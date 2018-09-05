Pottery fest, printmaking at Highpoint, and Somali art: A-List 9.5-11

THURSDAY 9.6

Marc Maron

Acme Comedy Co.

Depending on when you got on board, you may know Marc Maron as a standup comic, TV host, radio talk show personality, actor, or podcaster. Many people know him as the first and last things on that list. The New Mexico native started his comedy career in Boston before spending time in L.A. and eventually heading to New York. Along the way he co-hosted Short Attention Span Theater on Comedy Central, hosted a talk show on the now defunct Air America radio network, and kept doing standup. Seeming to always miss that one big break, he went back to Los Angeles and made his own. Partnering with his former Air America producer Brendan McDonald, he created the super-hit WTF podcast. The success of that show helped land him his own TV series, which ran for three seasons on IFC. More recently he’s been seen as Sam Sylvia in the Netflix series GLOW. Though he could easily fill a theater or rock club, Maron will perform in the element he prefers most: a comedy club. 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $33; tickets are sold out. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday—P.F. Wilson

American Pottery Festival at Northern Clay Center. L-R: Steven Godfrey, Sam Chung

FRIDAY 9.7

American Pottery Festival 2018

Northern Clay Center

Now in its 20th year, the American Pottery Festival brings talented artists from around the country to the Northern Clay Center. During the three-day celebration, there will be panel talks from visiting artists, gala parties with bubbly and appetizers, hands-on workshops for budding artists, and gallery tours exploring the space’s current exhibits, including a McKnight fellowship showcase. Perhaps the most highly attended event on the schedule is the fest’s ongoing sale, which boasts a mind-boggling variety of pieces—mugs, sculptures, plates, teapots—available for purchase. Whatever your aesthetic—Americana rustic, clean and modern, whimsical, traditional Asian style—you’ll discover something to match. Find the complete schedule of events at www.northernclaycenter.org. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $25 Friday; $5 Saturday and Sunday; $30-$65 workshop pass. 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

WAM-o-Rama

Weisman Art Museum

WAM-o-Rama, the Weisman Art Museum’s art party series, returns this week with a variety of offerings. Bohemian Press, makers of delightfully edgy greeting cards, posters, and calendars, will be on hand to make some live print art, including T-shirts. Hosts WAM Collective will give tours of the galleries, and Mesa Pizza will serve eats. The evening will also include live music from Papa Velvet & the Good Ghost, Henry James Patterson, and YAM HAUS, plus a dance performance from Anna Marie Shogren. Be sure to stop by the photo booth for a memento of your evening. 6 to 11 p.m. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.—Jessica Armbruster

Wait Until Dark

Theatre In the Round

Popularized by the 1967 film version starring Audrey Hepburn, Wait Until Dark remains one of the most renowned of stage thrillers, a claustrophobic potboiler pitting a blind housewife named Suzy against three menacing criminals. As written by Frederick Knott, the play is a masterwork of escalating tension, as the crooks initially assume false identities in an effort to dupe their intended victim. When their ruse begins to fall apart, more desperate measures are enacted. Jeffrey Hatcher’s 2013 update of the play retained all of the essential ingredients of nerve-rattling suspense while reinforcing the sinister atmosphere with classic noir sensibilities. This revision of Wait Until Dark serves as the basis for Theatre in the Round Players’ season-opener, a choice that should prove particularly intense within the intimate confines of the company’s signature circular stage. Hatcher’s version features a progressive depiction of the main protagonist. In an empowering break from the cliched role of an imperiled woman holding out for rescue, Suzy must utilize her own resourcefulness to turn the tables on her tormentors, particularly during the riveting climax in which Suzy relies on her blindness to make one heart-racing life-or-death gambit. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through September 30—Brad Richason

Cabarave: Ignited

The Lab Theater

Orchestrated around the dual goals of promoting diverse representation onstage and conjuring a communal atmosphere for the audience, performance collective Rathaus, Inc. has managed to reinvigorate the variety show. While the specifics of each Cabarave event differ (often being modeled around a topical theme), visitors can expect to be thrilled by an exhilarating exhibition of aerialists, acrobats, dancers, and frenetic flow artists. The production evolves from sequence to sequence accompanied by the live backing of vocalists and musicians, bringing a fluidity to the cabaret-style format. In between performances, audiences are welcome to mingle, observe painters at work, or just groove to the rhythms of a live DJ. Fusing theatrical experience with a cocktail party, Cabarave aims to have audiences feeling less like they’ve just witnessed a show and more like they’ve just left an unforgettable party. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25-$40. 700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377. Through Saturday—Brad Richason

