Postcommodity makes art, not walls, along the border (and other creative events worth your time)

Three rock-star women artists are showing their work at the Katherine E. Nash Gallery at the University of Minnesota. Also, you may be interested in a new exhibit at Silverwood Park, a show at Bockley Gallery featuring an artist collective that’s challenging the idea of borders with large-scale outdoor installations, and an artists’ market at North Loop brewery Modist.

Postcommodity at Bockley Gallery

Where it’s at: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Bockley Gallery teams up with the Walker Art Center to bring artist collective Postcommodity to Minneapolis. The exhibition at Bockley will be based on the group’s 2015 outdoor installation, Repellent Fence, created along the U.S./Mexico border. In addition to the opening reception at Bockley on Friday, there’ll be an artist talk on Saturday at the Walker.

Why you should go: With the new administration ramping up deportations and trying to get a new wall erected on the southern border of the country, now is a good time for artists to engage with this idea of borders, especially when they cut through land occupied by people long before Europeans came. This work, created by indigenous artists, feel very relevant in our current political climate.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be a talk at the Walker at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show runs at the Bockley through April 15.

Lines Leading Nowhere

Where it’s at: Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: In conjunction with its exhibit, “Lines Leading Nowhere,” the Nash Gallery is holding a talk with the three up-and-coming artists featured: Lauren Flynn, Rose Sexton, and Kate Sheldon.

Why you should go: They say the future is female, so stay in the loop and check out this artist talk featuring three young female artists who are kicking some major butt in the art world here in the Twin Cities. Two artists help run local alternative art galleries (Flynn is at Yeah Maybe while Kate Sheldon is co-director of White Page). Sexton has shown at Mia and Highpoint Center for Printmaking, as well as across the country.

When: The artist talk and opening reception runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition runs through March 25.

Constructed Realities

Where it’s at: Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony.

What it’s about: Houseplants and national landmarks get an artist treatment when Donny Gettinger and Emily Swanberg exhibit their work at Silverwood Park. Re-imagining interior and exterior spaces, the two artists explore ways that humans exist in our natural and unnatural surroundings.

Why you should go: We don’t always pay attention to how constructed our realities really are. In our 21st-century reality, we live in a mostly human-made world with natural elements thrown in or seeping into the sidelines. Are we living in the Matrix? Come to the show to find out.

When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday.

Modist Market

Where it’s at: Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Minneapolis Craft Market makes a stop at the North Loop brewery Modist on Sunday with handmade jewelry, clothing, candles, printmaking, woodwork, ceramics, bath products, stationery, and more.

Why you should go: Drinking and shopping generally aren’t seen as things that go hand in hand, but that’s really something that should be changed. Have a pint, and check out unique crafts and gifts from local businesses and makers around the Twin Cities.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday.



