Poll Results: Is this Uptown? Answers, ranked. (Spoiler: Williams Peanut Bar IS Uptown)

For this very scientific survey, we included images from Google Street, our story archives, Getty images, and a few from my Instagram account. Below are the fascinating results, from the biggest "yeahs" to the lowest "nays." Disclaimer: Yes, I understand that the inconsistent number of voters on each image also impacts ranking, but unlike varying definitions of Uptown, we're trying to keep it simple here.

Starting with the winner: Behold! Williams Peanut Bar is the most Uptown of all the images presented. When you think of "Uptown," of all the choices we gave you, this is it. The people have spoken.

Yeah, this is obviously very Uptown. Good call.

This psychic on Lake Street just a few blocks from the Chain of Lakes? Super Uptown.

This signage at LynLake Brewery is very Uptown, says the people.

The Uptown Diner is... Uptown!

An Uptown of yesteryear (about 10-11 months ago).

Bryant-Lake Bowl is more Uptown than nah.

This hipster dog is Uptown.

This sign, photographed at Garfield and 33rd, is Uptown.

This lost limb, found in south Minneapolis, is Uptown.

Once located at Lake Street and Grand Avenue, Uptown Pizza was Uptown (RIP).

This stock photo is Uptown enough to be Uptown.

So is this stock photo.

Liquor Lyle's is barely Uptown, as is sexy Uptown hotel Moxie.

Avocado toast and CC Club are almost tied? Good luck finding the two hanging out together...

Red Dragon/Hum's didn't quite make the Uptown cut (they're more Wedge anyway...).

These turkeys crossing the street at Nicollet and 34th aren't quite Uptown enough.

Pizza Luce Uptown, located on Lyndale at 32nd, has tied with this stock photo of a yuppy on a roof.

Most weren't fooled by this Cheapo on Nicollet, not to be confused with the one that was on Lagoon...

This lumberjack stock photo is NOT Uptown. But is maybe the next Bachelor?

Get out of here, you!