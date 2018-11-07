Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma' at Cine Latino: A-List 11-7-13

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Duane Rieder

Here are this week's top happenings.

Erin Gibson, 'Feminasty'

WEDNESDAY 11.7

Erin Gibson

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Writer Erin Gibson takes on the patriarchy with comedy in her new book, Feminasty, a collection of essays on the many facets of oppression against women, including laws, economic power, societal expectations, and sexist language. Her essay on the word “girl,” for example, is a hilarious takedown of the incessant popularity of calling grown women girls. Gibson has a sharp, witty way of putting things, and isn’t afraid to make an outrageous joke, which is why you should head on over to Magers & Quinn to hear her read from her book. While the fight is long and hard, we gotta laugh every once in a while, too. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Sheila Regan

The Book of Mormon

Orpheum Theatre

The Book of Mormon, written by South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and composed with Avenue Q’s co-Robert Lopez, conveys no abject meanness. It follows the farcical odyssey of two naive Mormon missionaries who hope to convert a village of Ugandans. Zealous to spread the word (and blinded by spiritual ethnocentrism), the two soon find their heavenly pitch countered by such real-life horrors as famine, disease, and a tyrannical warlord. Though absurdly misguided, the Mormon missionaries are depicted as genuinely benevolent, a distinction that allows the musical to simultaneously cheer and lampoon their efforts. This approach is perhaps best emphasized by the collection of irresistibly tuneful songs that stand among the more memorable Broadway compositions of the last decade. This touring production has set out to proselytize for the eternal spirit of compassion, humanity, and show-stopping musical numbers. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 6:25 p.m. Sundays. $29-$135. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through November 18 —Brad Richason

Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' at screens at Cine Latino 'Roma'

THURSDAY 11.8

Cine Latino

St. Anthony Main Theatre

This weekend marks the eighth-annual Cine Latino, a festival organized by the MSP Film Society showcasing Spanish- and Portuguese-language works. Things kick off with Roma, Alfonso Cuarón’s first release since 2013’s Gravity, one already generating Oscar buzz. The deeply personal film follows a housekeeper who works for a middle-class family in Roma, Mexico City, during the ’70s. Other selections include The Heiresses, about a shut-in who experiences a social and sexual awakening when she starts driving a group of gossipy elderly women to bridge club; Champions, which follows a man in a downward spiral who finds redemption while coaching a basketball team for special-needs adults; and Giant, which is based on a true story and examines the relationship between brothers who seek fame and fortune when one of them develops gigantism. For a complete list of showtimes and films, visit mspfilm.org. $11; $25 opening night; ticket packages range from $20-$60. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-331-4724. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Northrop

Local ballet lovers often feel starved for ballets by the incomparable George Balanchine, especially performances set to live music. They and everyone else will get both when the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra joins the feisty Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre for a concert of three works to music by Mozart. Balanchine’s “Divertimento No. 15,” a heady combo of neoclassical idealism and sensual gaiety, is the kind of sublime ballet that critics call “celestial” and “majestic.” By contrast, two ballets by Czech choreographer Jirí Kylián present quite a different worldview. Kylián has said, “Our bodies are 275 hinges or joints, so the combination of what you can do with them is endless.” His “Petite Mort” integrates athletic men wielding fencing foils, women defiantly stepping out of baroque dresses, and elegant mating dances. His lively “Sechs Tänze,” set to Mozart’s “Six German Dances,” allies the sophisticated with the absurd, pompous powdered wigs with sly wit. Operatic intensity abounds. 7:30 p.m. $21-$46. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Linda Shapiro

City Pages Iron Fork 2018

International Market Square

Every year, City Pages hosts an epic food sampling event where attendees can try tasty eats from a variety of establishments. As guests snack, top chefs compete live for the Iron Fork. This time they’ll whip up something brunch-themed using a secret ingredient to be announced at the event. Selections will be judged, and a winner will be crowned. Mixologists will also vie for top honors in a brunch-themed cocktail competition. Meanwhile, folks can sample dishes from establishments including Sea Salt Eatery, Boca Chica, La Familia Tapatia, Nautical Bowls, and Rusty Taco. Some will be brunch-themed; others could be eaten at brunch or any other hour. Wine, beer, and cocktail samples will be served (Fair State will be offering brew), or order a full drink from one of the cash bars. Those who go VIP will score an early admission time, access to exclusive samples, and third-floor seating. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Heartland. Find tickets and more info at ironfork.citypages.com. 21+. 7 to 10 p.m.; 6 p.m. VIP. $30; $45 VIP. 275 Market St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6250. —Jessica Armbruster

Robert Kelly

Acme Comedy Co.

