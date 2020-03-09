POLL: How many copies of Southside Pride did you find in your yard this weekend?

Maybe you put your snow shovel away. Maybe you got your bike out the garage for that first ride of the season.

Or maybe you scooped up the multiple copies of Southside Pride that had been rotting underneath the snow in your front yard all winter.

For as long as anyone can remember, Southside Pride has been published monthly and delivered hourly throughout south Minneapolis. Like the snow that buries it every year, the newspaper falls freely and unasked for from above. And only after the springtime melt can you see just how many issues were scattered around your yard throughout the winter.

This year, we wanted to honor the bounty of Southside Prides we all discover every spring with a special poll. So if you live in south Minneapolis, please participate. And remember, print’s not dead. It’s just been buried under several feet of snow.