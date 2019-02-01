Post-vortex sales: Shop local at these events

You’re probably feeling a little stir crazy, considering practically everyone in the state worked from home or got some time off thanks to the insane temperature outside. So let’s celebrate the dramatic upswing of the weather and the end of the polar vortex (... for now) by doing a little shopping after your celebratory brunch.

It’s important to remember that these super-cold days can be really hard on local retailers who either suffer from reduced foot traffic or decide to close entirely. So if there are stores and vendors you love, support them post-extreme weather with your dollars and keep their doors open.

Walker Art Center

Valentine’s Day Pop-Up at the Walker Shop

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so treat your Valentine (or yourself!) to a pretty piece of locally-designed jewelry from the Walker Shop. They’re showcasing the work of four local jewelry designers: the bold brass of Dottir Jewelry, classic and elegant work by Helen Wang Jewelry, fun beaded pieces by Rubinski Works, and graphic pieces from EMdsign. Basically, if you’ve got a Valentine, there’s a piece of jewelry at the sale they’ll probably love. Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis)

L-R: Work by Sarah Ramsay, Madison Young, Hailey Strobel, and Alexis Frey. e.motion at the U

e.motion: University of Minnesota Senior Fashion Show

While it’s not a shopping event, the U of M’s 51st annual (!!!) senior fashion show, e.motion, takes place this weekend. Twelve senior designers will showcase their collections at Rapson Hall on campus, and it’s always a treat for the eyes no matter your personal fashion taste. Get dressed up, have a drink, and support the next generation of Minnesota fashion talent. Saturday, Feb. 2, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, find more info here. (Rapson Hall, 89 Church St. SE, Minneapolis)

MartinPatrick3

Martinpatrick3 Winter Sale

(Full disclosure: My husband is a senior sales staffer at Martinpatrick3.) The seasonal clearance sale is on and going strong at Martinpatrick3, the massive, enchanting menswear/design store in the North Loop. Did you know they have an entire room for their sale? Prices have been slashed on fall and winter pieces to make way for the eventual spring (it’ll be here! I promise!), so it’s the ideal time to stock up on sweaters, dress shirts, and more. Since it’s a seasonal sale there’s no firm end date, but shop early to get the best stuff. (Martinpatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis)

Weekend shopping ideas

If none of these events appeal to you, but you still want to do some shopping, why not make it an adventure? Head to St. Paul and meander down West Seventh to hit up Wescott Station Antiques, Sophie Joe’s Emporium, and Bearded Mermaid. Or go to brunch at Hi-Lo Diner and then visit Forage Modern Workshop and the Savers on Lake Street. (People are probably still Kondo-ing their life and donating good stuff.) When was the last time you wandered around Uptown? Kickstart your vacation or springtime shopping at Proper, Buffalo Exchange, June, and Covered, or wile away an hour drinking hot chocolate and buying books at Milkweed on Washington. Sounds like the ideal Saturday!

