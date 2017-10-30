The Dumpster

Asian fusion bar Dumpling is putting on a Halloween costume this Monday and turning into the Dumpster, a pop-up dive bar. There will be Heggies pizza-inspired dumplings on the menu, as well as drink specials throughout the night. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be given to the top looks. Karaoke will round out the fun. Monday, 8 p.m. to midnight. 4004 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-8795.

Halloween at Viking

While most venues will be charging a cover fee Tuesday night, the Viking Bar is keeping their party free and with lots of punk, rock, and garage tunes. Music starts early with Cerveza Muscular, followed by Street Hassle, Buffalo Sleeper, and Marcus Noise. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

Open Studios in Northeast

Northeast Minneapolis is for art lovers. That’s especially true this week, as three major art hubs will be opening their doors for demonstrations, sales, receptions, and other fun. Things kick off on with Third Thursdays, then the party continues through Sunday. Art This Way is at Solar Arts Building (711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis) offers a variety of local artists hosting activities. Saturday’s festivities will be geared toward book lovers, with Sunday featuring plenty of kid-friendly things to do. You can stop by Indeed Brewing as well for a pint. Open Casket at Casket Arts Community (681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551) will host jewelry makers, sculptors, and more. There will be live Americana music all weekend on the fourth floor, and Gastrotruck will be stopping by. The epic Art Attack, celebrating two decades this year, at Northrup King Studios (1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612) will showcase over 300 artists. Be sure to check out the exhibition featuring artifacts, ephemera, and tales from the building’s 100-year history. Event schedules vary slightly at each venue, but the general hours this weekend are: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. All of these events are free, and there’s easy parking at each site as well.