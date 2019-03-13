Phi Phi O'Hara parties at Flip Phone, St. Patrick's Day parties: A-List 3.13

WEDNESDAY 3.13

The Hobbit

Children’s Theatre Company

Get ready for trolls, dragons, elves, and dwarves as the Children’s Theatre Company takes on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit. Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, the production features Dean Holt as Bilbo Baggins and Joy Dolo as both the wise wizard Gandalf and the sneaky/pathetic Gollum (plus other roles). The play follows Bilbo’s journey from his peaceful shire to the misty mountains, through the Battle of Five Armies, and, ultimately, facing the evil dragon Smaug in his lair. Traveling with a party of 13 mighty dwarves, Bilbo learns that he’s capable of bravery and cunning, and has adventures he never thought possible. The classic fantasy, informed partly by Tolkien’s own experiences during World War I, celebrates heroism, fellowship, and the ultimate battle of good versus evil. 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, plus Wednesday, March 13; 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays and Saturdays (in April Saturday times change to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). $15-$74. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-874-0400. Through April 14 —Sheila Regan

'The Royal Tenenbaums'

THURSDAY 3.14

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Parkway Theater

The Royal Tenenbaums is peak Wes Anderson. Fans of the director will delight in this 2001 flick, as the gang’s all here: bright decor; simple costuming; flat, symmetric shots; zooms; slow-motion segments set to ’60s rock; Bill Murray. People who aren’t sure if they can handle Anderson’s twee overload might find this one bearable, too, as Gene Hackman’s salty and kinda pissed-off take on patriarch Royal Tenenbaum cuts through the saccharine. A deadbeat dad, Royal scams his way back into his adult children’s lives by tricking them into believing he is dying of cancer. Once child prodigies, the three siblings have floundered in adulthood. Emotions erupt and resolve as everyone attempts to forgive the past and restructure the family. It’s all a little dark, but it’s also cute as hell. 7:30 p.m. $9/$11 at the door. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Nikki Glaser

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Standup comic Nikki Glaser is on the road every weekend. Then Monday through Thursday, she hosts a show on Sirius XM. But even if she could slow down, she’s not sure she’d want to. “Let’s be really gross about it and say it’s only for fame, money, and the respect of my peers,” she says. “If I had all those things—and that’s not why we do it, by the way—I don’t think I would stop.” There is one specific scenario she thinks about, though: “If I felt at peace and loved myself and had a family unit.” That would make her reconsider. “I think a lot of comedians say they do it because they want to make people laugh, but there are many other reasons. I do it because deep down I feel unlovable and the laugher of a crowd makes me feel loved.” Onstage, she talks about her life and relationships—or lack of the latter. These days she’s able to add a perspective that comes with a few years of life experience. “I’ve had relationships, but I’m nowhere near getting married or having kids,” she adds. “I’m only about a decade into being a sexual human being and figuring things out. Hopefully I can help a lot of young girls and boys my age and older.” Indeed, older folks have resonated with her set. “After a show, women will come up to me and say, ‘I know I’m old enough to be your mom, but you are speaking my truth.’” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $25. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Joyful Riders Club: The Leprechaun Ride

Surly Brewing Company

You’ll have to wait a few more weeks until 30 Days of Biking kicks off in April, but those with cabin fever can join the Joyful Riders Club as it takes to the streets this week for a friendly ride. Led by Mario Macaruso and Patrick Stephenson, this month’s trip pays homage to St. Patrick’s Day. Revelers are encouraged to wear green on this low-key trek, which will take folks on a 10- to 15-mile slow roll. As always, attendees score a free beer or a non-alcoholic beverage of their choice from Surly. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330. —Jessica Armbruster





L-R: 'Ute's Books, Odessa'; 'Anna. Kentfield, California'; 'Birds of America, Minneapolis.' Images courtesy Weinstein Hammons Gallery. Alec Soth

FRIDAY 3.15

Alec Soth: I Know How Furiously Your Heart Is Beating

Weinstein Hammons Gallery

There’s something calm, earnest, and honest about Alec Soth’s photography. Over the years, the Minnesota-born artist has snapped couples outside of a bridal chapel, homeless folks by the Mississippi River, and small-town beauty contestants. For his latest project, he has selected a collection of people and their homes from around the world. An older woman in Odessa gazes into her mirror, pictures from her youth surrounding her vanity. A shirtless, tattooed man in Warsaw sits on his couch. A woman in Berlin looks as though she is pondering what to do next. There are also interiors: a bedroom in Bucharest with a taxidermied owl, a cluttered and well lived-in family room in St. Louis, the view from a window in Toulouse. “Rather than trying to make some sort of epic narrative about America, I wanted to simply spend time looking at other people and, hopefully, glimpse their interior life,” he says. See these pieces and more at Soth’s opening reception on Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722. Through May 4 —Jessica Armbruster

