People of the 2018 Minnesota State Fair

Gallery Grid 1/24 Chris Juhn 2/24 Chris Juhn Bill Hicks • Omaha, Nebraska 3/24 Chris Juhn Marsha Marsha the Horse and Jorian Wilking • Shakopee 4/24 Chris Juhn Left to right: Jordan Gilks, Vick Ramirez, Lamark Hicks, and Antonio Nelson 5/24 Chris Juhn Kao Vang • St. Paul 6/24 Chris Juhn Kim Winterle and Bruce Winterle • Woodbury, Minnesota 7/24 Chris Juhn Matt Kowalski • Crystal, Minnesota 8/24 Chris Juhn Brian McGown and Dana McGown • Minneapolis, Minnesota 9/24 Chris Juhn Josh Welter • Savage, Minnesota 10/24 Chris Juhn Jamie Patton • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 11/24 Chris Juhn Alberto Sanchez 12/24 Chris Juhn Taya Middleton • Casper, Wyoming 13/24 Chris Juhn Darrell Haley • Maplewood, Minnesota 14/24 Chris Juhn Spotty McSpotso, a therapy llama from Princeton, Minnesota, gives a kiss to a fairgoer 15/24 Chris Juhn Jessica Thron and Lindsey Thron • Stillwater, Minnesota 16/24 Chris Juhn Shawna Baldassarre • Phoenix, Arizona 17/24 Chris Juhn Randy Howell and Mindy Howell • Prior Lake, Minnesota 18/24 Chris Juhn Paul Lampland • St. Paul Park, Minnesota 19/24 Chris Juhn Tony Barrett • Thomasville, North Carolina 20/24 Chris Juhn Luke Manthei • Farmington, Minnesota 21/24 Chris Juhn William Gordien • North St. Paul, Minnesota 22/24 Chris Juhn Katelin Flack • Lake Crystal, Minnesota 23/24 Chris Juhn Sincere Perry • St. Paul, Minnesota 24/24 Chris Juhn Jill Engles from Los Angeles, California, and Judy Funk (from Orono, Minnesota

Enjoy these portraits of people -- plus one pup and one therapy llama -- at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. All photos by Chris Juhn.