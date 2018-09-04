Payne Avenue, trash in Hiawatha, and other art shows this week

Anthony Paul Marchetti: “Paul”



Where it’s at: Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., St. Paul

What it’s about: Photographer Anthony Paul Marchetti delves into family history, both real and imagined, with his exhibition, “Paul.” With the help of a Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative grant, Marchetti researched the journey his grandfather (who he never knew) took as he fled Hungary following World War II. The title of the exhibition refers to a man named Paul whom his grandfather met during his escape as a refugee.

Why you should go: We all have stories that our ancestors left behind. Sometimes these stories are fully fleshed out -- even if they’re not entirely true -- while some only exist as crumbs from which we must make sense for ourselves. Come and see the way that Marchetti finds narrative and meaning from the stories that are left for him to contemplate.

When: The opening reception and artist talk is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The exhibition runs through October 21.

Stephan F. Kistler

Transitions: Payne Avenue, Portrait of a Community



Where it’s at: Eastside Freedom Library, 977 Payne Ave., St. Paul (additional images can be found at Caydence Records & Coffee at 900 Payne Avenue and Eleven Wells Spirits at 704 Minnehaha Avenue.)

What it’s about: St. Paul-based photographer Stephan F. Kistler illuminates the past and present of Payne Avenue with his portraits of the business owners, residents, customers, and workers who make up the corridor, once a thriving center of industry and now home to many immigrant and working communities. In addition to the photographs exhibited at the library, images are also displayed on businesses along Payne Avenue. Many of the subjects will be present at the opening reception, which includes light refreshments and snacks as well as conversation.

Why you should go: How does a sense of place define us and our communities? By taking a deeper look at one particular stretch of the world, Stephen F. Kistler unpacks history, narrative, and the ways people find a sense of home.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday

New works at Rosalux L-R: Shannon Estlund, Melissa Borman

Melissa Borman / Shannon Estlund

Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Ste. 195, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artists Melissa Borman and Shannon Estlund are featured in companion solo shows at Rosalux this week, titled “A Piece of Dust in the Great Sea of Matter” and “Night Vision” respectively. In Borman’s show, the photographer teases out the associations between women and nature found in historical pieces of art, deconstructing that aesthetic through her own work. Estlund, meanwhile, looks to the night for inspiration for her paintings, including the power of the moon’s glow.

Why you should go: Ponder the relationship humans have with nature through Borman’s feminist photography upending tradition and Estlund’s moony meditations.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday

An installation by Presley Martin "This is Ours"

This is Ours

Where it’s at: The southeast corner of Lake Hiawatha

What it’s about: Twin Cities artists highlight the problem of trash and pollution in Lake Hiawatha at this one-day-only exhibition taking place at the edge of the lake. Artists Sean Connaughty, Erica Spitzer Rasmussen, Mayumi Amada, Presley Martin, and John Schuerman will celebrate Lake Hiawatha’s beauty while using contemporary art show the urgent need for action around the state of the lake. The evening will include workshops from 5 to 7 p.m., and a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

Why you should go: For three years, south Minneapolis artist Sean Connaughty has been sounding the alarm about Lake Hiawatha, holding exhibitions, speaking out at park board meetings, and using his platform to highlight the horrible amount of trash in Lake Hiawatha. His cause seems to be spreading. Here he’s joined by a number of other artists in an exhibition curated by John Schuerman, of the former downtown space Instinct Gallery.

When: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday