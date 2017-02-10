Planned Parenthood party to feature 'mind-blowing' condom fashion, music, pop-up shops

The annual fundraiser is celebrating 100 years of PP, and you better believe there'll be a "condom couture" runway event featuring "mind-blowing"/rubbery looks by Twin Cities designers Tracy Fletcher, Akua Gabby, Kerry Riley, Joynoelle, and House of Nguyen.

Also on tap: Music from locally launched 2014 The Voice semi-finalist Kat Perkins; pop-up shops from area retailers; and lots and lots of models.

It all goes down 7-10 p.m. at International Market Square in Minneapolis. Tickets run $30 to $3,000 (!), but those four-figure VIP passes are already sold out.

Planned Parenthood, of course, is the vital women's health resource with more than 600 clinics around the U.S. Check out this 2016 Rolling Stone piece on the Republican campaign to dismantle it. "Ready or Hot" benefits Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota.