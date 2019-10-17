Post parties, fall sales, vintage repair sessions, and more fashion happenings this week

You’re in luck if you feel the same way, because this weekend is full of fun fall shopping and style events, including a “luxe goth” fashion show, a 20% off sale, and an epic craft market that will make you want to kickstart your holiday shopping.

Fall Into Luxury

FGI Presents Fall into Luxury 2019

The fine folks at FGI (Fashion Group International) Minneapolis are feeling goth this fall, and they’re channeling that glamorous darkness into a luxe fashion show featuring pieces from local boutiques and designers, such as Golden Pearl Vintage, Martinpatrick3, Via’s Vintage, Joynoelle, and many more. The fashion show isn’t the only draw for this year’s event: In celebration of their fifth anniversary, the group is honoring local style icons and innovators. That includes Fashion Week MN’s Jahna Peloquin and Sarah Edwards, photographer Shelly Mosman, Minneapolis-based beauty brand Aveda, designers Tim and Thom Navarro. This is definitely an event to go all out for, so pull out that fabulous piece you’ve been saving for a special occasion. 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP) Thursday, October 17 at Aria (105 N. First St., Minneapolis). Find tickets here.

Cliche

Fall Sale at Cliché

If you’re still looking for a few more cold-weather pieces to add to your seasonal wardrobe, head to Cliché for their fabulous fall sale. Everything in the cozy local boutique will be 20% off all weekend long, so you can stock up on fall essentials -- jumpsuits, quirky patterned pieces, sweaters -- for less. Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20. Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Repair for Fall! Tailor, Fix, & Clean at June

Do you, like me, have a pile of shoes, sweaters, and pants that need repairing or special laundering? Does that pile collect dust way longer than it should? June knows our pain, and is hosting a special event to help you bring those pieces back to life so you can actually wear them again. Local laundry evangelist Patric Richardson of Mona Williams will be on hand to share his laundry genius, whole local shoe repair saviors Shooli will fix your tired soles and busted heels. Stitch It tailors will also be on hand to alter or repair your clothing; they’ll pin it up or take notes on what’s wrong and send it back to you when it’s finished. In the words of Ina Garten, “How easy is that?” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 19. June Resale, 3406 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.



L-R: Carousel & Folk, Duke Albert, Jac & Violet

Style Society’s Makers Mart

Kickstart your holiday shopping (sorry to say, but it’s just around the corner) or pick up a few treats for yourself at the Style Society craft market, featuring a giant list of local movers, makers, shakers, and creators, including Nice Nice Ceramics, Jac & Violet jewelry, Northeast boutique Duke Albert, Carousel and Folk vintage housewares, and Velvet & Vinyl Vintage. Enjoy refreshments from the Nolo Donut Cart and Wild Flyer Coffee. Sounds like the ideal Sunday, right? Hit up your favorite brunch spot, have a couple mimosas (or a couple lattes) and support the local makers, artisans, and vendors who make this city such a fabulous shopping destination. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 20. 3147 California St. NE, Suite 106, Minneapolis.