St. Patrick’s Day Barhopping

Various locations

Let’s be honest: St. Pat’s celebrations are a dime a dozen. The bars will be packed, and cabs will be hard to find. If you pick your location carefully, however, you might find some good deals and fun times. One way to beat the crowds is to start early. On Friday, Kieran’s Irish Pub (85 Sixth St. N., Minneapolis) will be turning 25 with a birthday party that includes an all-day happy hour. From 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., the downtown pub will be serving up free appetizers and birthday cake, live music from the Tim Malloys and Teddy Holidays, and their anniversary beer by Finnegans, served in a commemorative pint glass while they last. Merlins Rest (3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis) will host three days of happenings. Wear a kilt on Friday for a buy-one, get-one deal, or order up a full Irish breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Traditional performances and bagpipes will entertain crowds each evening. HeadFlyer Brewing (861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) is hosting a Yappy Hour party on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. This pup-friendly St. Patrick’s Day party will feature homemade dog treats and freebies, plus beer and waffles for humans. A portion of the proceeds from the afternoon will benefit A Rotta Love Plus. Dubliner Pub (2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul) is throwing a multi-day party with a live music lineup on Friday that includes Ike Reilly, Brendan O’Shea, and the Langer’s Ball (tickets are $20 advance, $25 the day of). Revelers will also find Irish food and drink specials in the pub and outside in the heated tent on Saturday and Sunday, with free admission. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

St. Patrick’s Revelry

Finnegans

This party isn’t about green beer and tired stereotypes. Ultimately, it’s not even really about St. Patrick’s Day. While this do-gooder brewery is 19 years old, this holiday weekend marks the one-year anniversary of their taproom. The beer starts flowing on Friday with the release of Jacqued Up Double IPA, followed by the George and Blueberry Lagers on Saturday, and Sunday’s debut of Firsties Imperial Irish Ale, a bigger, bolder take on the brand’s flagship Irish Ale. There will be beer-related excitement, food-truck eats, and live tunes through the weekend, but antics get amplified on the final day, as the brewery opens early on Sunday with a toast at 10 a.m., followed by rollicking live tunes. Noon to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Free. 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. Through Sunday —Loren Green

Andrew Schulz

Acme Comedy Co.

Andrew Schulz is probably most recognized as a cast member of the TV series Sneaky Pete and his past work on MTV’s Guy Code. On the latter, he got to demonstrate his knowledge about relationships, something he still does onstage. “Women, you show love through love, we show love through sacrifice,” he explains to an audience. He insists men show love all the time, but their partners don’t know it. “For example, we’re sitting on the couch, cuddling, chilling, and watching movies. You’ve got your leg on top of my leg. I don’t want your leg there. At no point in time during the movie am I thinking, ‘Baby, you know what would make this better? If I had no feeling from the hip down.’” The insecure guy can’t ask her to move her leg, however, because he assumes the situation would go south quickly. “I want to ask you to take your leg off mine,” he says. He worries that she might hear: “Get your fat dinosaur thigh off me, you beast! Are you a centaur, because you look human but your leg feels like a horse’s?” And so, he lets his leg fall asleep in a silent sacrifice for love. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $22. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

The Mikado

Howard Conn Fine Arts Center

In Rick Shiomi’s version of The Mikado, the Japanese-American playwright, director, and former artistic director of Theatre Mu rids the story of stereotypes and yellowface by setting the piece in Edwardian England. The switch works, as the original was created to poke fun at British politics and society. By taking out the “oriental” and “exotic” elements of Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous operetta, Shiomi wipes out the more cringe-worthy aspects of the play, leaving the fun intact, including merry maids, young lovers, and frivolity. Shiomi’s reboot of The Mikado was first co-presented by Theatre Mu and Skylark Opera back in 2012. It has since gone on to be part of the national conversation on how to deal with culturally appropriative plays and operas. Shiomi directs this production along with the Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, plus Saturdays starting March 23. $16-$26. 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-7400. Through April 7 —Sheila Regan

