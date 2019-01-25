Pond Hockey Championships, Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Art Sleds: 57 free things to do this weekend

Image courtesy the Saint Paul Winter Carnival

FRIDAY:

2019 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Ice palaces! Royalty! Buttons! Cats! For 10 days, our state capital becomes the winter wonderland of the Midwest, with more than 250,000 people filling the frozen streets. There are three parades (Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade, King Boreas Grand Day Parade, and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade, which are also the three coolest parade names ever), a frozen 5K/10K/half marathon, the Saintly City Cat Show, ice skating, a snowplow competition, and the coronation of the Winter Carnival Royal Family. There are barstool and lawnmower races, Polar Plunges, and other competitions, giving you the opportunity to make the event your own. It’s kind of like the State Fair, except you’re shivering instead of sweating, and with ice sculptures instead of butter. The reality is that it’s going to be freezing in January and February whether we like it or not. This is your chance to not only defy the cold, but to celebrate it to the fullest. For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Daily from Jan. 24-Feb. 3; Many events are free; some charge admission prices. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. --Patrick Strait

You’ll want to check online or call the hotline in case of sever weather, but events scheduled tonight include:

2019 Multi-Block Ice Carving Competition

Now through Saturday. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.



Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition

Friday-Sunday. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.



Country Flannel Night

With live music from the Plott Hounds and Tim Sigler. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

2019 U.S. Pond Hockey Championship

Again this year on Lake Nokomis, hundreds of hockey players of all ages and abilities, along with tens of thousands of spectators, will brave the elements and pack the ice for four days of raw outdoor hockey, just how the hockey gods intended. For over a decade, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships has attracted hockey nuts from all over the U.S. and Canada, as semi-pros, college standouts, and old guys who aren’t ready to hang up the skates square off in hopes of securing the coveted Golden Shovel. There are numerous divisions, allowing men and women of all ages and experiences to channel their inner Charlie Conway, while curious onlookers spend the day playing “Are my fingers missing or just cold?” Food and beer are available for purchase, so you can make a whole day (or four) out of it, but be warned: The warming tent where everyone huddles when they aren’t on the ice smells like hundreds of sweaty hockey players. Needless to say, the Pond Hockey Championships aren’t for the weak. For complete game schedules, see the official U.S. Pond Hockey website, www.uspondhockey.com. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis. –Patrick Strait



5th Anniversary Party

Weeklong celebration featuring food and drink specials, music from Corey Medina (Fri.) and Sessions Drum and Bass (Sat.), a bags tournament on Sat., and a bacon raffle (Sun). Daily from Jan. 22-27; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Cave Paintings

With Laura Hugo. 9 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Jayso Creative

With Karson Blu, Mikah Junior, Young Drako, and GJ Taye Drina. 10 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Minneapolis Art Lending Library Winter Lending Event

Patrons check-out original artwork for a three-month period. Event located at the Powderhorn Park Recreation Center. More info at www.artlending.org. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.

Roman Verostko

Roman Verostko and the Cloud of Unknowing: A Retrospective Exhibition

Work from the emeritus professor at MCAD. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 25. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



Richfield Winter Market

Featuring seasonal foods, crafts, and gifts from local vendors, with live music from local musicians. 3-6 p.m. Jan. 25; 3-6 p.m. Feb. 8; 3-6 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield; 612-861-9360.

"Ruth Crane: A Collector's Journey"

Ruth Crane: A Collector's Journey

Featuring new work by ceramicists from across the country. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 25. Free. Goldstein Museum of Design, 1985 Buford Ave., 346 McNeal Hall, St. Paul; 612-624-7801.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



We Are All MLK: Promoting Beloved Community

Featuring blanket and care package assembly for those in need, panel discussion, soul food dinner, and keynote address by Dr. Miriam 'Duchess' Harris. 2-8 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. Minneapolis Community and Technical College, 1501 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-659-6000.



Wintertide 2019: A Biennial Juried Art Exhibition

Group show featuring work by members of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Fri., Jan. 25. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.

"The Natural and Surreal"

The Natural and Surreal Reception

6-8 p.m. Fri. Coffman Memorial Union Art Gallery, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Zach Vertin

Author presents his new book, 'A Rope from the Sky,' in conversation with Mary Curtin. 7 p.m. Jan. 25; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

SATURDAY:

Art Sled Rally

There’s something joyously ridiculous about art sleds. Each year, neighbors, friends, and families come together to create contraptions that bring warmth to our cold hearts in the dead of winter. Sure, these may not be structurally sound. But the sheer glee that comes from people sending their piece de resistance down a hill in Powderhorn Park is just the kind of thing we need in January. Past years have seen a variety of characters and creations make their way—often pretty slowly—to the bottom. Oompa Loompas, a Zamboni sled, child pirates, and LEGOs (riding the double-decker couch from the movie, no less) have ridden the snow. Who knows who—or what—will be racing this year? Find more info at artsledrally.com. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141. –Jessica Armbruster

Bitter Ghost

With Lovely Dark and Witch Watch. 9 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Brian Zirngible (EP Release Show)

With Nighthowlers and J. Bell & the Lazy Susan. 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112.

Today's events:

Amateur Snow Sculpting Contest

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.



