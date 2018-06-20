Pride events, food trucks in Uptown, and Somali history: A-List 6.20-26

WEDNESDAY 6.20

Arj Barker

Acme Comedy Co.

After the election, many people toyed with the idea of moving overseas. Arj Barker, a California native, has lived in Australia for about a decade. But he’s not sure he’d recommend being an expatriate to everyone. “Every situation is different,” he says. “It might be right for some people but I wouldn’t make a blanket recommendation on changing your whole life.” Indeed, Barker didn’t turn his back on America so much as he was embraced by Australia. “It just made sense for me.” He comes back to the U.S. once a year, mostly to visit family and friends. However, he also takes the opportunity to play some of his favorite clubs here, including Acme. “I talk about married life a little,” he says, “and how we’re lying to an entire generation of kids by telling them that they’re special.” He also talks about how technology is making us more entitled and demanding. “It’s also killing our ability to think critically.” To that end, he’s thinking of making changes in his own life. “They’re coming out with phones now that don’t do as much. I’m thinking of getting one of those so I’m not wasting so much time.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 6.21

Todd Glass

Royal Comedy Theatre

A few years ago, Todd Glass introduced a live band into his set, which he’ll have with him at the Royal Comedy Theatre. “I’m doing that pretty much in every market and I love it. It’s fun for me.” The success of his Netflix special Act Happy has solidified this direction. “Only the band is even more included now,” he adds. Another influence on his set has been his podcast, The Todd Glass Show. “That’s good because they’re my two favorite things to do. Well, that and visit my mother, in case she’s reading this.” Audiences in Minneapolis will get a unique version of Glass’ act, as he usually plays in much larger venues. However, the intimate feel of the Royal Comedy Theatre was something he couldn’t resist. “It’s crazy intimate,” he confirms. “I couldn’t make a living playing rooms like that, but it’s a lot of fun to do this one.” 21+. 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20. 809 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 612-666-0809. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Maggie Faris St. Paul Photo Co.

FRIDAY 6.22

Pride Comedy Show

Sisyphus Brewing

Maggie Faris is all about creating her own opportunities in comedy. That’s why instead of looking for somewhere to perform during Pride, she decided to make up a show of her own. Faris, alongside six of the funniest LGBTQ comedians from around Minnesota, will come together at Sisyphus this week for the Pride Comedy Show. “I wanted a combination of comics who are fairly well known around town, and some people who regular comedy goers have never seen before,” Faris explains of the lineup, which includes Jakey Emmert, Sarah McPeck, Wendy Berkowitz, Madi Tentinger, Jacob Randall, and Jan Syverson. With thousands of people from all over piling into town for Pride, she realizes that the crowd may be a little different from an average comedy show at Sisyphus. “I think that people in marginalized groups overall don’t tend to go to comedy shows very regularly, and maybe aren’t necessarily as savvy to the comedy scene in town,” she says. Faris has been a staple of the Twin Cities standup scene for many years, as both a performer and a producer. Four years ago, she began putting together an annual East Coast-style New Year’s Eve show, complete with booby prizes, multiple balloon drops, and other little surprises. She’s not divulging any details, but promises that the shows this weekend will be similar. “Maybe I’ll give everyone silly hats, or maybe I’ll bake cookies for everyone,” she laughs. “I’ll definitely have some surprises up my sleeve.” Tickets and more info at can be found at extrememaggie.com. 7 and 9 p.m. $18. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. —Patrick Strait

West Side Story

Guthrie Theater

A major new staging of West Side Story is set to occupy the Guthrie Theater this summer. Artistic director Joseph Haj is handling the directorial reins, and he has cited the work as a personal aspiration. Much of the enduring appeal of this Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim piece stems from the iconic songs, including “Maria,” “Cool,” and “I Feel Pretty.” But even without them, West Side Story would still command attention for its ill-fated love affair between Tony and Maria, teenagers whose attraction defies the violent rivalry of their respective neighborhoods. This story has only gotten more relevant in recent years, as the hostility of the Jets (self-defined as true Americans) toward the Sharks (Puerto Rican immigrants) parallels the xenophobia still aimed at those deemed unworthy of the American dream. Boasting contemporary choreography from Maija Garcia and a vibrant cast headlined by Marc Koeck (as Tony) and Mia Pinero (as Maria), this West Side Story looks to be a poignant retelling of an endlessly relevant tale. The show is in previews through June 21. Showtimes vary, view complete schedule at www.guthrietheater.org. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays; 1 p.m. Saturdays. $34-$92. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through August 26 —Brad Richason

