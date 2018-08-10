The RickMobile is in town Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

Rickmobile

This highly photogenic pop-up shop features exclusive and custom-designed Rick and Morty collectibles. 5-8 p.m. Bad Axe Throwing, 2505 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis; 888-435-0001.

Blaha

With Cysters and the Cult of Lip. 10 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Vaz

With Alvola, Elrond, and Psychomantic the Ritual Death Cult. 9 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Get into the Irish spirit at Harriet Island. Patrick McNeil

Irish Fair of Minnesota 2018

Each summer, the Irish and Irish at heart descend on St. Paul for three days of food, music, and a couple of pints. The annual Irish Fair has been taking place at Harriet Island since 2001, drawing upward of 100,000 people each year. The event is entirely not-for-profit, with all proceeds being reinvested into Minnesota’s Irish cultural community, or shared with new immigrant groups through the Legacy Fund. Highlights of the weekend include the Celtic Kitchen, where you can try samplings of Irish dishes; a children’s area with games, music, face painting, and Baaary the Sheep, the mascot of the annual Irish Fair; a music workshop tent; and more. This is known as one of the most authentic Irish festivals in the country, and continues to grow every year. There’s even a Mass on Sunday at 9 a.m., so you can be a good Irish Catholic before getting your Sunday Funday started. No need to dust off your green beer-stained leprechaun outfit for this one; just show up ready to eat, drink, dance, and revel in the luck of the Irish. Find more info at www.irishfair.com. 3-11 p.m. Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 12; Free. Harriet Island, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. –Patrick Strait

Music & Movies: Roma di Luna and 'Hidden Figures'

Live performance followed by movie screening. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



Poetry in the Park

Reading with Diane Seuss, Caitlin Bailey, Sumita Chakraborty, Roy Guzman, Christopher Santiago, and Michael Torres. 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The artist is heading to Denver soon. Kate Casanova

Kate Casanova: Underbelly

Sculptor and multimedia artist Kate Casanova has long beguiled, intrigued, and mystified us with her evolving artist practice—including chairs and automobiles festooned with living, growing mushrooms. Now she has accepted a position as assistant professor of sculpture at the University of Denver. Our loss is certainly their gain. Before she leaves, Public Functionary is having a blow-out exhibition of sculpture and video in which Casanova continues her exploration of natural phenomena, artificial material, and the posthuman body. It’s heady stuff, but also exhilarating in its sheer brilliance and extremism. Get another look before this interdisciplinary artist goes supernova. There will be an opening reception from 7 p.m. to midnight Fri., Aug. 10. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. –Camille LeFevre

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Twin Cities Polish Festival

Featuring food, film screenings, dance competitions, music, beer, and more. For more info visit www.tcpolishfestival.org. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 11; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12; Free. Old Main Street, 55 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Night Market

Shopping for vintage wares can be a bit like a treasure hunt. After a day of store-hopping you might come up with nothing, but when you do discover that rare find, it’s the best thing ever. This weekend, retro-minded Twin Citians will have a few opportunities to dive into collections where they just might find that key piece they’ve been dreaming about. The monthly, traveling Minneapolis Vintage Night Market is setting up shop at Modist this Friday. Check out well-kept items from independent sellers. There’s A2ndhandhome, whose collection includes wooden bowls, quirky glassware, and gardening books from other eras. Old Soul Boutique has things like hot pink floral frocks, mod wardrobe additions, and yellow sundresses with rainbow belts. Other participating shops include Lighthorse Studios, Ruffled Vintage, and Dinosaur Hampton, whose new embroidery on vintage denim is highly coveted. The best part? Even if you come up empty-handed, at least there’s good beer to be had a few feet away. Also, be sure to check out Sunday’s Back Alley Bazaar III from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Golden Pearl Vintage (507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-378-3978) if Friday’s happening doesn’t sate your sartorial thirst. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. –Jessica Armbruster



Tending the Soil: Black August

Month-long meditation on the past, present, and future of Black revolutionary struggles, featuring a group art show, with community dinners from 5:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

You could say the 2016 Pizza Luce Block Party looked a lil something like this. Billy Briggs

SATURDAY:



Pizza Luce Block Party 2018

Featuring a specialty brew from Surly, Luce Lime Lager, pizza, and live music from Polica, Shredders, Dizzy Fae, Kitten Forever, Birthday Suits, Ness Nite, and Circus of the West. 12-10 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Pizza Luce Downtown, 119 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-7359.