The King Boreas Grand Day Parade

Featuring dozens of bands, floats, and the newly crowned King Boreas and his Royal Family. Parade travels along West Seventh Street from Smith Avenue to Rice Park. Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

No Bagel Wasted Haley Marie Photography

No Bagel Wasted Release Party

Party celebrating a beer, made from bagels helping TC Food Justice's effort to reduce food waste and hunger. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Thakapsicapi at Bde Unma: Ball Game on the Frozen Lake

Learn to play lacrosse. Bring a stick or borrow one at the event. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Lake Harriet (Bde Unma), 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Lake Street Saturdays Plaza Mexico

Lake Street Saturdays: Plaza Mexico

Small business pop-ups featuring food, music, books, and more. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Plaza Mexico Centro Comercial & Food Court, 417 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4433.

The Great Went

With Short Timer and Foxbender. 10 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Peace Life

All ages. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Fig + Farro, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-208-0609.

"SweetArt Salon" Kyle Fokken

Northrup King Nights

Featuring over 70 open studio and special gallery events. Saturday, 6-10 p.m Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Related happenings:

The Color Series: Part 2, Red

Group show featuring work by Betsy Ruth Byers, Kate Casanova, Jil Evans, Jodi Reeb, Cameron Zebrun, and Patrick K. Pryor. Artist reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 26. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.

Only Human

Group show of figurative and portrait artists. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 26. Free. Gallery 427, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-321-1046.



SweetArt Salon at Northrop King Building

Group show in gallery #332, featuring 'The Best of the Rest: A Delicious History of the SweetArt Salon.' Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 26. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Ta-coumba Aiken, 'Say What'

Ta-coumba Aiken: Rhythm Patterns

Hotel art exhibitions that are curated to introduce local artists to visitors have been happening around the Twin Cities for a while now. Kolman & Pryor Gallery has the inside track at the Hewing Hotel, where it shows its own artists. Gallery 13 has been doing small shows at Aloft Hotel, and is now deepening that engagement with an exhibit by one of our most eminent painters: Ta–coumba Aiken. In addition to his long history as an arts administrator, public artist, educator, and activist, Aiken is well known for his lively, musical artworks on canvas and paper. Think jazz: pattern, repetition, improvisation in a continuous stream of innovation and revolution. It’s time more non-locals know about Aiken and his work. The opening reception runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 17, and there will be a artist’s talk on Saturday, January 26, at 2:30 p.m. Free. Aloft Minneapolis, 900 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-455-8400. –Camille LeFevre

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Relive the pageantry, high stakes, and dead bodies of Drop Dead Gorgeous when the Saloon screens the cult classic this weekend. The film features an all-star cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Murphy, Allison Janney, Denise Richards, and Amy Adams in her first big film (she was working at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres when she auditioned). This movie, filmed in Minnesota, is always worth watching—what’s more enticing than watching teen pageant contestants knocking each other off in pursuit of the title? The evening is hosted by drag performer B. Louise, who screens camp movies the last Saturday of each month. There will be popcorn, games, a $10 beer bust, and, of course, plenty of cheeky commentary. Pageant costumes are encouraged, but not required. Visit the event’s Facebook page to RSVP. 18+. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835. –Sheila Regan

Lake Harriet Kite Festival

18th Annual Kite Festival

This Saturday, Lake Harriet will be the site a wintertime party for families. The frozen ice will host a variety of fun, including kites of all shapes and sizes taking to the sky. Bring your own, or simply watch the experts from the Minnesota Kite Society do their thing. Other activities include snowshoeing, ice fishing, and fat tire bike riding. A bonfire where you can roast marshmallows will help warm you up, and there will also be a heated tent featuring live entertainment from the folks at the Art Shanty Projects. The nonprofit organization hosted its festival at Lake Harriet last year, and will return next year. After the main event, stay with the Shanty crew, who will host a benefit party in the tent featuring bingo and more until 7 p.m. 12-4 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6475. –Jessica Armbruster



Back Alley

8:30 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

"Fascinators' Ellen Heck

Fascinators: Ellen Heck

Americans seemingly can’t get enough of the British monarchy. Our fascination with all things royal extends to the extravagant headgear that members of the court are seemingly compelled, per royal edict, to wear on special occasions. For that reason alone, Ellen Heck’s prints of no-nonsense girls wearing möbius strips or other mathematical or paradoxical figures perched on their heads is intriguing. And hilarious. But they also convey, in amazing fashion, the thought process of the subjects in these portraits. Heck uses woodcut, drypoint on copper, and hand painting in creating these works, which bring the inner lives of these soon-to-be young women to the fore. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 26. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. –Camille LeFevre



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Miss Georgia Peach 50th Birthday Bash with The Vikings

Featuring Steve Baise and Morten Henriksen with DJ Dave the Spazz. 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Free; donations accepted. Eagles Club #34, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-729-4469.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Winter Festival

Featuring items from over 60 artists, vendors, and small businesses from the upper Midwest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26; Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.

Let's Go 2!

Exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints, and editions by local, national and international artists. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333.

SUNDAY:



Today's events:

Vulcan Fun Day

Carnival fun includes a giant snow slide, firetruck, snowy treasure, a snow maze, and more. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.



2019 Individual Block Ice Carving Competition, Artisan Division

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

UCare Sunday Music in the Park

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery Happy Hour

Featuring wine samples. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. The Ice Bar at Kellogg Mall Park, 62 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony

Sunday, 2-3:15 p.m.

**

Beach Party: Prohibition

Standup and sketch show hosted in the storage room of a comic book store featuring Kate McCarthy,

Devohn Bland, Cooper Van Grol, Courtney Baka, and David Harris. Sunday, 8-9:30 p.m. Mead Hall, 1425 Lasalle Ave., Ste B2, Minneapolis.

Lakes & Legends Game Night

Open board gaming. Sunday, 4-11 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Mic Night

Every 4th Sun.; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.