St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day Parade Star Tribune archives

SATURDAY 3.16

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Minneapolis/St. Paul

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, meaning this is kind of a three-day holiday weekend. While bars and clubs will be hosting multi-day events, one of the more traditional ways to actually celebrate St. Pat is by attending one of the local parades. In St. Paul, things kick off at noon with the city’s 53rd annual march (www.stpatsmn.org). This charming parade is a popular one, as Twin Cities organizations, bands, firefighters, politicians, and more make their way through town in a sea of green. The parade starts at Fifth Street and Wacouta. Once it reaches Rice Park, it will loop around the block, ending at Fourth and Market. Plenty of bars will be open afterward, or go for some wholesome family fun at the nearby Landmark Center, where there will be Celtic music, dance, children’s activities, and more until 5 p.m. On the other side of the river, the humble Minneapolis parade (www.mplsstpats.org) is a little smaller, and more of a happy-hour attraction. It kicks off this Saturday at 6:30 p.m., starting at Sixth Street and traveling down Nicollet Mall until it reaches 11th Street. —Jessica Armbruster

Flip Phone XXL: Spring Break

First Avenue

Tonight, hordes of revelers will make their way into bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Flip Phone, however, will be honoring spring break. At this evening staycation, you’ll be able to warm up on the hot dance floor, as DJ Fancy Restaurant spins tunes from Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and more. Other queens will be adding energy to the evening live, with pop-up performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars alumnus Farrah Moan and Phi Phi O’Hara, plus Vincent the Destroyer, Sunny Kiriyama, and Tygra. Come in your spring break best, be it a Hawaiian shirt or neon thong and shades. 18+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $12; $45 VIP. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1775. —Jessica Armbruster

Cyrano de Bergerac

Guthrie Theater

In Edmond Rostand’s oft-imitated comedy Cyrano de Bergerac, the central figure is a soldier of accomplishment and daring, intellectually gifted and wise in the ways of the world. With such prodigious attributes, an exceptionally large nose shouldn’t seem so devastating, yet Cyrano’s insecurity renders him a nervous wreck before Roxane, the woman of his dreams. Believing himself unworthy of Roxane’s affections, Cyrano settles for romance by proxy, channeling his poetically devoted prose through Christian, a handsome but dull-witted fellow cadet. Infusing romantic longing with linguistic balladry, Cyrano de Bergerac remains revered for its rapturous command of language. As such, much focus will be placed on artistic director Joseph Haj, who is serving as the production’s adaptor and director. Haj is thoroughly versed in the work, having adapted the text in 2006 for an acclaimed production by North Carolina’s PlayMakers Repertory Company. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays; matinees scheduled some weekends. $29-$78. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through May 5 —Brad Richason

The Fix

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

The Minnesota Opera continues to prioritize innovation and originality. While brand-new operas are a relative rarity, Twin Citians are treated to world premieres with uncommon regularity: 2011’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Silent Night, 2016’s The Shining, and 2020’s forthcoming Edward Tulane, based on a book by local author Kate DiCamillo. Don’t take for granted that Minnesota opera fans can call a show “this season’s world premiere”—especially when this season’s world premiere, The Fix, is an unlikely fusion of orchestral music, sports, and American legend. Librettist Eric Simonson directs this operatic retelling of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal, when the Chicago White Sox, led by Shoeless Joe Jackson, helped rig the World Series. Composer Joel Puckett provides original music while Joshua Dennis stars as Shoeless Joe and Kelly Markgraf plays sportswriting legend Ring Lardner in this true tale of athletes, mobsters, and the subversion of an American pastime. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, plus Thursday, March 24, and Saturday, March 23; 2 p.m. March 24. $25-$215. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through March 24 —Bryan Miller

Northeast Winter Market

SUNDAY 3.17

Northeast Winter Market

Chowgirls at Solar Arts

This is the last Northeast Winter Market of the season, so hopefully that means the spring will be here soon. This Sunday, Chowgirls will host a pop-up shopping experience full of delicious things to sample, eat, and take home. Locally made delights include kimchi, salsa, maple syrup, cheese, meats, and kombucha. Local beers, bloody Marys, and mimosas will be served at the bar, and Chowgirls’ menu today includes tacos, breakfast sandwiches, and chia pudding. Shop while DJs spin vinyl tunes; children’s activities will also be offered. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786. —Jessica Armbruster