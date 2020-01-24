Saint Paul Winter Carnival Shari L. Gross

FRIDAY:

2020 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

For 134 years, Minnesota has been celebrating winter and showing the world that the weather here isn’t so scary. The party returns this January for 11 days of chilly fun. That includes parades, like the nighttime Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade and the daytime march for King Borealis. Rice Park is home to the beautiful ice sculptures and the ice bar, where you can order up beer, wine, and specialty drinks. The area will host a slew of happenings, including family festivals, a local makers’ mart, a '90s night, and a dog-friendly happy hour with Hops & Hounds. The Vulcan Snow Park at the Minnesota Fairgrounds is also stacked with things to see and do, such as snow sculpting contests, the giant snow slide and maze, sporting events and competitions, and snowboarding demos. For a complete schedule of events, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Daily from Jan. 23-Feb. 2; Most events are free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111. —Jessica Armbruster

U.S. Pond Hockey Championship 2020

Every year, in the dead of winter, hockey teams come together to compete in one of the most epic amateur sporting tourneys in the nation. Players come from all walks of life and backgrounds; some are retired professional athletes, others have simply been playing for years at their local pond. Some are from the Twin Cities, and some are from Canada and beyond. Divisions include youth, men, women, and rink rat, for those who are 40 and up, with the winner taking home the Golden Shovel. For those not competing, a warming tent will offer beer and eats from Green Mill, and there will be a special section for an all-ages open skate. For complete game schedules, see the official U.S. Pond Hockey website, uspondhockey.com. 5-9 p.m. Jan. 23; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 24; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Jan. 25-26; Free. Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

River Sinclair

With McVicker, Split Fountain, and Oeurth 9 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Andy Ulseth

With Nallo and Junior Choir. 10 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"2019 McKnight Printmaking Fellowship Exhibition" at Highpoint Center for Printmaking L-R: Justin Quinn, Jenny Schmid

2019 McKnight Printmaking Fellowship Exhibition

This week, Highpoint is hosting a reception for the McKnight Foundation’s first printmaking fellows, Jenny Schmid and Justin Quinn. The program was established in 2019, and the first recipients were chosen by a jury of prestigious curators, including Portland Art Museum’s Mary Weaver Chapin and Denver Art Museum’s John Lukavic. The two artists received $25,000, and were able to use Highpoint’s printmaking studio, get technical support, and host studio visits. Schmid, a professor at the University of Minnesota, has been continuing her work of combining mythical characters with contemporary situations using intaglio, lithography, and public art performance. Meanwhile, Quinn takes a tactile, almost sculptural approach to his intricate works on paper. See their new pieces and take in a conversation between Schmid and Quinn led by Faye Hirsch, senior editor at for Art in America, on Friday, January 24, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. —Sheila Regan

Double Release

Featuring a Peanut Butter Cup Stout and PB&J BA Black Ale. 3-11 p.m. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 Ninth St. E, Unit 127, St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Minneapolis Art Lending Library Winter Lending Event

Patrons check-out original artwork for a three-month period. More info at www.artlending.org. In the Powderhorn Recreation Center. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.

L-R: Jamel Shabazz, 'Father and Sons,' Harlem, c. 1990; Gordon Parks, 'Black Muslim Schoolchildren,' c. 1963 L-R: Collection of Minnesota Museum of American Art/©The Gordon Parks Foundation; courtesy the artist and the MMAA

A Choice of Weapons, Honor, and Dignity

The camera, particularly in the hands of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz, is a powerful weapon through which black dignity, humor, and humanity are unflinchingly documented. Parks famously captured life from the Jim Crow era through the Civil Rights movement, creating now-iconic images of emotional and socio-political resonance. Inspired by Parks’ work, Shabazz has been chronicling youth culture, the hip-hop scene, and black visual culture. Together, these champions of black life have documented an evolution of empowerment. Robin Hickman-Winfield, CEO and executive producer of SoulTouch Productions and a great-niece of Parks’, curated the exhibition. The show opened yesterday. Free. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571. —Camille LeFevre

Studio Deep

Featuring Chuck Love, 22 Weeks, and John Benson, hosted by Tony Fuel. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24; Free. AC Hotel by Marriott Minneapolis Downtown, 401 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-0700.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Double Shift

Group exhibition featuring the work of MCAD staff. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

"Four Stories" at MCAD

Four Stories: Gina Adams, Megan Pahmier, Nirmal Raja, James Stephens

Group show. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24. Daily from Jan. 21-March 1; Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Skate the Star

Mall of America ice skating rink, located on the North Entrance. All proceeds from skate rentals go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Daily from Dec. 14-Feb. 2; Free; $5 skate rentals. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Stephanie Land

Author presents her memoir, 'Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.' 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

"The Beginning of Everything" Clarence Morgan, 'Nothing is Apparent'

SATURDAY:

The Beginning of Everything

Yes, they’re all artists. But what else do Henri Matisse, Jean Dubuffet, and Käthe Kollwitz have in common? What about such local luminaries as Leslie Barlow, Harriet Bart, Frank Big Bear, Jonathon Thunder, Jim Denomie, and John Schuerman? Drawing. Whether as a way of exploring a project’s inception or as an aesthetic end in itself, drawing is one of the most primal of artistic expressions. In this exhibition, featuring work by nearly 100 artists, the variety of ways in which artists’ past and present deploy the act of drawing receives attention—with results as astounding as they are diverse in technique and subject matter. A public reception will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 25. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518. —Camille LeFevre

Queen of Swords Press Third Birthday Party

Celebration of the 3rd birthday of Minneapolis' woman-run, queer-run, and wind-powered publishing company, featuring books, prize drawings, snacks, and fun. 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. The Irreverent Bookworm, 5163 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-500-4339.

SolidState

With Florida Brothers Band, Wage Future, and Low Rats. 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"The Medium is the Message" at Gallery 427

Northrup King Nights

Featuring 65 or so open studios. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Medium is the Message

Work by Amanda Pearson, Paige Hanenburg, Mandy Madsen, and Chelsea Reeck. In Gallery 427. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

HopCat's Anniversary Party

Featuring a line up of rare beers, free Cosmik Fries for all from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a Cosmik Fries Eating Contest at 3 p.m. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. HopCat, 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-276-5555.

Mike Marks, "No Trace"

Mike Marks: No Trace

Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

The Great Mystery Soda Challenge

Guess the flavor of 10 mystery sodas for a chance to win prizes. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Sun Soda Shop, 1625 Cty Hwy 10, Spring Lake Park; 763-432-0704.

Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Lake Harriet Kite Festival 2020

Featuring s'mores, ice fishing, music, fat bikes, storytelling, MIA art projects, and kite sales benefiting the East Harriet Neighborhood Association. 12-4 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.

Omar Abdulkarim

8-11 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.

Dogs can come in from the cold at Minneapolis Cider Company Nedopekin Yuriy

SUNDAY:

Pop-Up Indoor Dog Park

During the warmer months in Minnesota, dog parks become hot spots for pups and their humans. It’s a place to meet new buddies, sniff butts, and burn off some excess energy. In the wintertime, however, dogs can get cabin fever as much as their human friends. Walks become shorter, taking a dump outside in the cold is less fun, and the parks are less frequented. But this Sunday at Minneapolis Cider Company, the dog park moves inside for a day of fun regardless of the weather. Well-behaved beasts will be invited to run, jump, and explore a 4,000-square-foot pop-up park (we’re guessing that the space’s pickleball court is being repurposed for the afternoon). Meanwhile, good boys and girls can have their own kind of fun while enjoying drinks from the bar. 1-5 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1357. —Jessica Armbruster

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.