Dalton and Wade's First Anniversary Party

Featuring Americana Happy Hour with Bill Deville, live music, special whiskey flights, screening of 'Road House,' and costume contest. 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Aug. 11; Free. Dalton and Wade, 323 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-236-4020.



Fistful of Datas

With Sweat Boys. 10 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Nershfest 2018

Featuring live local music from General B & the Wiz, Ginstrings, Ali and the Scoundrels, and Beer Choir Twin Cities, with craft beer and food. 2-10 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Bewitcher

With Rad Enhancer, Plagued Insanity, and Violence Condoned. 9 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

L-R: Work by Black Banjo Arts, Black Spoke Leather Co., Caspienne's Stranger Stitchery Strange Girls Art and Craft Market

Strange Girls Art and Craft Market

While vintage lovers will be hitting up Modist and the Golden Pearl this weekend, folks with a darker esthetic may appreciate stopping at Strange Girls’ latest market. Yes, this happening is in broad daylight, but the items you’ll find are macabre, edgy, and cool. Wares include gorgeous ceramic mugs adorned with goats, snakes, and other dark creatures; hand-embroidered patches celebrating butts, skulls, and lesbian love; T-shirts with lady-positive slogans; leather fetish wear; and glittery nail polish (because sometimes you just have to sparkle). Support local women-run businesses and shop from a lineup that includes artist Angel Hawari, Black Spoke Leather Co., Cabinet of Curious Clay, Caspienne’s Stranger Stitchery, Glimmer and Grim, and Nest and Tessellate, among others. 12-8 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-353-5274. –Jessica Armbruster

August McLaughlin

Author reads from her new book, 'Girl Boner: The Good Girl’s Guide to Sexual Empowerment and Girl Boner: A Guided Journal to Self,' followed by a Q&A with Renee Powers. 4-6 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Art Walk Block Party

Lake Street Art Walk

Guided tours of the various art projects from Make On Lake sponsored by the Lake Street Council, with live entertainment, free cold treats, and food available from local restaurants. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Cooperativa Mercado Central, Inc., 1515 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-728-5485.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Image courtesy event organizers

Sociable Summer: Market Fest

Featuring vendors, artisans, and makers from Minneapolis Craft Market. 12-5 p.m. July 14; 12-5 p.m. Aug. 11; 12-5 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Frozen

Saturday, August 11, 8:40 p.m. @ Bde Maka Ska Park

Second Saturdays at TPT

Family event Katerina Kittycat from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, with school supply charitable donations collected for Keystone Community Services. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Twin Cities Public Television, 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-222-1717.



Neoteric Chamber Winds

7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville; 651-487-7752.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Golden Pearl Back Alley Bazaar FB

SUNDAY:

Back Alley Bazaar III

Featurin imperfect finds, pop-up vendors, and deals. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-378-3978.

Reivers

With Livid and Serac. 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Summer Brewery Tour #7: Sociable Cider Werks

This dog-friendly afternoon (both indoors and out) features craft ciders, prizes, and more. Sociable Cider Werks will donate $2 per pint to rescue to help pit bulls find homes. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128.

Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sunday, August 12, 8:35 p.m. @ Harrison Park

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Celebrating Summer Sundays with First Universalist Church of Minneapolis

Featuring an outdoor worship service, potluck picnic, and music by Kendra Wheeler and A Ghost Revival. 10 a.m. Aug. 12; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.