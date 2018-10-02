Portraits from South Africa, ArtCar party on the North Side, and other art happenings this week

Kealeboga Tlalang



Where it’s at: Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: South African artist Tlalang Kealeboga, whose solo exhibition is currently on view at Juxtaposition Arts, will discuss his work at this talk. Tlalang’s portraits, made of mixed-media collage, play off his interests in mathematics and science.

Why you should go: Kealeboga Tlalang, whose show at JXTA is his first solo exhibition in the U.S., has a fascinating personal history. Born in 1991 in a small village in South Africa, the artist made money for his family in elementary school through his skills as an artist. Later, he would attend the University of Johannesburg to study mathematics, but he eventually realized that his true love was art. Now, as an artist, he brings his scientific and mathematic aptitude into his artwork.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Silverwood Park hosts a juried art show. Ben Lanskey

Near and Far



Where it’s at: Three Rivers Park District— Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W, St. Anthony

What it’s about: Mary Bergs was this year’s juror for Silverwood Park’s juried show “Near and Far,” an exhibition that features artwork that aims to shift the viewer’s perception of the natural world.

Why you should go: It might be getting cold out, but we can still appreciate the natural beauty in the world around us thanks to these artists that foster our understanding of nature.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

"Responsibilities and Obligations" Racing Magpie

Responsibilities and Obligations: Understanding Mitákuye Oyásʼiŋ

Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Lakota women are featured in this traveling exhibition that investigates the concept of “mitákuye oyásʼiŋ," which roughly translates to “all my relatives” in Lakota. Co-curated by Lakota artists Mary V. Bordeaux, Clementine Bordeaux, and Layli Long Soldier, the exhibition first opened at Racing Magpie in Rapid City, South Dakota, and is traveling here for an opening reception this week.

Why you should go: This is a chance to see work by Native artists from one state over.

When: The opening reception is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

ArtCar + ArtBike Parade

Minnesota Art Car Rally



Where it’s at: Various stops in north Minneapolis, Golden Valley, Fridley, and Spring Lake Park.

What it’s about: The Art Car Parade heads to north Minneapolis and a few inner-ring northern and western suburbs for a day of cruising and hanging out, with contests, shopping, and art activities along the way.

For watching purposes, your best bet might be Victory Drive at 11:30 a.m., but you can also check out the art cars at 9:30 a.m. at Shop for Change in Golden Valley, noon at North Market in north Minneapolis, Grandpa’s Ice Cream in Fridley at 2 p.m., AX-MAN (with the mini RC Art Cars) in Fridley at 3:15 p.m., and the Blue Sun Soda Shop in Spring Lake Park at 4:30 p.m.

Why you should go: oni Warner, owner of the dragon car, recently suffered a massive heart attack. Funds collected during this ride will benefit her.

When: 9:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Saturday.