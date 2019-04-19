Pinball party at Tilt, 4/20 beer fests, Earth Day freebies: 31 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Tilt Turns 2

Minneapolis pinball bar Tilt is turning two with a week of freebies and deals. There will be $4 beer specials on select brews on Friday and Sunday, and other deals and surprises are planned. Daily from April 15-21; Free. Tilt Pinball Bar, 113 E. 26th St. #110, Minneapolis; 612-236-4089.

Hotpants Funk & Soul Dance Night

21+. Fri., 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Bitter Ghost

With Blood Banks and City & State. 9:30 p.m. April 19; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Flavorsura!

9 p.m. April 19; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Dankest Day of the Year Insight Brewing

SATURDAY:

Dankest Day of the Year

Saturday is 4/20, a very important stoner holiday. Yet most of us still can’t smoke the green stuff legally in Minnesota, so a handful of brew pubs are picking up the mantle and honoring their sister drug, weed, with a party. One such celebration is the Dankest Day of the Year at Insight Brewing. They’ll be serving up “dank” pints, which are brews that are on the hoppy side, often with a green smell and aftertaste. They also tend to pack a high-alcohol punch, so make sure they don’t sneak up on you like too many hits on a joint. For the evening, the crew will be tapping four varieties: the fruity Purple Sticky Punchbot, the oft-coveted Girl Scout Cookies Stout, the Train Wreck Troll (a triple-hopped Troll Way), and the “Oh, I don’t smoke flower anymore. Straight hash,” which is a strawberry milkshake IPA. Free munchies will be served throughout the day, and DJ Flipstyle TC will play top stoner jams. 7-11 p.m. April 20; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Jessica Armbruster

The State of Cannabis Pop-Up

Featuring specialty beers, networking, DJ, food trucks, hemp retail, and mobile sauna. 12 p.m. April 20; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



Dankness Day 2019

Featuring a variety of specialty beers available on tap an in cans. 12-11 p.m. April 20; Free. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Ste #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

Super Dank Earth Day

Dank- and Earth Day-themed brews will raise funds for Save the Boundary Waters. Sat., 11 a.m. to midnight. HopCat (Minneapolis), 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-276-5555.

4/20 Fun Fair

Featuring work by six renowned glassblowers, including Japanese artist Aquarist. Opening reception 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., Apr. 20, featuring live glassblowing, food, drinks, carnival games, and DJs. Daily from April 20-May 10; Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.

Inbound BrewCo.

Inbound BrewCo's Third Anniversary Block Party

It’s been three years since Lucid rebranded, taking their beer inbound to the North Loop neigborhood. This weekend, they celebrate this milestone with a daylong block party. Highlights include the return of the Conifer Crush and Juicy Lucy IPAs, plus the release of a brand-new, double dry-hopped Berliner Weisse. No party is complete without munchies and tunes, so a whopping 10 different food trucks will be onsite and the soundtrack will be set by Adatrak and Ms. Lakesha from noon to 8 p.m., followed by the stoner-groove indie rock of Kingsview playing until midnight. There will also be beer specials for early arrivals. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. April 20; Admission is free, but RSVP’ing on eventbrite.com is recommended. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243. –Loren Green

Pollboy

With Smellkin Ernesto and Meg Kirsch. 10 p.m. April 20; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Seax

With Warsenal, Violence Condoned, and Plagued Insanity. 9 p.m. April 20; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Shaping Fashion: An Exploration of Sustainable + Ethical Fashion

Featuring speakers, workshops, and an ethical marketplace. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20; Free; RSVP requested. Parallel MN + Holden Room, 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis.



Twin Cities Record Show Pop-Up

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20; Free. Number 12 Cider House, 614 N. Fifth St, Minneapolis; 612-568-6171.

Southdale YMCA Tri-City Skate Park

Opening Day 2019

Free entry and food. Sat., noon to 4 p.m. Southdale YMCA Tri-City Skatepark, 7355 York Ave. S., Edina; 952-897-5460.

Flea Market

Featuring new and vintage goods from multiple vendors. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Pastry Ride: Book Lovers Rejoice

Slow-paced ride features face painting, pastries, coffee, prizes. RSVP on evenbrite.com so the crew knows how many treats to bring. Sat., 9-11 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Who Is She

Comedy variety show hosted by Kate McCarthy, featuring Linda Aarons, Jared Hemming, Julia Gay, the Provettes, and Christina Jackson. 7:30 p.m. April 20; Free. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.

Look! We made a beer! Press Check at 56

City Pages' Press Check Sour IPA Launch Party

Hey man, City Pages made a beer and we’re super excited about it. Well, 56 Brewing actually made it in honor of our 40th birthday this year. This Saturday, it will be on tap as we host a little party. Press Check is a sour IPA brewed with loral and mosaic hops, giving it a tart and juicy flavor. Festivities during the day include a pop-up market, with chill music provided by Dreamboat and Of the Orchard. 12-3 p.m. April 20; Free. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis; 612-404-0056. –Jessica Armbruster



Drew's Mystery Hour 3

One-man variety hour and sketch comedy performance. 9 p.m. April 20; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties, McVicker, and Muscle Beach. All ages. 12-3 p.m. April 20; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Earth Day at Harriet Alexander Nature Center

Featuring tree plantings, parade, tours, crafts, live music, displays, family activities, and an Earth Day birthday cake, with first 100 guests receiving a 2019 Chinook Book. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20; Free. Harriet Alexander Nature Center, 2520 N. Dale St., Roseville; 651-765-4262.



Family Arts Blast

Free family events featuring making or trying an instrument, dance instruction, costume and sound design, music, stories, and theatrical performances. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 20; Free. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.

SUNDAY:

Ulthar

With Serac, Rad Enhancer, and Coagulate. 9 p.m. April 21; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.