New works at Rosalux L-R: Shannon Estlund, Melissa Borman

Melissa Borman, Shannon Estlund

Rosalux Gallery

Women and nature have always been inseparable, whether the context is biological, mythological, psychological, theoretical, medical, or academic. Still, when female artists turn their attention to the natural environment, the frisson that arises from seeing women in the wild—from a woman’s perspective—can be revelatory. Painter Shannon Estlund and photographer Melissa Borman return to the wild in dual exhibitions, with work that blends mystery with realism that takes viewers back to the primordial garden. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 7. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through September 30—Camille LeFevre

Collab

Soo Visual Arts Center

It’s not so much a trend, perhaps, as a return to the interdisciplinary collaborations that marked the fertile arts scene of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. We’re speaking here of dance in museums, or in the case of this event, an art gallery. Nonetheless, anytime Laurie Van Wieren is on the docket (who finally, at long last, was selected in 2018 as a McKnight Choreographer Fellow), it’s a cause for celebration—as well as forays into the silly and cerebral. Here she’s helping launch a new series, Collab, with contributions by collaborators that include an exhibition, a live reading, costumes, and environmental design. The unparalleled Judith Howard, along with Marggie Ogas and Lauren Coleman, accompany Van Wieren on the floor. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.—Camille LeFevre

Noah Gardenswartz

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Noah Gardenswartz’s stage manner is low-key, but he’s become more animated as his career moves forward. “I guess you could call it a natural progression,” he says. “I think just through performing more and more I might have gotten slightly more animated, but I would argue that my style in general is still very laid-back.” Having become a headliner, he’s very conscious of his pacing and delivery. “Over the last few years I’ve made an effort to not be monotone on stage,” he says. “With today’s shrinking attention spans, if you’re up there talking for an hour and not really moving or changing the tone of your voice, people tune out.” Gardenswartz mostly draws inspiration from his personal life, and while traveling to different cities helps that, he also likes to relax when he has the rare chance to do so. “I’d love to tell you that I have the energy to go be adventurous,” he admits. “If there is really something special in a particular city, then I’ll go see it. But since I live in New York City, which is such a hectic, fast-paced town, honestly when I get to a town with a slower pace I really enjoy doing nothing.” 16+. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. $16-$58.40. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday—P.F. Wilson

Wander through a sea of corn this fall. Severs Corn Maze

Sever’s Fall Festival 2018

Sever’s Corn Maze

Every fall, Sever’s in Shakopee invites you to get lost in a sea of corn. That might sound like a bummer, but it’s actually pretty fun. This year’s course is “under the sea” themed, which isn’t very fall-like, but should be a good challenge to explore and exit. Once you make your way out there’s plenty of family fun to be had, including hayrides, food trucks, circus performers, a and a pumpkin patch. Visit seversfallfestival.com for more info. 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, plus Friday, October 19; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, plus Thursday, October 18. $15; kids 3 and under free. 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee; 952-974-5000. Through October 28—Jessica Armbruster

Stand Out Prints: An International Juried Print Exhibition

Highpoint Center for Printmaking

Back for a fourth installation, this juried exhibition highlights the huge variety of styles that printwork can come in. The show features prints from 75 artists working around the world, and each was selected from over 900 applicants. Jan Jahnke celebrates nature with abstract pieces while Lynnette Black’s intaglio and stencil dances with details. Ellen Heck’s woodcut and tinted portraits are a sunny delight, and Linda Whitney captures movement and rich costume tradition in her print of Native dancers. See them all—and many more—at Highpoint. The opening reception is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 7, and will also include tours of the print shop. Free. 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

An installation by Presley Martin "This is Ours"

