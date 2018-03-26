Super Troopers 2 Pre-Game Party

Bauhaus Brew Labs

More than 17 years after the guys from the Broken Lizard comedy crew grew mustaches, put on their Vermont State Trooper uniforms, and meowed their way into pop-culture history, the Super Troopers are ready to ride again. To celebrate their almost entirely crowdfunded sequel, set to be released on April 20, four of the film’s stars -- Kevin “Farva” Heffernan, Steve “Mac” Lemme, Paul “Foster” Soter, and Minneapolis’ own Erik “Rabbit” Stolhanske -- will be hanging out this Wednesday at Bauhaus for a special fan event and screening of their brew-fueled movie, Beerfest. You’ll have the chance to mingle, take pictures, and drink $4.20 tallboys of “Uber Trooper.” The first 100 fans through the door will also receive a free beer of their choice, and there will be sweet prizes like tickets to see the new movie before it hits theaters. This event promises to be well attended, and is first come, first served. 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. --Patrick Strait

L-R: Dyani White Hawk, Candice Hopkins, Ashley Holland, Nicholas Galanin

Native Arts Panel Discussion

Walker Art Center

Is it possible that First Nations artists are, at long last, not only having their “moment,” but also experiencing recognition for their perspectives? Not to mention their aesthetic and critical practices? This panel is clearly a step toward that. Following in the wake of the Walker Art Center’s installation of Sam Durant’s Scaffold, and the significant protests that spurred dismantling both at the site and in online forums, a panel has been organized to further that discourse. They’ll delve deeper into issues of how critics and consumers view Native arts, the role of activism in the arts, and surviving in the 21st century amid continuing misappropriation and marginalization. Panelists include Dyani White Hawk, Nicholas Galanin, Candice Hopkins, Steven Loft, and Ashley Holland. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Camille LeFevre

L-R: Work by Sandra Brick, Susan Leschke

Artists in the Kitchen

Textile Center

Textiles and taste come together in this unique exhibition, where 50 local female artists were paired with female chefs and restaurateurs for collaboration. Teams include Alicia Hinze (the Buttered Tin) and Amy Rice, Tracy Singleton (Birchwood Café) and Ruthann Godollei, Anne Rucker (Bogart’s Doughnut Co.) and Alanna Stapleton, Barb Zapzalka (Pumphouse Creamery) and artist Asia Ward, and Brenda Langton (Spoonriver Restaurant) with Shelly Mosman. Together, these ladies met, ate, discussed, and shared their experiences in their chosen fields. Results include beet-dyed fabrics, layers of materials that resemble tiramisu, and abstract representations of delicious dishes. There will be a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. --Jessica Armbruster