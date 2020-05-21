Poll: Would you attend the 2020 Minnesota State Fair?

Minnesota State Fair is expected to announce its intentions for 2020 tomorrow. Fair board has a regular meeting; fair officials have been telling vendors, exhibitors they expect to make final decision soon, so vendors & exhibitors aren't stuck on short notice. @mprnews — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) May 21, 2020

Due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, daily gatherings of 200,000 sweaty fairgoers from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7 risk turning the Great Minnesota Get-Together into the Great Minnesota Get-Sick-Together. (Editor's note: The writer is very pleased with this wordplay.)

"I think it will be difficult to see a State Fair operating,” Gov. Tim Walz said last month. "I don’t know how you social distance in there."

So, for the purposes of the following poll, let's say the fair gets a green light tomorrow: Is there any chance in hell you'd even attend?