodtruckfestival.com. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 24. Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240. –Jessica Armbruster

The Greatest Showman, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Sunday, June 24, 9:15 p.m. @ Phelps Field Park.

Melissa Bahen

The author discusses Scandinavian Gatherings. Sunday, 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

The 2017 parade featured a tribute to Orlando nightclub victims. Brooke Ross Photography

2018 Twin Cities Pride Parade

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m., traveling along Hennepin Avenue at 3rd Street and ending at Spruce Street. Visit www.tcpride.org for more info. 11 a.m. Free. Downtown Minneapolis.

Pride Weekend Lurcat Summer Disco

Disco dance party featuring DJ Sxooba, DJ Shiek, and Lenka Paris. 12-7 p.m. June 24. Free. Cafe and Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500.

Romeo and Juliet

Classical Actors Ensemble presents Shakespeare in the park. Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24 at Cedar Lake Hidden Beach (Off of 21st and Kenwood, Minneapolis).

Vintage Market launch pop up

Minneapolis Vintage Market Launch

Featuring vintage men’s and women’s apparel, home goods and more from local vendors and collectors. 12-5 p.m. June 24. Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Shop local, with live music, drink specials. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29. Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.