Beer and Pride go well together Aaron Davidson Photographer

2018 Pride Beer Dabbler

Loring Park

What will be your brew of the summer? At this season’s two Beer Dabblers, you might just find something new that you adore. During the Pride sampling event, you’ll be able to try 50 brews while taking in entertainment and snacks. Try varieties from Bad Weather, Indeed, Milk and Honey, and dozens more in Loring Park the day before the big festival. There will also be a few selections specifically brewed for the event, with touches inspired by an LGBTQ icon of the brewer’s choice. DJ Sheik, 4th Curtis, and Apollo Cobra will provide tunes, or play your own at the silent disco (bring earbuds). Food trucks stopping by include A Cupcake Social, Black Market StP, Chef Shack Ranch Minneapolis, Dough Dough, Hot Indian, Peeps Hotbox, and Tiki Tim’s. Tickets and more info for each happening can be found at beerdabbler.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. $50-$60; $20 designated driver. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Flying Foot Forum: French Twist

Park Square Theatre

Flying Foot Forum’s French Twist is an invigorating fusion of past and present, combining favorite movements with newly developed scenarios, characters, songs, and routines in a Parisian nightclub. Longtime fans of the company are accustomed to the group’s commitment to refreshing revivals, a focus that has elevated Flying Foot Forum to the creative forefront of dance for some 25 years. French Twist will feature more imaginative fun from the Joe Chvala-led performers as the acclaimed choreographer/director brings this escapade to life through elements of opera, cabaret, and vaudeville. Audiences can expect balletic sequences, classical arrangements, precise tap, and dexterity-demanding can-can. The show is in previews through June 28. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus June 26-27; 2 p.m. Sundays, plus Saturday, July 2. $25-$60. 20 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through July 15 —Brad Richason

"Formation" at MCBA Denise Carbone

Formation: A Juried Exhibition of the Guild of Book Workers

Minnesota Center for Book Arts

The Guild of Book Workers launches its two-year national tour at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts this week before traveling to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Philadelphia. The show’s extraordinary array of 50 pieces were selected by artists and guild members. Come see how top book artists from around the country are exploring paper, printing, binding, non-binding, accordion folds, freestanding paper, and all the other ways that book arts can be manifested. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 22. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Open Book, Ste. 100, Minneapolis; 612-215-2520. Through October 21 —Sheila Regan

Baskerville

Park Square Theatre

Baskerville is playwright Ken Ludwig’s rollicking adaptation of one of author Arthur Conan Doyle’s best-known Sherlock Holmes tales, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Centered on a murder on the foggy moors of a grand estate, the play features all the trappings a Holmes fan could want—an intriguing mystery, deductive reasoning, enigmatic suspects, and even the suggestion of supernatural terrors—all channeled through Ludwig’s signature humor. Lending another twist, Park Square has cast two tremendously talented women in the leading roles with McKenna Kelly-Eiding portraying Holmes and Sara Richardson stepping into the part of his indispensable assistant, Dr. Watson. Directed by Theo Langason, in this production the duo will pursue the villainous culprit among 40 characters, all of whom will be portrayed by just three adept actors: Eric “Pogi” Sumangil, Ricardo Beaird, and Marika Proctor. The show is in previews through June 21. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus June 20; 2 p.m. Sundays, plus Saturdays June 23-30. $25-$60. 20 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through August 5 —Brad Richason

Take Pride Khalil Ross

SATURDAY 6.23

Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park

Twin Cities Pride returns this summer for two days of fun. This festival offers sporting tournaments, representatives from political and outreach organizations, a beer garden, food trucks, and family fun in Loring Park. Or just sit on a nice patch of grass and chat up some new friends. Saturday night’s concert headliner is early-aughts icon Brandy. The parade on Sunday morning is always memorable. As it marches along Hennepin Avenue, from Third Street to 16th Street, you’ll spot local sports teams, businesses, entertainers, and more, and there are plenty of places serving cocktails along the route. For a full schedule of happenings, visit www.tcpride.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Somalis + Minnesota

