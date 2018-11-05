Post-election parties, yoga, and 'Feminasty' in Uptown: Free things to do this week

Ballot Cleanser: A Post-Vote Party

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Were all going to be a nervous wreck tomorrow. Bauhaus Brew Labs is hosting an extended happy hour open to all this evening so you can drink for cheap as the results roll in. From 5 to 10 p.m., this non-partisan party will offer $3 pints on all brews on tap. 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612- 276-6911.

Blue Wave Party

Black Dog Cafe

Meanwhile, over in St. Paul, Black Dog has gone partisan. They'll be screening election results on the wall, and bringing a laptop for viewing other stations will also be welcome. During the gathering, Black Dog will offer $5 Blue Wave shots, made with Tito’s, blue curaçao, and seltzer. Depending on how things turn out tomorrow, this could either a miserable or delightful party (but the hangover is probably guaranteed). 5:09 to 10:09 p.m. Tuesday. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Free Yoga Northeast

Northeast Park



Or maybe you just need to shut everything out for a moment of zen. Then consider heading to Northeast Park for their weekly free yoga session. Bring water and a yoga mat (there will be some mats available to borrow as well) and prepare to stretch and breath at this free class welcome to all skill levels. You'll find them inside the park's community building. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 1530 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

Erin Gibson

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Writer Erin Gibson takes on the patriarchy with comedy in her new book, Feminasty, a collection of essays on the many facets of oppression against women, including laws, economic power, societal expectations, and sexist language. Her essay on the word “girl,” for example, is a hilarious takedown on the incessant popularity of calling grown women girls. Gibson has a sharp, witty way of putting things, and isn’t afraid to make an outrageous joke, which is why you should head on over to Magers & Quinn to hear her read from her book. While the fight is long and hard, we gotta laugh every once in a while, too. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. --Sheila Regan

Love East Lake: Wishing Fence

Corner of Bloomington and Lake Street



This week, community members will convene on Lake Street in hopes of covering the fence at Lake Street and Bloomington with letters, thoughts, and wishes for the season, the future, and the neighborhood. Join them Wednesday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.