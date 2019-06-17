Porchfest in Kingfield, new art at Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and free movies this week

Jurassic Park

Every Monday evening this summer Surly Brewing is screening a classic blockbuster on the lawn. This week's screening is Jurassic Park, the original blockbuster featuring ravenous dinosaurs who teach a scientist the importance of procreating. Lawn chairs and blankets will be welcome, and there will be plenty of beer and eats to enjoy each week. 7:30 p.m. Mondays now through August 26. Free. Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040. --Jessica Armbruster

Indiana Jones

Mon., 9 p.m. Beltrami Park, Minneapolis.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

Mon., 6 to 10:30 p.m. Phalen Recreation Center, St. Paul.

Dunkirk

Tue., 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Park, Minneapolis.

Princess Bride

Wed., 9 p.m. Armatage Community Center, Minneapolis.

Captain Marvel

Thu., 9:03 p.m. Farview Park, 621 N. 29th Ave., Minneapolis.

Kingfield PorchFest 2019

Wander through the neighborhood and stop and listen to area musicians, both amateur and pro, playing sets on porches and in backyards. Participating musicians include Tiny Bubbles, Heartfelt, Wilkinson James, and Spaghetti Monetti & the Sauce, and styles and genres include ukulele, acapella, rockabilly, jazz, and more. Thu., 6-9 p.m. Kingfield Neighborhood, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Shadows at the Crossroads

A long time in the making, these seven sculptures, created collaboratively by iconic Twin Cities artists Seitu Jones and Ta-coumba T. Aiken, continue a project the two made for Nicollet Mall in 1992. Each piece features a shadow/silhouette of a community member, chosen by the Walker Art Center Teen Arts Council, and is embedded with a verse by poet Rosemary Soyini Vinelle Guyton. It’s a lovely tribute not only to the community, but to Jones and Aiken, who have spent decades contributing meaningful sculpture, public works, and public art in the Twin Cities. Thursday’s public reception will include tours, remarks from both artists, and a poetry reading from Guyton. 5 to 8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Camille LeFevre