Minnesota History Center

With the U.S. Somali population larger in Minnesota than anywhere else, the time is long overdue for a renewed appreciation and understanding of this diverse community whose contributions continue to enrich our ever-evolving state. “Somalis + Minnesota,” an immersive new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center, developed in collaboration with the Somali Museum of Minnesota, retraces the rich history of the group, expounding upon indigenous Somali customs and traditions before retracing the devastation wrought by the civil war that led to mass migration in the 1990s. Ultimately the exhibit leads into the present day, touching upon the innumerable ways Somali culture has been interwoven into the larger fabric of our society. Highlights include a reconstructed nomadic hut (known as an Aqal Soomaali), collections of vintage photographs, rare artifacts, commentary from Somali historians, and interactive multimedia presentations that allow everyday Somalis to recount their own unique experiences. Opening-day events include family fun, special food and drink, plus free museum admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23. 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000. Through June 9, 2019 —Brad Richason

Art on the water. Daniel Buren

Daniel Buren: Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile

Bde Maka Ska/Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

French conceptualist Daniel Buren is always full of surprises—including finding uses for his artwork. He’s transcribed the French words for sail (voile) and canvas (toile) into striped fabric sails used during sailboat races in cities throughout the world. We’ll get to watch them on a lake, then up close at an installation in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. This is his latest city-specific piece, and it’s a perfect one for local summer sailing and art fanatics. See the sails in action during regatta day at Bde Maka Ska (3010 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis) on Saturday. Three days later, sails from the winning boats go up in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through October 7 —Camille LeFevre

Pints & Purrs

Boom Island Brewing Company

Everything’s better with beer, even cats. See for yourself at the third annual Pints & Purrs Fundraiser this Saturday at Boom Island Brewery. In addition to drinking plenty of Belgian-inspired craft beer, you can spend up to seven hours partaking in feline-themed activities. Have your face painted (whiskers, anyone?) by a pro before you strut your stuff in front of cameras on the red carpet. Play cat-themed games, and make “kitty krafts” including cat toys to take home or to donate. The kitten video fashion show will have rescue kittens competing for your donation dollars, while kitten therapy will allow you eight minutes of cuddle time with any number of adoptable, adorable fur balls (reserve online in advance so you don’t get left out). If you’re hungry after all that cat-lovin’ fun, Gastrotruck will be on site to satisfy your appetite. A portion of Boom Island’s taproom sales will benefit Feline Rescue, a St. Paul-based cat rescue organization that provides shelter and veterinary services for cats in need until they find new homes. 1 to 8 p.m. Free. 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635. —Erica Rivera

Glitter and rainbows at Cabooze. Grrrl Scout at Summer Camp

Grrrl Scout: Summer Camp 2018

The Cabooze

While the main Pride festival ends around 6 p.m., people will continue to celebrate around town into the wee hours of the morning. This Saturday night, the Cabooze will be hosting Grrrl Scout’s annual Pride party. The event will include live music and burlesque performances from the likes of Scarlette Revolver, Red Bone, Symone Smash It, and New Black City. Pick out a made-to-order screen-printed tee, douse yourself in glitter at the sparkle station, and relax on the patio. Other fun includes bar games, beach volleyball, and pool and pinball tables. 21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15. 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Jessica Armbruster

Food Truck Festival Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY 6.24

Uptown Food Truck Festival 2018

Calhoun Square

Most days, folks can find food trucks in downtown Minneapolis or outside of a brew hall, but nary a vehicle makes its way to Uptown. This Sunday, however, more than 65 trucks will stop by Calhoun Square to feed shoppers as they stroll along Hennepin Avenue. Choose from a wide variety of eats, including spicy Indian food, giant burritos, burgers, fried fish, cupcakes, and even cookie dough. Wash it down with beer, and enjoy live music throughout the day. For a complete lineup of trucks, visit www.uptownfoodtruckfestival.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

MONDAY 6.25

Archie Bongiovanni and Tristan Jimerson

Moon Palace Books

Someday, using gender-neutral pronouns will be as automatic as breathing. Until then, there’s A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns, a comic book that clarifies how to use they/them pronouns and why using inaccurate pronouns (or assuming what the correct ones are) is so hurtful. The book includes tips and scripts on how to ask about a person’s pronouns, what to say if you commit a pronoun faux paus or misgender someone, and how to be an ally to people who use they/them pronouns. There’s also advice and encouragement for those who use they/them pronouns and become frustrated navigating our binary-centric society. Local genderqueer artist and Daddy co-founder Archie Bongiovanni teamed up with cisgender male writer and restaurant owner Tristan Jimerson to create the guide; their humor and authentic repartee make learning about respectful pronoun use less uncomfortable and more fun. 7 p.m. Free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Erica Rivera