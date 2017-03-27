Powderhorn and Corcoran neighborhoods team up for a new art crawl

Each summer, the Powderhorn Art Fair -- which traditionally runs the same weekend as the Uptown Art Fair and, until recently, the Loring Park Art Fair -- features a local artists' showcase, demonstrating the talent that the neighborhood boasts.

This spring, they're teaming up with Corcoran neighborhood for one mega-weekend of activities. The COPA (Cocorcan and Powderhorn Artists) Art Crawl will take place on Saturday, May 6, the same day that the Midtown Farmers' Market kicks off their 15th anniversary season. The colorful and ever-popular MayDay Parade and Festival will be celebrated the following day on Sunday, May 7.

Details about the art crawl will be fleshed out in the coming weeks, but the organization's website states that studios, galleries, and artist homes will open up for a self-guided tour of the two neighborhoods. Expect to see a variety of casual receptions, art openings, sales, demonstrations, and more showcasing what the two neighborhoods have to offer.

Maps and guides will be available soon. In the meantime, you can follow COPA at copa-artcrawl.com.