Political art from Native artists, personal works from an LGBTQ artist, and other shows worth your time

Opening: “Bring Her Home 2019”



Where it's at: All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

What it's about: A year ago, All My Relations Gallery presented a powerful exhibition, curated by local artist Angela Two Stars, themed around the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement. The exhibit featured work by both established and emerging Indigenous artists that touched on sexual exploitation and violence that has reached crisis levels in the U.S. and Canada.

This year, Two Stars will again curate a new “Bring Her Home” exhibition, featuring a new selection of artists: Jaune Quick-To-See Smith, Karen Goulet, Angela Babby, Wade Patton, Leah Yellowbird, and others. The exhibition opening follows the MMIW March, which happens earlier in the day. The march, organized by a coalition of Native organizations, begins at 11 a.m. at the Minneapolis American Indian Center.

Why you should go: Last year's exhibition wove personal narratives with politics for an impressive and heartbreaking show. With the same curator at the helm, the new exhibition should be moving, and get people thinking about what needs to shift in our society to protect Native and Indigenous women.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Rodrigo Hernandez

Opening: “A Complete Unknown by Rodrigo Hernandez”



Where it's at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Mexican artist Rodrigo Hernandez is the latest artist to be featured at Midway Contemporary Art.

Why you should go: Currently on the shortlist for the Future Generation Art Prize, Mexico City-born artist Hernandez just closed exhibitions in Brussels, Mexico City, and Kiev, with a new exhibition opening up later this month in Madrid. His past work interrogates and reinvents modernist patterns and structures, taking cues from art history to inform his work.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday

Margarita Sikorskaia

Opening: Margarita Sikorskaia: “Origins”

Where it's at: Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis

What it's about: Russian American artist Margarita Sikorskaia has illustrated a number of children's books in recent years, including If You Look Up to the Sky, created with writer Angela Dalton, and Big Cat, Little Fox with Cheryl Stephan. However, it's been a while since Sikorskaia has exhibited her work publicly. That changes this week when the locally based artist shares her recent paintings.

Why you should go: Sikorskaia's paintings carry both an eroticism and a familial intimacy. Her thick-bodied figures evoke emotion and curiosity, and her lush colors draw you in.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

"Of the North" at Public Functionary Jacob Aaron Schroeder

Opening: “Of the North: An installation by Jacob Aaron Schroeder”



Where it's at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Jacob Aaron Schroeder reflects on what it's like to exist in the world as a queer person. He does this through mixed media and sculptures in this latest exhibition at Public Functionary. This confessional show shares the artists' vulnerabilities as he offers up a healing space.

Why you should go: Jacob Aaron Schroeder doesn't try to speak for others in the LGBTQ community; rather, his work is specific to his own experiences. Schroeder creates an intimate space to reflect on issues he has dealt with in his own life, while considering how those might reverberate in explicit and more tangential ways to a broader community.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday