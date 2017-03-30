When we checked the Minneapolis Wizard World Comic Con website earlier today, the only celebs found on the schedule were Con staple Lou Ferrigno, Monkeys Mickey Dolenze and Peter Tork, and Star Trek leading lady Nichelle Nichols. Thirty minutes ago, they added geekdom heavyweight Peter Capaldi, star of Doctor Who, to the lineup.

Well played, Comic Con.

Capaldi took over the lead role from Matt Smith, who has also made his way to Minnesota for Comic Con. The Oscar-winning Scottish actor will be leaving the show in late 2017. His career will presumably continue to flourish, as Capaldi has starred in some 100-plus films and television shows, including World War Z, The Thick of It, Skins, and In the Loop. (Do you watch BBC shows? You've seen him in something, then.)

Now in its fourth year in Minneapolis, Wizard World Comic Con features three days of celebrity appearances, talks, podcast tapings, shopping, artist meet-and-greats, geeky speed dating, cosplay competitions, and more.

This year's Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday, May 5-7. The lineup and schedule will be fleshed out in the coming weeks. We'll keep you posted. In the meantime, tickets and more info can be found at wizardworld.com/index.php/comiccon/minneapolis.