SATURDAY 9.8

This Is Ours: Our Park, Our Lake, Our Trash

Lake Hiawatha Park

What are we doing to preserve and protect the water that we love, revere, enjoy, and need in order to live? For three years, artist and activist Sean Connaughty has been wading into Lake Hiawatha to collect the trash that washes up on or near the shoreline. During this one-day exhibition, Connaughty and his collaborators will raise your consciousness. John Schuerman, whose politically inflected art is achingly humanist and emotionally resonant, is one of them. Erica Spitzer Rasmussen’s pop-up paper shop invites visitors to make paper from local flora. Presley Martin’s sculptures and installations are otherworldly, yet constructed from flotsam and jetsam. The event runs from sunrise to sunset, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4930.—Camille LeFevre

Second Saturday & Art Studio Garage Sale

California Building

Each month, artists in the California Building in northeast Minneapolis open their studios up for special sales, receptions, activities, and demonstrations. This weekend, however, they will expand the event with pop-up shopping that goes beyond typical art offerings. Oddities to be discovered include ballet slippers, old frames, art books, antique furniture, and scratch-and-dent art pieces at bargain prices. Check out the fourth-floor lobby, where one artist boasts that you’ll find tropical-themed items, kitschy knick-knacks, and possibly even a signed cookbook by Linda McCartney. For starving artists who need to get creative for cheap, many studios will also be selling things like secondhand art supplies and other related items. Stop by Mojo Coffee Gallery for free caffeinated beverages. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.—Jessica Armbruster

"Aragti Wadaag" Tariq Tarey, illustration by Amani M

Aragti Wadaag

Darul Quba Cultural Center

Soomaal House of Art is at it again, hosting its third-annual exhibition highlighting the talents of Somali artists here in the Twin Cities and around the world. Titled “Aragti Wadaag,” which means “shared vision,” the show features work by 12 artists: six from the U.S., two from the U.K., one from Canada, and one from Sweden. They’ll be showing their pieces in at the Darul Quba Cultural Center, a mosque located in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The collection includes drawings, photography, collage, painting, graphic design, poetry, illustrations, and installations made from metal, concrete, and wood. The reception this Saturday, September 8, features a tour of the exhibit, poetry readings, and a discussion with the artists from 5 to 8 p.m. 1501 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; 612-332-0104. Through September 30—Sheila Regan

He Said - She Said

New Hope Cinema Grill

Twin Cities comedians Miss Shannan and Shed G have both proven themselves to be master entertainers. But how will they do as life coaches? This Saturday at He Said - She Said, you’ll get three great shows for the price of one at New Hope Cinema Grill (and, mercifully, none of those shows include a second-run screening of Deadpool 2). First, you’ll get solo sets from both comedians, giving you the chance to see why they’ve been fixtures of the screen and the stage both locally and nationally for years. Miss Shannan is a regular part of The Jason Show, and has graced the airwaves as a DJ on a handful of Twin Cities stations. Shed G has been one of the most active and influential comedians in Minneapolis, helping to launch new showcases and comedy nights for black and urban comedians including his KMOJ Comedy Nights at the House of Comedy. After you’ve had the chance to laugh, both comedians will come together for a Q&A where you can ask them about anything, from love advice to career insights and everything in between. 8:30 p.m. $15. 2749 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope; 763-417-0017.—Patrick Strait

Siah Armajani Courtesy Walker Art Center

SUNDAY 9.9

Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Walker Art Center

There’s so much more to Siah Armajani’s work beyond the famous Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge connecting Loring Park and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Born in Tehran and now a longtime Minnesota resident, Armajani has created pieces that balance such art and architectural styles as abstraction, constructivism, and Bauhaus with social and political content, poetry, computer language, and Persian calligraphy. The Walker has teamed up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art to create this comprehensive retrospective. The exhibition includes 150-some maquettes from his “Dictionary for Building” series, during which he disassembled and reassembled elements of residential architecture. Sculpture, models, and collages from an array of other series reduce his otherwise monumental works to a viewable, digestible size. There will be a free artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 20. The exhibition is free with museum admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through December 30—Camille LeFevre

Borough Block Party 2018

Borough

The eats and drinks at Borough’s annual block party might be a little bougie, but after a summer of fried cheese, light beer, and meat on a stick, you might be ready for something a little more refined. This Sunday, the North Loop bar and restaurant will host an outdoor party featuring live music, drinks, and more. The music lineup includes Americana group Radda Radda, yacht rocker Al Church, funk group Pho, and rocking cover band Viva Knievel. Friendly dogs are also welcome. All ages. Noon to 8 p.m. Free. 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135.—Jessica Armbruster