“I feel bad for everyone in a riot, but I really feel bad for the fat riot cop,” comedian Robert Kelly tells an audience. “He was just home chilling and he gets a call, ‘There’s a riot. Get your riot gear on and be downtown in 20 minutes.’ He’s like, ‘I haven’t worn that stuff in, like, nine years. I’m going to get fired. I wore it for Halloween three years ago. Do I still have it?’” After that bit, Kelly assures audience, “You’ve never noticed the fat riot cop before, but you’re going to now. He looks like a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Kelly is feeling his age too, though. “In your 20s, time doesn’t matter,” he says. “You think, ‘I’m going to live forever, my hair is always going to be hair.’ I have 30 summers left. That’s a real number. I don’t have time for crappy people in my life.” That includes friends with mediocre stories. “I have one friend who loves to tell stories. He thinks they’re awesome, because in the middle he says, ‘true story.’ Stop saying, ‘true story,’ you’re not a Navy SEAL.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Painter Carolyn Brunelle's space Do the Dow

FRIDAY 11.9

Do the Dow

Dow Artists Building

Artists from the Dow Artist Building—including painters, sculptors, woodworkers, metalworkers, ceramic artists, muralists, screen printers, and installation artists—will be showing off the fruits of their labor at the annual Do the Dow event in St. Paul. There will also be drummers, poets, and musicians performing over the course of the two-day event, and eats from the Twin Grill food truck. Stop in to see Erik Pearson’s giant pirate sculptures, Carolyn Brunelle’s moody abstract paintings, Karen Searle’s intricate textile pieces, and much more. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

"In the Future We'll All Be Happy" at SooVAC Alex M. Petersen

SATURDAY 11.10

Alex M. Petersen: In the Future We’ll All Be Happy

Soo Visual Arts Center

Despite what the show’s title implies, the future that Alex M. Petersen hypothesizes is fairly dystopian. In graphite drawings and acrylic paintings, he considers a post-human world where the inhabitants have inherited our waste and the damage we’ve done to the environment. These mural-sized installations examine queer voices and those on the fringe, while featuring Minnesota flora and fauna, and speculative technology. “Without Us,” a show featuring work by Sophia Heymans, also examines a world after we’re gone. See both exhibitions at the opening reception on Saturday, November 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through December 29 —Jessica Armbruster

Mathew Janczewski’s ARENA Dances: Hold My Hand

Fitzgerald Theater

Hope may seem hard to find in these days of escalating political rhetoric, with outcomes of hate, violence, and death. Nonetheless, intrepid artists feel they need to try—to our benefit. ARENA Dances, with choreography by founder Mathew Janczewski, is celebrating its 23rd year with a one-night concert created to generate the hope and sense of community we really can’t get enough of. Four pieces are on the program, one of which was inspired by Sophie Chou’s sonification of gun violence statistics. The score is performed live by MPLS (imPulse) choir with guest soprano Carrie Henneman Shaw; the dancers will be joined by local high school students. 7:30 p.m. $17.50-$26.50. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Camille LeFevre

Silent Night

Ordway Theater

Seven years ago, the Minnesota Opera debuted Silent Night. This operatic retelling of the famous Christmas Truce of 1914 set to music the true story of WWI soldiers who left their entrenched positions to meet on neutral ground and share a brief moment of mutual peace on the battlefront one Christmas night. This all-new work would go on to win the Pulitzer Prize and be restaged in opera houses all over the country. Now, over 100 years since this stirring example of humanity under the direst of circumstances, Silent Night returns to the Ordway where it premiered for a series of shows from original director Eric Simonson. Here in 2018, couldn’t we all use a moment’s peace? 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Tuesday, Thursday; 2 p.m. Sundays. $25-$200. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 612-333-6669. Through November 18 —Bryan Miller

Brian Regan

Historic State Theatre

It’s Brian Regan against the world, or at least that’s how it seems when he’s onstage. “Years ago, I remember talking to my mom,” he says by phone from his home in Las Vegas. “I think she was talking about my emergency room bit.” One of his most popular, it’s the story of how he once had to go to the emergency room when he was having stomach pains and all of the obstacles to getting treatment, from having to drive himself there to convincing hospital staff that his situation was serious. “My mom was very complimentary, saying, ‘It was such a great routine that you got out of such a bad experience,’” he recalls, “and she was suggesting that maybe if I had more bad experiences, I could create even more bits like that. I don’t want comedy that bad. I don’t want to live a miserable life to make great comedy, I’d rather live a wonderful life and have no comedy.” Still, he has to be aware of situations in a way that’s different from most people. “As you go through life, you just tend to not only experience things normally but comedically if they happen to be funny,” he says. “I don’t know that I’m actively looking for funny things when I’m out and about, usually not. I just see something, experience something, or read something, and go, ‘Hey, that’s funny.’ It can end up being a bit.” 8 p.m. $42.50-$67.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Modist Brewing Company

This Saturday, the Minneapolis Vintage Market returns to Modist Brewing for an afternoon of beer and shopping. Twenty different vendors will be selling their wares at this traveling pop-up shop. Check out colorful costume jewelry, collectible vinyl from eras past, classic home goods, and retro clothing. Even better? You can shop while enjoying beer, which Modest has plenty of on tap. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

TUESDAY 11.13

A Christmas Carol

Guthrie Theater

The enduring popularity of the Guthrie Theater’s A Christmas Carol, now approaching its 45th year, can be largely attributed to a willingness to continually rework the show in surprising new ways without compromising the core narrative that drives Charles Dickens’ redemption tale. Audiences can expect to follow the Yuletide travails of quintessential miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he faces a spiritual intervention. Returning director Lauren Keating will distill full poignancy from Crispin Whittell’s streamlined script, a dynamic adaptation widely lauded for putting the focus squarely on Scrooge as his ruthless greed is relinquished in the rediscovery of his humanity. For the plum role of Scrooge, the Guthrie is fortunate to be bringing back the ever-charismatic Nathaniel Fuller. Switching things up, select performances will feature an alternate take on Scrooge, courtesy of the eminently talented Charity Jones. The show is in previews through November 21. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. $29-$134. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through December 29 —Brad Richason